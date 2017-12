Larnaca airport taxi drivers called off a one-hour protest on Friday over the licensing of a bus company to carry passengers to Ayia Napa and Protaras.

The drivers said they were calling off the protest, which entailed blocking the road to the airport for an hour at lunchtime Friday, to give negotiations a chance.

Taxi drivers said they had been informed that a bus company was going to be licensed to carry passengers to Ayia Napa and Protaras and such a development would hurt their income.