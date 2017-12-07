Erdogan Greek trip gets off on wrong foot before it starts

File photo: Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras shakes hands with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was due to arrive in Greece for a two-day official visit on Thursday, a trip designed to boost relations but exposing long historical grievances between the two old foes.

Erdogan was scheduled to meet with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday. On Friday, he was due to travel to northern Greece and visit the Muslim community there.

But even before he landed, he riled his hosts with suggestions of revisions to a 1923 treaty, the Treaty of Lausanne, which established the borders of Turkey and therefore of Greece.

“This is a treaty that encompasses the entire region and just because of that, I think during the course of time, all treaties need a revision, and Lausanne in the face of the recent developments needs make up, a revision if you will,” Erdogan told SKAI TV and Kathimerini newspaper in an interview.

In swift rebuttal, Greece said the treaty was non-negotiable, and suggestions that it be revised were not conducive to attempts to build relations.

“The Greek government, and the Prime Minister, expect that his (Erdogan’s) visit will build bridges, not walls,” government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said in a statement.

The two NATO partners teetered on the verge of war in 1974, 1987 and 1996 over long-running disputes on ethnically divided Cyprus, mineral rights in the Aegean Sea and sovereignty over uninhabited islets in that sea.

Although relations have improved, many Greeks believe Turkey has territorial aspirations against their country. Turkey has also accused Greece of harbouring individuals involved in the coup attempt against Erdogan in July 2016.

Security was tight for the visit and demonstrations in central Athens were banned.

“They (Greeks) should rest assured that the negative relations between Greece and Turkey are part of history,” Erdogan said.

  • Mist

    Take a look at “Turkey with Simon Reeve” BBC iplayer very interesting views of the country.

    • SuzieQ

      Yes, I watched it the other night and it WAS interesting.

    • oratis

      thanks for the suggestion, I didn’t know if it was possible to get BBC iplayer in Cyprus.

      • HighTide

        You can find it on YouTube.

      • Mist

        Yes go on line find a free IP uk server, job done

  • Oh Come ON!

    Why is everyone getting all bent out of shape? He could be saying that the treaty needs to be revised in favour of Greece! No? 🙂

    • HighTide

      It’s foolish to come up with a controversial subject prior to a state visit.To discuss some adjustments for a few uninhabited islands near the Turkish coast in private consultations, for something in exchange, would have been more useful. Since Erdoğan is the antidote to diplomacy and common sense this was obviously not considered by him.

      • Oh Come ON!

        A very valid comment but, alas, his truculence knows no bounds! My comment above, although made with tongue in cheek, is about as likely as a cold day in hell!

      • Soho-Knights

        What a well crafted comment, truthful and showing a good insight to this tragedy which affects all the ordinary people of both nations.
        Erdogan is not a statesman, more of a Donald!
        For me what is more worrying is the statement by his personal imam who said last month ‘ Turkey will become an Islamic state in the future, and all non Muslims will be charged a tax and have to pray ‘
        All! the many Muslims that I meet every week, are no different from me, and this is noted by the Imam of Malaysia who said ‘ we should draw closer to the Orthodox Christians who share many of our values, and! they have a Priesthood! ‘
        Being a pious Muslim should not mean that all others must be condemned and judged. Being pious needs humility.
        The Turkish people deserve better than Erdogan and his family, who are being investigated for the money laundering of $14 million! Being a Muslim is not a guarantee that the person is a good citizen.

        • HighTide

          There is no “personal imam” and whoever made such an unrealistic statement, if true, is dreaming. Erdoğan represents less than half of the Turkish population and will be hard pressed to maintain his majority in the next elections. (Even in real Islamic states nobody can be forced to pray).

          • Soho-Knights

            ‘ Nit picking ‘ springs to mind! Did the imam say these words? Reuters reported it. The direction that Erdo is leading the Turkish people towards, is fraught with dangers for themselves and the area, and ultimately the world.
            The exposure of the corrupt Erdo family also comes as no surprise . Hopefully you did not follow Erdos advice? and put all your gold into his vaults!
            The predictable next step for Erdo is to stir up agitation against the foe who offers no threat or harm to them. The amount of fundamentalist ‘nutters ‘ in Turkey at present poses the biggest threat to world peace and harmony that I am sure is being monitored by all.

            • HighTide

              Erdoğan is a threat to democracy in Turkey but neither he nor his followers “pose the biggest threat to world peace”. That’s a great exaggeration, overestimating the role Turkey plays beyond her region.
              World peace is under threat by the likes of Trump and his North Korean counterpart, as well as by theocratic despots in Iran and Saudi Arabia. Compared to these, Turkey is a whimp.

              • Soho-Knights

                You are almost there! Erdo is a delusional megalomaniac possibly Bipolar. Saudi Arabia and Iran and Erdo have one thing in common one thing that unites and binds them. This is a creeping disease. Until this is treated there will not be peace.

                • HighTide

                  The ‘disease’ of dictatorship, real or attempted, is not limited to a single religion. It is quite universal and orthodox too, as demonstrated by your friend Putin and many others in the non-Islamic world.

                  • Soho-Knights

                    Ah! Putin the bastion against Sodom and Gomorra!

                    • HighTide

                      What’s the connection between Putin and Sodom?

                    • Soho-Knights

                      Read what he says about the decadent West!

                    • HighTide

                      Corrupt and despotic Putin has nothing of value to offer.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      We are all sinners! The decadent West like ancient Rome and Greece before will bring suffering because of its carnal passions!

    • oratis

      a nice tounge in cheek comment by you

      • Oh Come ON!

        Thank you, my friend.

  • Gold51

    This cretin would not be satisfied with the world unless the Ottoman empire has been reincarnated by despot Erdogan.
    Land, oil and money is his sole interest.
    Failed in Syria, Iraq and failing in Cyprus. Now back to Greece again.

    • turkishcypriot

      Your knowledge about history and current affairs seems to be limited. Why don’t you educate yourself first before you can join into serious conversation. If someone is failing in Cyprus are the GCs. You are all in pain, because you will never have your way in Cyprus whatever happens. And this actually makes you all go mental.

      • ROC..

        Its you that is blinked with the lack of history and progress, Cyprus lost 36% of land in 74 , In 43 years is slowly climbed into a modern country, 85% of youth go onto take degrees , we in the EU, we have friendships all around the world and still the future is promising, so this notion that we have failed is BS so I suggest you educate yourself as properganda on CM seems to fail on deaf ears

        • Sam

          Your to fast to have ago at any Turk and every Turk!
          Cyprus having many friends around the world means nothing as ROC is a insignificant half country!
          And now you sold your Sovereignty to the Devil EU you cant control your own countries boarders you Muppet!

          ROC is only using the EU for money like a Prostitute does!

          So please stop trying to compare the Big Boy Turks with a Brasic Nation like yours.
          Don’t you understand your Broke man and Penniless!

          And now you use the Phase *We in the EU* you idiot you need lines again; Here Goes;
          I must be truthful as I am a Bubble!
          100 lines cochead! Now!

  • Sam

    Demonstrations were banned so the Article says!
    I wonder what the Temptation of the Demonstrations were?
    Lets see; I wonder if it was Fascism and Racism Greeks wanting to cause trouble for this Turkish leader!!!!
    Erdogans meeting is a Diplomatic and Political agenda;
    Lets see if the Greek Authorities allows the demonstrators to get through security like the Americans did in the US or weather they will take control!!

    I bet it will kick off !!

    • ROC..

      Turkish leader? for who, half the population? and the other half for Gulen

  • Altan Houssein

    As I have said over the last few days, this man’s track record on his foreign visits is nothing but trouble. I rest my case!

  • Really?

    Erdogan to Greeks: “looking forward to putting the past behind us, by the way please give me some of your land”.

    LMAO what an idiot.

  • ROC..

    This sounds a prelude to whats to come, Erdogan is not the person that seems to have a understand of comprimse , we seen it with the way he conducts himself with the EU and USA to name a few, this guy understanding is simple ” its myway or the highway” I hope I am wrong but this will be a fruitless excise of nothing.

    • alexander reutersward

      agree completely, just hope it won’t damage the refugee solution that currently is in place

  • Gold51

    Throw despot Erdogan out of Greece quickly, before Greece becomes a laughing stock for even entertaining this idiot dictator..

    • turkishcypriot

      You are really an illiterate individual. You don’t know the meaning of dictator. A strong leader who can tell EU and USA off when they are wrong to you is idiocy.

      • ROC..

        why dont you come clean and tell us all your a antolian cypriot, this would justity why you love your Erdogan so much, lets face it , he gave you free passage to Cyprus a free home and land. your so transprent the sun shines right through you.

        • turkishcypriot

          Why do think I am from Turkey. According to your logic if someone is TC should hate Erdogan. What sort of logic is that. Come on grow up.

  • Spartan

    Waste of time

