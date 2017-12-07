Greece and Turkey hold fast on Cyprus

December 7th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, featured 91 comments

Greece and Turkey hold fast on Cyprus

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

Outwardly at least, the leaders of Greece and Turkey on Thursday held on to their respective positions on Cyprus, a major dispute between the two neighbouring nations.
The decades-long division of the island was among the issues discussed during Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s official visit to Greece – the first by a Turkish head of state in 65 years.
During a joint news conference in Athens following talks, Erdogan and his host Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras engaged in somewhat chafed – if courteous – crosstalk on Cyprus.
“I am 43 years old and for 43 years this [Cyprus problem] has been an open issue,” Tsipras said.
“For as long as l can remember, one side has blamed the other for the failure in negotiations. But we must not forget that this is happening because 43 years ago Turkey carried out an illegal invasion and occupation of Cyprus.”
Responding, Erdogan remarked that, due to his age, he was perhaps better versed in the ins and outs of the Cyprus issue.
On the continued presence of Turkish troops on the island, the Turkish leader said no foreign troops would be stationed on Cyprus today had the Greek Cypriots voted for the Annan Plan in 2004.
But, he added, the Greek Cypriots made “the mistake” of rejecting that blueprint for a settlement.
Greece and Turkey, he said, are the “mother countries” and guarantors of Cyprus, and both nations desire a just and viable solution.
Referring to the reunification talks in Switzerland earlier this year – which ended in stalemate over disagreements on security and guarantees – Erdogan said it was the Greek Cypriots who walked out.
There are certain issues which over the years have been used as pretexts, last-minute subterfuges to prevent the two sides from reaching an agreement, he added pointedly.
For his part, Tsipras expressed the hope that Cyprus talks would resume as soon as possible.
Government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said Nicosia was monitoring the Greek-Turkish talks in Athens but that it would be premature to comment on their outcome while Erdogan’s visit was still in progress.
The Greek Prime Minister will be giving President Nicos Anastasiades a full briefing on the Athens talks when the two meet in Brussels next week on the sidelines of the European Council.
Christodoulides said Nicosia and Athens are in sync that any new multilateral conference on Cyprus must be preceded by thorough preparation and talks between the two guarantor powers – Greece and Turkey.
“The message from the Greek government, in consultation with the Republic of Cyprus, is clear: there needs to be a preparation, a dialogue between the two countries [Greece and Turkey] on the chapter of security and guarantees, so that we can determine whether the groundwork exists for a re-convening of the conference of Cyprus with a real chance for a successful outcome.”
In Crans-Montana the talks collapsed due to the Turkish positions, Christodoulides noted.
“Should Turkey persist with the same positions, then a new conference would fail,” he said, adding that this is an eventuality the government wants to avoid.
Also on Thursday, Erdogan met with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, after which the two men reiterated their respective outlooks on how a Cyprus solution may be achieved.
Pavlopoulos said any settlement should be consistent with international law and the EU acquis.
For his part, Erdogan accused the European Union of failing to deliver on its promises to the Turkish Cypriots.
On Friday, the Turkish leader is due to travel to northern Greece and visit the Muslim community there.
Earlier, Erdogan riled his hosts with suggestions of revisions to a 1923 treaty, the Treaty of Lausanne, which established the borders of Turkey and therefore of Greece.
Back in Nicosia, Diko leader and presidential candidate Nicolas Papadopoulos said one should manage expectations of Erdogan’s historic visit to Greece.
“Turkey is unwilling to budge from its long-standing and inflexible stance on Cyprus.”
That was because Ankara has no incentive for wanting to solve the problem, he added.

  • Gokce Kavak

    Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 needs to know that Turkey 🇹🇷 is going to withdraw as much as 29,000 soldiers (of 30,000 soldiers) from the military. Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 needs to know that, as a second step, the ELDYK army must be withdrawn fully and, then the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 needs to include 1,000 Turkish soldiers into the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 army (Cyprus 🇨🇾 National Army) as well as Greek Cypriots, Anglo-Cypriots, and Turkish Cypriots in the army of the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾. Then borders are going to be drawn up at the latest stage, then both from North and South, the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), should be embraced under the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾.

  • TheBlueHornett

    Just don’t let PapaDop Jnr get involved.

  • Fred Yusuf

    53 years of talks and the Greek Cypriot leadership is still talking about thorough prepreation for the talks. When will this thorough prepration ever come to an end?

    When they invited Erdogan, did they tell him what it is they wish to discus or ask him what it is that he wishes to discus? I suspect bot.

    • Barry White

      “When will this… ever come to an end?”
      Possibly at the next total bankruptcy of the Republic.

      • SuzieQ

        So it won’t be long now?

      • ROC..

        From A Turks perpective you would love that, but am sorry to burst yours and Suzie Qs bubble, that is not going to happen, The one thing the Gcs have over many races we been in the mire many times before, from invasions over the centuries to losing 36% of land and we always end up coming out of it, this is no differant,

        I know how you Turks like to bash anything that has to do with the ROC, but I would suggest worring about how to resolve assimulation of the indegenous Tcs

        • Barry White

          “So it won’t be long now?”

        • Frustrated

          You keep on confirming that you’re indeed clueless and/or just plain thick because according to you, anyone who has a view opposite to yours must be a Turk. To confirm your never-ending stupidity, someone with a name like Barry White just HAS to be a Turk. NOT.

          Furthermore, I would suggest YOU cease worrying about whether the TCs want to assimilate, or not, with Turks from the mainland. I assure you that if it’s a toss up between ‘assimilating’ with them or with the likes of you, it’s a no contest.

          • ROC..

            you need think pass your blinkered views and your see the edvidence is near 95%. most Greek bashers are either muslim or a Turks, how do I come to this conclusion, one simple factor is plain to see, whenever thier is a negative article reguarding Turkey, Erdogan,or the North,I never see you or any of these people commenting on those articles but when Nik farts in a public place guess what? you all come out like flies and rant and rave.

            Do I care what happends to the indegenous TCs’ not really, it could be that you dont like it mentioned because its true,I will not stop to mention it because everytime I heard this BS about the greeks are the threat,when the threat is the assimulation of the True Cypriot.

            “I assure you that if it’s a toss up between ‘assimilating’ with them or with the likes of you, it’s a no contest.”

            Do you know how stupid you sound making that statement,(above) I travel to and from the cyprus and the UK many times and have many Tcs as friends, and guess what you need to get out a bit more, They all say the same thing the Anatolian Cypriot has taken over the North.

          • Bemused

            Hi F

            ROC Is basically THICK

            • HighTide

              That’s too polite.

              • Bemused

                Maybe but I thought with Xmas coming up I be a bit nice to a person who has the misfortune not to be tightly wrapped in the brains department.

            • Adele is back x

              As a plank with a massage chip on his shoulder…

        • Neroli

          Barry White’s a Turk?? News to me I listen to his music and definitely no accent!

          • ROC..

            Next your tell me he cannot fit in a 36 waist pair of jeans? LOL

            • Barry White

              Good to have a racial expert in da House. If I ask, ” my brother is Greek, what does this make me?”. Clues?????

          • Barry White

            Well slap my thigh, tickle me up the backside with a fine ostrich plume and call me Boris ” Mustapha” Johnson.

            When you hear Barry, the only sound is ‘Lurrrve’.

            • HighTide

              You passed. A real Turk would spell it Mustafa.

              • Barry White

                Some might call it deflection. Keep ’em guessing.

            • Neroli

              ‘What am I gonna do with you’!

              • Barry White

                “Gimme Shelter”, Please !!!!

            • elbmw

              Ah darn. And there I was thinking I been communicating with someone from another realm.

              And what? You mean you’re not African American? Shucks! Didn’t realise Turks could sing. 🙂

      • David Wilson

        It WILL happen and with UK leaving the EU it will be sooner than many think

    • Veritas

      Greece and our leaders know very well what’s on the table after all these years of “preparations”.
      They are not brave enough to face the political reality and take the final courageous step.

  • Veritas

    “the Turkish leader said no foreign troops would be stationed on Cyprus today had the Greek Cypriots voted for the Annan Plan in 2004.”
    A correct assessment, even if it’s a painful truth for many.
    Add as well the return of Morphou, Varosha and a number of GC villages. Cyprus would have been a much better place today.
    It’s something that by far to many refuse to understand or accept.

  • HighTide

    The outcome was a foregone conclusion. Why would Turkey change her position on the way to Athens? Makes no sense.

  • Evergreen

    Both countries have their vested interests .

  • Pullaard

    About time we all acknowledged that neither Greece nor Turkey give a toss about the Cypriots, but only the island of Cyprus which represents a political football to be kicked around by The Big Boys. GCs and TCs have no say in their own future, regardless of what a generation of politicians have said and future generations will continue to say.

    • HighTide

      That’s not true. If the two sides would have agreed in Crans Montana, it would have been accepted by all guarantor powers. The rejection came from the Greek Cypriot leadership that refused a token troop to remain in North Cyprus for a limited period. That clearly shows that there was no will to compromise. After the rejection of the Annan plan it was made clear that no better deal will ever come up. That now applies to Crans Montana too.

      • Pullaard

        Yes, HT I agree with you, but I can’t help feeling the ghastly Kotzias had more to do with Anastasiades’ refusal to accept the best deal we’re likely to get from Turkey than his own common sense or desire. ROC can’t do anything without running to Mama Greece, Turkey does the running to the TRNC.

        • HighTide

          Kotzias has his own agenda. His mentors in Moscow do not wish to see a united Cyprus.
          The only item where Turkey cannot be bypassed is the issue of security, all other matters will be decided by TRNC citizens, if necessary in a referendum. It’s a myth that the money from Turkey has corrupted the free political will of TRNC citizens, it’s very much alive as will be witnessed once again at the January elections.

    • elbmw

      Comment of the day!

      And the reason for that is we (Cypriots) have as much intelligence as a football does.

  • antonis/ac

    “By an overwhelming vote of 14-1, the only negative vote being that of the Turkish representative, the European Commission of Human Rights found evidence that indicated that killings were committed on a ‘substantial scale’ and that such deprivation of life was not justified, . . . The commission documented the killing of Greek Cypriots in bombing rates on civilian targets, including hospitals by the use of napalm. . . .
    The Turkish Army and its surrogates embarked on a systematic course of murder of civilians unconnected with any war activity, including women, children, and POWs.” , , ,

    The evidence shows repeated rapes of women and children from the ages of twelve to seventy-one to such an extent that the victims suffered major physical and/or psychological damages. Evidence was also presented where women of a particular village were collected and placed in separate rooms of empty houses to be rape repeatedly by Turkish soldiers, including officers. Some rapes took place in the presence of family members and other children. The victims included pregnant and retarded persons. Some of the captors and abusers killed their victims.” (Quoted in Van Coufoudakis, 2008, “Interntional Aggression and Volations of Human Rights: The Case of Turkey in Cyprus.)

    Only a fool Greek Cypriot would want these criminals to be the guarantor of his/her country or have troops on the soil of his/her country. Of course Greece would have remained firm on its positions: No Greek or Turkish troops on the island, no intervention rights, no guarantors, respect and support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus

    • HighTide

      Living in the past cuts you out from the future. The TRNC is here to stay, like it or not.

      • Evergreen

        True.

        True.

    • OzzyTRNC

      Deluded. Why were the Turkish troops in Cyprus? Answer this question.

  • The True Cypriot

    Now folks- you all know i am no fan of Erdogan.

    But read what Tsipras says, which is that the problem only started in 1974.

    How we see it is the polar opposite. The Greeks were deleting us from our country and Greece was bang central to that ethnic cleansing, genocide and so on.

    These idiots still don’t get why cyprus is divided and it can never be a single state with GCs and Greeks accepting no responsibility for what led to 1974.

  • Yaz

    On a serious note…..that handshake! All snakes in the same pit!

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    “But we must not forget that this is happening because 43 years ago Turkey carried out an illegal invasion and occupation of Cyprus.” Tsipras.
    We must also not forget what preceded that necessitated action by Turkey.
    But then you were probably in nappies Mr Prime Minister.

    • Parthenon

      Cyprus was betrayed by its guarantors with a terrible treaty that gave a small minority the right to veto every aspect of Govt. And then one guarantor staged an illegal coup & the other an illegal invasion!

      • Sam

        WRONG
        Cyprus GC self destructed involving Enosis and EOKA;

        • David Wilson

          Sam. You are exactly correct

          • Evergreen

            Yes.

  • Les

    Kind of hard to understand why he made the trip …. wouldn’t a skype call achieve just as much?

    • ROC

      He is up to something

      • Sam

        Yes he is;
        Hopefully Alex will make a deal Erdogan about the Aegean Islands in exchange for recognition of North Cyprus;

        Done deal for a brown Envelope!

  • Mist

    America changed the game on the capital of Israel, shake the dice, see how they land. Better to change than whinge for ever since Troy.

  • PPetrovicho

    Greece will sell out Cyprus to protect its relationship and its Islands with Turkey. Don’t be fooled! They just need to find a way to justify the back stabbing that’s coming our way.

    • David Wilson

      They should be selling of islands to pay back their debts. Only a matter of time really

  • Parthenon

    Construction of the new terminal building at Ercan Airport has been suspended.

    Ercan Airport was privatised and its management transferred to Turkish company T&T for 25 years. Work on the new terminal was planned to be completed in 2018. However, the serious depreciation of the Turkish lira driving up the cost of building materials such as iron and cement, has prompted T&T to postpone its building work.

    The Director at Korman Construction Günay Çerkez, said that the construction of the runway with the apron and the passage was continuing. “Nobody could know that the lira will lose so much value and in such a short period of time”, he said.

    Çerkez said that the Contractors’ Association also initiated a consultation with the state authorities in this regard and stated that they also expect to make an agreement on the new unit prices with their employer.

    He also said that diesel and electricity prices have not increased due to the election bans, but they are expected to increase by almost 30 percent after the elections.

    Kibris

    What a shame…30% increase in diesel & electricity on their way to the TCs because of Erdogan!!!

    • Barry White

      So who is a naughty boy, Parthenon, reading the Turkish Cypriot newspapers !!!!!!!!!! Shame on you.

      Saw the same…. the building contractors will apply for higher prices in Lira (US prices are the same) before continuing the added airport building. Business is booming.

      Since the ROC taxpayers pay roughly € 30 Euro for every Ercan passenger over to Hermes – a quid pro quo for some of the many facilitation fees, we the taxpayers are getting ripped off yet again and every year with the fast growing passenger numbers at Ercan plus the further growth that their airport expansion caters for.

      Cheap Lira means a lot more smiling tourists in the North over the next 12 months and much greater competition for the South`s Euro based prices.

      • Parthenon

        1. You have to read the “enemies” news, its called intelligence gathering!!!
        2. Precisely the reason why the ROC should use International Law & CAA law & sue all Turkish airlines that fly into Ercan & infringe on the territorial integrity of the ROC. Once this happens the “TRNC” economy will collapse even faster!!

        • Sam

          Perhaps the TRNC should sue every country on the planet for flying into larnaca Airport;

          Larnaca Airport is Turkish land;
          You have to Combat the Enemy from every angel faster!

        • David Wilson

          South economy bankrupt for generations. Nice present for your grandchildren indeed

    • Douglas

      Strange that tourist going to the occupied North all have to pay in Euro to stay in their hotels ?

  • Parthenon

    Greece needs to corner Turkey by removing all the petty issues that the Turks bring up against Greece like not allowing the Turkish minority to elect its own Mufties & building a mosque in Athens. Never quite understood why Greece has to appoint the Mufties, I mean its not like 60,000 Turks can seize W Thrace!!

    After that Greece can give a long list to Turkey including how GCs are denied their rights to return to the North of Cyprus!!! And how the Greeks of Constantinople were forced to leave in 1955.

    • David Wilson

      Greece needs to corner Turkey??? You having a laugh parthy?

      • Sam

        David,
        This guy is on something!

        • Evergreen

          Seems so😕😯

  • ROC

    For Mr Erdogan to come to Greece I smells a rat,I have watched this man fight with EU leaders showing them no respect I seen him argue and fight with the USA, I feel this man is a wolf in sheeps clothes, and I just hope the Greeks are very wary of him. He is after something and I just cannot work out what yet.
    no doubts we find out sooner or later.

    • Parthenon

      He seems better behaved though. Perhaps he fears the Greek Army which is close to Turkey?

      • PPetrovicho

        I wonder how well the Greek army would last logistically when war breaks out? For sure they have capability but do they have staying power in a drawn out conflict? Turkey can, unfortunately, draw upon vast national resources to fire up a war machine. Can Greece do this?

        • Sam

          Unfortunately;

          Not!

          • PPetrovicho

            No shit!

        • David Wilson

          I reckon they might hold out for half a day at most. They have to stop for a coffee and siesta so not a full day of resistance

        • elbmw

          War is unlikely between 2 NATO “allies” but I guess it all depends if it is desired by the senior partner in the alliance in which case the outcome would largely be decided by them. Other than that, Greece is now a member of an EU army (PESCO) so it wouldn’t depend on it’s own logistics but would in all probability receive material from Germany, France and Italy. Greece also has an agreement in place with Israel (and Cyprus).

          But that’s all hypothetical as I said it depends on what the super-powers decide and how much commitment they have for either side.

          • PPetrovicho

            All true, but as you say hypothetical. A country with a strong military is one where their military is constantly active somewhere around the world, and also can stand alone if need be. None of these agreements have been fire tested, none should be counted on. The EU has avoided war and will continue to pick only the softest targets. The demographics do not support any economic reason to engage in a full scale conflict, simply not enough young people.

            • HighTide

              The EU does not “pick on anyone” militarily, since it has no army of its own. Actions, if any, are decided by sovereign decision of each individual member state.

              • PPetrovicho

                Semantics!

                • Frustrated

                  Militarily the EU will neither “pick only the softest targets” but any conceivable type of target. End of.

                • HighTide

                  You think.

          • HighTide

            PESCO is no EU army. It’s a fairly loose association of national armies that remain under control of each member state. The emphasis of this union is concentrated on joint weapon and equipment purchases as well as coordinated training.

      • David Wilson

        Greek army lol. He will be shitting himself lol

        • Barry White

          Steady on David, the sight of the tutu wearing warriors coming at you will be a frightening sight.

          • ROC..

            I see that David is the organ grinder and you dance like his monkey?

            • David Wilson

              No COC, staedy on you might ladder your tights! Barry White is a God of music and I am the humble one here -work it out…

            • Frustrated

              You make yourself look like a monkey with every comment you post.

              • Evergreen

                I think so too😆

              • Adele is back x

                More like an ape 🦍.

        • ROC..

          Oh its David Wilson? I knew a Yousef David Wilson when I traveled the Island of Antlantis

      • Fred Yusuf

        Especially if they wear them foustanellas. What was it in 1974 a Greek General said when given the instruction to attack Ankara? I will point mu guns at Athens before Ankara. They are not stupid. They will not fight a war they know they wil lose.

    • Barry White

      Erdogan probably was presenting the bill to Tsipi for the several billions of $$$ Greece will be paying annually to Turkey for the gas contract they both signed and expected to start in 2019-2020.

      • ROC

        wont be going or coming through turkey

        • Barry White

          ROC, Tsipi signed the contract for Turkish supplied gas to Greece in 2016 in Thessaloniki.

          First deliveries in late 2019/2020.

    • David Wilson

      Obviously to clever for the communist Greek leadership COC

  • Parthenon

    If Turkey cannot abide by UN Resolutions & International Law regarding Cyprus then it has no right to be critical of Israel over its so called occupation of Palestinian territory.

    • ROC

      You right on that, its a hypercritical approach.

      • David Wilson

        Just like Greece borrowing cash and refusing to pay it back!

        • Evergreen

          Exactly😄

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      Since you are claiming to be very intelligent as you are always gathering and disseminating intelligence, tell me why you said “so called occupation of Palestinian land” Why so called?? The whole World knows and accepts that Israel illegally occupies Palestinian land? If, with your logic, Israel’s occupation is so called than Turrkey’s so called occupation of NC is justifiable.

