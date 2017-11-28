Ertuğruloğlu says focus now is on recognition for the north

Tahsin Ertugruloglu

Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign minister’ Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu said he was focusing his efforts on seeking official recognition of the north from the US and the rest of the international community, he told an American media outlet in an interview published on Tuesday.

Ertuğruloğlu told The Hill: “We keep asking everybody that this discrimination that they have caused of the Turkish Cypriots, because of their recognition — undue recognition, unlawful recognition — of the Greek Cypriots as the Republic of Cyprus, must come to an end”.

Referring to the collapse of the latest round of Cyprus talks in Switzerland lastJuly, he added: “It was inevitable”.

Ertuğruloğlu said there were no plans for future peace talks and that the ‘Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ “will not stop its push for independence”.

In a statement sent to The Hill, officials at the Cyprus Embassy said Turkey’s insistence on keeping their military forces in the north prevented peace talks from going forward, but they are still open to reunification.

“The president of the Republic of Cyprus has expressed his readiness to resume negotiations at any time,” a Cypriot official wrote in a statement, according to The Hill.

“President [Nicos] Anastasiades remains determined to work for the reunification Cyprus as a bizonal, bi-communal federation, with a single sovereignty, single citizenship and single international personality, in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions,” the official wrote.

  • Bob

    The only recognition the north will ever receive is the reflection from a mirror as it stands in front of it. If will only see the reflection of a puppet state which lives on the the misery of others misfortunes.

  • Parthenon

    Why is this fake FM allowed to travel the globe with impunity & smear the RoC with his blatant lies!!! Why has no arrest warrant been issued for his crime of rebellion & sedition against the lawful UN recognised ROC???

  • Breakfast of Consequences

    I refer you all to Nicos Rolandis’ letter to President Anastasides where he clearly outlines the escalation of Turkish demands over the years. Seeking independence and international recognition is and always has been the ultimate goal. If you compare how this situation could have been resolved early on with what the GC are willingly offering today, you would be shocked. Independence/recognition is the next obvious demand.

    • HighTide

      Independence is already achieved and recognition of the TRNC is in the works. This is due to your own leadership that was never willing to compromise. Your population had chances to come to terms but voted OXI or scuppered talks in Crans Montana. It’s all about cause and effect.

      • Parthenon

        Why is this fake FM allowed to travel the globe with impunity to smear the RoC with his blatant lies!!! Why has no arrest warrant been issued for his crime of rebellion & sedition against the lawful UN recognised ROC???

        • HighTide

          The answer is that he is the democratically elected minister of the TRNC. Elections have always been certified free and fair, with the next one coming up in January. Arrest warrants are usually issued for criminal Greek and Greek Cypriot bankers.

  • costas

    recognition of North Cyprus must be rated at 1 chance in 1,000,000 slim to none

    • HighTide

      You confuse that with your lottery ticket.

      • ROC.

        Thinks you mean , more chance of winning the lottery than than the north gaining recognition, LOL

        • Parthenon

          Why is this illegal fake FM allowed to travel the globe with impunity & smear the RoC with his blatant lies!!! Why has no arrest warrant been issued for his crime of rebellion & sedition against the lawful UN recognised ROC???

    • Evergreen

      Why?

      • ROC.

        If I had planted a olive tree in 1974 I would have olives now, ,hope that tells you something

    • turkishcypriot

      It is happening and there is nothing you can do about it.

      • Parthenon

        Why is this clearly fake FM allowed to travel the globe with impunity & smear the RoC with his blatant lies!!! Why has no arrest warrant been issued for his crime of rebellion & sedition against the lawful UN recognised ROC???

    • Maz

      You’re being very generous with those odds

  • Vaso

    Never mind that the north was invaded by Turkey and has been illegally occupied since 1974, you only have to look at recent events in Catalan to see that this will never happen!

    • HighTide

      Catalunya is a bad example and has no comparison with Cyprus where two owners formed a republic in 1960. Nothing of that kind in Spain.

      • Vaso

        Not a comparison of what happened to each individual country but a comparison of how both want independence. If the Catalans can’t get it when they have done no one any harm, what makes the illegal north think they can! It is just totally illogical!

        • Evergreen

          The case of North is similar to East Timore, Kosovo and Taiwan. Not with Catalunya .

        • HighTide

          Illogical is your post. While Catalunya has never been a co-founder of the Spanish state, Turkish Cypriots have this status in Cyprus. In other words, they legally own part of it. Makes a big difference. Furthermore, there was no coup in Spain that partitioned the country as it did in Cyprus. If there were similarities, 43 years of actual partition could not have survived here.

          • Vaso

            Turkish Cypriots have a right in Cyprus not Turkey! It was Turkey that invaded and they have no legal right! I can see why you are passionate about this but it will never happen!

            • Evergreen

              Oh, you are still in past .Even UN has realized what is the actual reality on ground and community in North has ’emerged’ as a community at par with GC community in South.

              Therefore latest negotiations took place inCMontana and EU was also present there . If TCs are illegal community, UN and EU would have never initiated talks with Akinci as a TC leader.

              Pl note also that Your Makarios had gifted the right of a guarentor to Turkey.If it was wrong why your government did not take it back? Who has ever stopped cyprus parliament to pass a bill against these guarentees?
              I m keen for response about para three specifically as you just talk, talk and talk non stop and never reply about your own blunders.

              • Parthenon

                Why is this pseudo FM allowed to travel the globe with impunity & smear the RoC with his blatant lies!!! Why has no arrest warrant been issued for his crime of rebellion & sedition against the lawful UN recognised ROC???

                • Evergreen

                  Pseudo in your eyes.Not in the eyes of his own people.

            • HighTide

              Turkey legally intervened as a guarantor state when the putsch took place in 1974. Her troops are still here since no peace agreement has been concluded. It is not Turkey but the Turkish Cypriots who will achieve recognition for the TRNC in the near future.

              • Evergreen

                Exactly.

        • Parthenon

          Why is this fake & childish FM allowed to travel the globe with impunity & smear the RoC with his blatant lies!!! Why has no arrest warrant been issued for his crime of rebellion & sedition against the lawful UN recognised ROC???

    • ROC.

      There is aother reason why it will not happen, as the moment Erdogan is disliked around the world and no way will the UN,EU,USA would either consider recogntion because they would know that Erdogan would try and take all the credit for it, hence why another reason why it will not happen.

  • MisterSamsung Galaxy

    So up to now the North has never made any efforts for international recognition and legalisation ?

  • Victor Cominos

    Obviously Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu is down in the garden with the fairys. When the North gets interenational recognition, hell will freeze over. I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting if I was Mr. Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu.

    • ROC.

      This man went on Yogi bear new media, not fox news and claims what all turk politains proclaim, it not happening just another fart in the wind.

    • HighTide

      With climate change hell will never freeze again.

  • Geogrge

    Its time to free the North from isis.

    • HighTide

      It’s time to free you brains from delusion.

  • LeviMeow

    This was obviously going to happen if the talks failed. Turkey was constantly saying there needs to be a timeframe to stick to and that these talks are the final chance for a solution. This saga has gone on for too long. This is the solution. Let’s take guesses on which country will be the 3rd country to recognise the Republic of Northern Cyprus (Turkey and Pakistan already do). The end and goodbye.

  • The Bowler

    The UN is slowly withdrawing from the Bi-zonal, Bi-Communal Federation manifesto. There is only one outcome, but some of the neanderthal in the South are still making grunting noises in self satisfaction until it hits them in the nether regions.

    • ROC

      You sit in your rocking chair and start dreaming ” what if” then you wake up and relize it was all a dream, that how its been in every one of your comments you made in CM, its your own gas. stick to reality and facts, then you might learn something.

      • HighTide

        You lost a dot and more of your brains.

      • OzzyTRNC

        Recognition is coming my Spartan friend and when it’s all done we won’t have to hear the piss and moaning of the south.

        • ROC.

          43 years and its still coming, yeah sure, let me give you some facts to chew on, Nobody is going to appease Erdogan for recongonition because if and a big if it happen he would claim he did it, so mate no EU or the USA or UN is going to give a dictator anything that would make him look good on the world stage.

          And I not even touched upon that the ROC is here to stay. now and chew on that my mongolian friend.

    • Parthenon

      Why is this fake & stupid FM allowed to travel the globe with impunity & smear the RoC with his blatant lies!!! Why has no arrest warrant been issued for his crime of rebellion & sedition against the lawful UN recognised ROC???

  • Banjo

    It is time.

    • ROC

      what to play a tune on a banjo?

  • antonis/ac

    Blackmailing; this is what the Turks know to do best. But, we all know that partition is not what Ertugluroglu’s masters in Ankara want. A loose confederation serves their Neo-Ottoman, imperialist and expansionist plans much better.

    • HighTide

      Who is negotiating a confederation? Nobody here.

    • Stanlio

      Absolutely correct. This is what the Turk minority doesn’t get. Their masters in Ankara DON’T want partition, DON’T want recognition for the pseudo-regime – their efforts at recognition for the last 43 years have been cursory. As you say, what Ankara wants is a loose confederation, through which the Turk minority, acting as their poodles, will allow Ankara to exert effective and legal control over the whole island.

      • HighTide

        Utter rubbish.

      • Hasan Cypriot

        Stanlio, the real poodle is the guy who visits Athens at least once a month!!
        The mother of the Cyprus problem is Enosis. Had it not have been for Turkey there would not be any Turk left in Cyprus. Your racism against us shines through your words. Get a life!

        • ROC

          Ertuğruloğlu goes to one media outlet ” yogi bear news” states what we all know Turkish politicians say then disserpears into the wind,

        • OzzyTRNC

          It’s funny how they have selective memories and pick parts of this story to suit them. It was Hellas wanting to merge Cyprus with them. But this is why we could not ever live with them. Their hearts are full of hatred and if we did reconcile, it would be a matter of time before they start their antics again.

      • Parthenon

        Why on earth is this fake FM allowed to travel the globe with impunity & smear the RoC with his blatant lies!!! Why has no arrest warrant been issued for his crime of rebellion & sedition against the lawful UN recognised ROC???

  • Stanlio

    Hilarious. I don’t know much about Turk minority politics, but this guy is a comic. Even funnier is that there are enough Turk minority people who believe him, since the ultra-nationalist party he belongs to is the largest in the occupied areas.

    Here’s the choice the Turk minority really faces: become absorbed and annihilated by Erdogan’s Islamo-fascist regime or release yourself from bigotry, hatred and nationalist fantasies and join the rest of the island in a peaceful and prosperous future inside the EU.

    Unfortunately, we all know which option the Turk minority is plumping for.

    • HighTide

      When writing about the TRNC you should better inform yourself. Ertuğruloğlu’s party is not the largest, it needed a coalition to rule.
      The largest party are the socialists with its speaker of parliament, Mrs. Siber, not appreciated by Turkey.
      Turkish Cypriots are the majority in the TRNC and will elect a new government in January. There is no talk about a BBF anymore.

      • Stanlio

        The National Unity Party and Denktash’s Democratic (sic) Party – which are indistinguishable in their support of ethnic cleansing and partition – got more than 50% in the last ‘elections’, proving to me that the Turk minority is still in the grip of bigotry, hatred and nationalist fantasies.

        Just to let you know: no Greek Cypriot believes in a bizonal bicommunal federation – except most realise it’s the only option on the table.

        • HighTide

          You have claimed his party to be the largest in the TRNC which is simply wrong. After my correction you now add a second party to the total. Why not admit your error instead of waffling?
          Whether people in the South prefer a BBF or not is irrelevant. Your leaders scuppered it anyway and now it’s permanent partition. Enjoy!

          • Stanlio

            My point was whether the clown with the long name is representing a majority of Turk minority people when he comes out with his nonsense. Given that his party and Denktash’s party are in the same ultra-nationalist boat and commanded over 50% of Turk minority votes last time round, it’s fair to say his absurd views are widely shared among the Turk minority, which proves it prefers suicide over some kind of peace. Enjoy!

            • HighTide

              Your point was Ertuğruloğlu’s party to be the largest, (no reference to coalitions), which I repeat is wrong. You are just trying to wriggle out of your hole. There are “ROC” parties too that have similar world views, and yet they are separate entities like those in the TRNC.
              There is nothing nationalistic about not wanting to be ruled by the South ever again. There is a 90% majority for this. Peace we have since 43 years, and if you are suicidal take professional advice.

              • The True Cypriot

                Good point – these arrogant idiots seem to think we need them.

    • elbmw

      For once you and I seem to be in agreement, particularly your second paragraph. But I would add that it is the dilemma that faces all Cypriots not just the Turkish speakers.

      • Stanlio

        Except Greek Cypriots do not face annihilation and, even if the occupation continues, will continue to enjoy the benefits of being an internationally recognised state within the EU.

        • elbmw

          I get where you’re coming from but just to make a case in point that the TCs are also victims of this ridiculous situation. The reality is that most of them have left Cyprus since the invasion as they have found life practically impossible under the circumstances. Its true that many of them desired it but any more than us Greek speakers who also had desires (and were perhaps even encouraged) to make the island a Greek island, at the cost of TCs, which in itself is what strengthened the TCs desire for the invasion?

          • Stanlio

            I don’t see the TCs as victims. This is too generous. I see them as perpertrators. In the 1960s, Denktash managed to marginalise and have removed the moderates in Ankara who wanted to make the 1960 constitution work and who objected to Denktash’s policy of non-cooperation with GCs and armed struggle. Also, I believe the GC campaign for enosis and, then, for a functioning and truly independent state and society that reflected the island’s demographics was, and is, legitimate.

            • HighTide

              To join Greece one needs to have his head examined, not even a hard core nationalist would think about it today.

              • Stanlio

                Who said anything about Cyprus joining Greece today? I said the struggle in the 1950s for enosis was legitimate and that the issue now (and since 1964) has been about achieving a truly independent state. Most of this is immaterial, since Cyprus is in the EU and it’s Brussels that really runs the show. The TCs need to realise this. Unification doesn’t mean the island will be run by Greeks; it will be run, more or less, by Brussels.

                • HighTide

                  Brussels runs your show because you are deep in the hock to it, having been rescued from bankruptcy. Does not happen to EU countries that have proper management.This you have still in common with Greece.
                  The 1950 referendum was held in churches, its like asking Russians to take their vote to the Kremlin.

                  • Stanlio

                    You don’t understand how the EU works or how it will work in the future. Never mind. Silly of me to think you were capable of rational thinking.

                    • HighTide

                      Rational thinking is alien to you. Nothing important happens in Brussels that is not agreed by EU member states, each having a veto right.
                      Laws need to pass the EU parliament as well as the Council of Europe.
                      Learn a bit about the procedures.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      We understand that EOKA rats who hold beliefs like yours will never change and it is entirely because of people who hold views like yours that Turkey invaded.

                      You live in a 2 bob state which is run by 4 bob politicians.

                • OzzyTRNC

                  What you need to understand is the majority of TC’s don’t want to live with GC’s, EU or no EU . 2004 Yes vote was a knee jerk reaction by th Turks. Thank god the Greeks said No. blessing.

                  • Victor Cominos

                    If they don’t want to live with the GC then that is fine. If that is how they feel then they have no reason to complain. I say long live the “Municipality of the New Anatolia” under the thumb of the regime in Ankara. Quite frankly the rest of the international community is not interested in seeing the creation of any more micro states in the world. 100 years ago it may have been possible by today that is an impossible ask. One thing for certain the GC will want nothing to do with the TC as long as the TC keep on insisting on the GC agreeing to the Ankara regimes ridiculous terms and conditions

            • elbmw

              That’s where you and I differ. Enosis is an unrealistic scenario. If it wasn’t for Turkey being geographically much closer to Cyprus than Greece then it could be attainable. But the reality is what it is and we cannot escape it.

              As for the TCs being perpetrators it is unfair to taint one and all with the same brush, similarly, in the same way that the Turkish invasion and occupation has punished all GCs for the actions of a few misguided super-patriots.

              • Stanlio

                As I say below, my point was that enosis was legitimate in the 1950s. Obviously, now it’s completely irrelevant (as well as unattainable). We can be as Greek as we like without being part of Greece, and being in the EU is just as important.

                • elbmw

                  The “revolution” of the 1950s (if I can call it that) was all about the struggle for self-determination. The vehicle that we employed was enosis much in the same way that places like China, Vietnam and Cuba used communism as their vehicle. Look at China, they purport to being a “command economy” but in reality they are the biggest capitalists in the world, same as the Russians.

                  It’s important to understand the events that take place and analyse not only their superficial or extrinsic aspect but their intrinsic nature. At the most basic level, I am speaking about cause and effect.

                  Cause Effect
                  ColonialismEffect=Enosis Movement
                  Cause=Enosis

                  • Stanlio

                    Yes, the 1950s struggle was an anti-colonial struggle for self-determination that manifested itself as a desire for enosis, which, now, in the era of the EU and globalisation has no meaning. The issue is to end the Turkish occupation and to prevent the island becoming a Turkish dependency. We didn’t get rid of the British imperialist so that the Turkish imperialist can take over.

                    • elbmw

                      Yes I agree with you about the imperialism but can one honestly say that we got “rid” of any imperialism? If anything, as events transpired, all we have done is “add” Turkish imperialism with some small semblance of self-determination, arguably.

                      On the other point, I see it the other way round in that the desire for enosis had manifested itself as a desire for self-determination, but perhaps I am splitting hairs there.

                      There is no doubt though that enosis is used as a stick with which to beat us with as some kind of justification for the invasion. But the truth is that we handed it to them through our naive actions.

        • OzzyTRNC

          You haven’t a pot to piss in.

    • Hasan Cypriot

      Stanlio we Turkish Cypriots are co owners of Cyprus. Cyprus is not Greek. If you cant share this island as a federation with us that has two equal Constituent States and our political equality….get a life!

      • ROC

        your co owners of nothing, show me what you have legally you have learn to understand whats is stolen and what legal Cypriots own the ROC, 43 years and you still have not learnt anything

        • HighTide

          Dreamer

          • costas

            we in the South Cyprus deal in real currency Euros and GBP. you Turks belong to a pseudo state. Dodgy carpets

            • Sam

              You got No money in the south to deal with;
              Its all EU money or Russian money you Muppet!

              We deal with every currency on the Planet whilst you Beg the Europeans for the Crap EUROS and Protection;

            • OzzyTRNC

              If that’s the case then you should all stop moaning and get on. Stop crying about the homes you lost Blah Blah Blah, poor me. Get the violins out.

            • HighTide

              That’s right. Your compatriots that live in South Cyprus, and not in London like you, have to repay the heavy government debt in real currency.

        • The True Cypriot

          Really – which EOKA rat told you that we were not Co-Owners?

          Try taking it all [again] and see how much Turkey would leave you with.

          Moronic losers like you are all the Greeks have left.

    • OzzyTRNC

      Peaceful? What like last time? Your slating Turkey but since their intervention, there hasn’t been another shot fired. You brainwashed fool.

      • Geogrge

        isis cannot be peaceful. Thats a paradox.

        • OzzyTRNC

          WengerOut

  • Harry

    Recognition for what exactly?
    An illegal invasion and occupation maybe!?

    • HighTide

      A new nick! Welcome! Except you are peddling tired views.

      • Harry

        Thanks.
        Old Chinese proverb: “it is better to peddle than to drown”

        • AnalogMind

          There is a better Chinese proverd yet “forcing solutions to problems creates a thousand new problems”.

          • HighTide

            Anastasiades has never heard of it.

        • HighTide

          Your Chinese is rather poor. Check the difference between peddling and paddling.

          • Oh Come ON!

            …unless he is in a broken pedalo which will sink if he stops peddling!

            • HighTide

              Right. If he stops paddling that is. I am afraid, however, he will continue to peddle tired stuff of yesteryear.

    • Oh Come ON!

      You need to go back a bit further! The Cyprus problem did not start in 1974!

      • AnalogMind

        But it ended in 1974 because now the island has to abide by EU laws.

        • Oh Come ON!

          Well, the south of the island, at least…

          • AnalogMind

            The whole island. Your free EU passport says so.

            • HighTide

              Why are you lying against better knowledge? The EU rules and regulations are suspended in the TRNC because they cannot be enforced here.

    • athessalonian

      I am of the opinion that the Greek Cypriot narrative is not viewed by all from the same perspective. For example, the “invasion” may be and is viewed by many from a different perspective when the reason(s) responsible for its instigation are taken under consideration. A much mooted perspective which, for reason(s) of political correctness in combination with the intent to establish a more conducive to a settlement climate, has been suppressed. As it regards the illegal occupation, it has been well ascertained that it is both temporary as well as conditional in relation to an anticipated settlement. Having said this and in view of a negotiations impasse, the hard notion of “invasion and occupation” ad infinitum begins to soften given international political debate in the absence of, the thus far accepted, Greek Cypriot narrative. For example, the fact that Republic of Cyprus was allowed to join the EU prior to a resolution, is now and contrary to previous lines of thought, viewed as a contributing factor to the said negotiations impasse since it has elevated the vantage point of the Greek Cypriot establishment. A previously solid perspective which is currently beginning to erode.

      • elbmw

        A good analysis of the situation but Middle East politics seem more fluid than ever and therefore difficult to predict any future outcomes.

        You know, we Cypriots have been around for thousands of years (Cyprus has a history spanning more than 12,000 years) and if there’s one thing to learn about us is that we are, generally speaking, a resilient lot (despite any other shortcomings) and will face this adversity as we have faced others during the last 3,000 years or so.

        It would be foolish to think that the current division of the island will be forever. I am confident of that, even if it will not likely be within my lifetime.

        • HighTide

          All parts of the world have a history of thousands of years during which they were populated by frequently changing tribes. Hardly any territory of today can claim to be inhabited and ruled by the same people throughout times. This is an illusion. Not that it matters, since cultures were enriched by evolution, interaction and quite often through brand new blood.

    • The True Cypriot

      Learn about what EOKA was and what Enosis was all about.

  • athessalonian

    Following the conclusive establishment that all that has remained between the negotiating parties is irreconcilable red lines, recognition will indeed be inadvertent.

  • Evergreen

    It was foreseen after the failure of last negotiations because of the GC leader.

    • HighTide

      The crucial change now is the slow withdrawal of the UN from trying to push for re-unification, which has prevented countries to recognize the TRNC in the past, not wishing to upset the UN. That’s all over.

      • Evergreen

        Eventually it will happen. It seems, as in kosovo UN had retreated and EULEX took over once Kosovo had declared her formal independence in 2008 -the same will be the pattern here in transfer of responsibilities.

  • AnalogMind

    The north Cyprus press reported that the per capita GDP of the north is $13000 which places it above Turkey’s. This compares to $28000 per capita GDP for the south. Therefore it’s understandable to promote such ideas to distract the people.

    • elbmw

      Distracting people seems to be your modus operandi.

    • HighTide

      This is still more than many Eastern European countries show for.
      Furthermore, it has to be adjusted for COL.

    • LeviMeow

      Yes but the South Cypriots banks do not let you withdraw that money hahaha

      • AnalogMind

        True. 🙂

  • HighTide

    The forthcoming national elections in the TRNC will confirm massive support for this move. Stay tuned!

  • alexander reutersward

    Sadly this is exactly what i expected if the talks failed, i am 99% sure that the UN also was informed beforehand that the North had the last round as the very last round and are moving on after the last failure (and i cant blame them, both sides are equally stubborn).

    Lets hope that the two sides can live in peace although i have a feeling that the crossings will be closed in the near future.

    • AnalogMind

      No more need to talk it over. Case closed.

      • HighTide

        Maybe your briefcase. It’s only starting now with forthcoming recognition.

      • Evergreen

        No. It is a new begining . It can be called a lesson for GC side if ready to listen it. Unfortunately, the situation has reached here because of negative people like you and roc.

        • HighTide

          Both living in London.

          • Evergreen

            Sad if so. Acquired another nationality-eating up their funds and still mentality is same negative one which had divided this beautiful island.

    • HighTide

      If the US and others will eventually recognize the TRNC, a closure of the border is feasible if the South so decides. It would also mean her recognition of the TRNC, willingly or not.
      A recognized TRNC with free international movement does not need the South a bit. The loss would entirely be hers and refugees would remain the eternal victims.

      • OzzyTRNC

        Give me an Aymen!

      • alexanderthegreat

        The refugees will always be the victims, in any event. Having said that, the legitimately recognised ROC and Greek-Cypriot refugees have adapted, moved on and rebuilt their lives, and are realistic about the situation as it stands. What they’re not gonna do, however, is cede to ridiculous Turkish-Cypriot demands, by reverting to the doomed-to-failure constitutional status that collapsed in 1963, whereby the utterly disproportionate and unjust political equality of a 1/5 minority held the other 4/5 majority in permanent gridlock/paralysis, as regards to most legislative, judicial and economic matters.

        Now that the ROC is a full EU member, that specifically guarantees extended-though not unlimited-minority rights-the Turkish-Cypriot community should come to its senses, accept protected minority status, dissolve its bogus TRNC pseudo-state, evict the Turkish military force and settlers, and merge with the ROC, thereby looking forward to a bright future as part of the EU. Alternatively, they can continue as an isolated, embargoed, unrecognised, bogus pseudo-state, and continue living as they’ve been living since 1974(i.e.,like rats in a sewer).

        Not exactly rocket science, when you think about it.

        • HighTide

          It’s very strange that in future you wish to live together with “rats in a sewer”. I can assure you that Turkish Cypriots have no such expectations and will rather stay where they are, no longer under the thumb of arrogant southerners. You have clearly never visited the TRNC. It’s here to stay and will continue to thrive. No need to be rescued from bankruptcy by the EU like the not so successful “ROC”.

    • LeviMeow

      Yes I expected this also especially Turkey was saying constantly that this will be the final negotiation… GC thought it was a bluff… and did not have an incentive to compromise because they have legal recogniton and are in the EU but did not see a few steps ahead…

  • AnalogMind

    This how they mislead the poor occupied Cypriots of the north. First they promise them an illegal state, then fasle recognition and if everything fails then Turkey takes over and annexes the land which it already occupies.

    You do not have to be a genious to see the end game here which is that the north is or soon will be officially Turkish territory. You will then realize what Turkey’s game has been all along with TCs the sacrificial lamb.

    • HighTide

      Annexation starts with the same letter as your “clear name”. That’s why you have this obsession against all logic. Try to think straight, even for a minute.

    • elbmw

      Lucky for you that you do not have to be a genius (it would help if you spell it correctly) then isn’t it!

      • cyprus observer

        Noticed in the past that while AnalogMind seems to be an expert on just about everything under the sun…most recently about helicopters, his spelling is often quite a bit off! Lol.

        • HighTide

          Not only his spelling.

        • elbmw

          Last night he was having a go about “the Germans” and how they rule the EU with an unfair business model and force the rest of the EU to buy German products.

          It did not take long for him to trip himself up by changing the conversation to cars and advised me to sell my “German junk” and buy an Acura Sedan!

          Honda is called Acura in N America and Sedan (in the US) is a saloon in the rest of the world.

          I am convinced that this is the same person that went by the name of “joy” until recently and was someone else before that.

          They are here to spew state-sponsored propaganda and create friction and disunity.

          The internet was much better before there were so many paid-for trolls infesting it.

          • HighTide

            He was posting with an “Athens” nick before.

    • OzzyTRNC

      Another wet dream.

  • ROC.

    not “Outlets” but an American media outlet if it wen’t Fox news maybe it was Yogi Bear news.

    Once again hot air from another of Erdogan cronies, dream on

