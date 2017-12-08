Anastasiades-Tsipras to discuss Erdogan’s visit to Greece, in Brussels (Updated)

December 8th, 2017 Cyprus, featured, FRONT PAGE 48 comments

File photo Greek PM Alexis Tsipras with President Anastasiades in Brussels

President Nicos Anastasiades will be briefed in detail by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Athens, on the sidelines of the European Council, to be held next week in Brussels.

Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said on Friday that a clear picture of Erdogan’s visit would be formed then though there would be phone communication between Anastasiades and Tsipras in the meantime. Next week, he added, Anastasiades would be meeting with Tsipras in Brussels, on the sidelines of the European Council, for a more detailed briefing.

Christodoulides said that public statements made during the Tsipras-Erdogan meeting in Athens on Thursday contained elements that were worth commenting on, such as Erdogan’s effort to equate the responsibilities of Turkey with those of Greece. Erdogan continued his visit to Greece on Friday.

During their joint statements on Thursday, the leaders of Greece and Turkey held on to their respective positions on Cyprus. Erdogan said no foreign troops would be stationed on Cyprus today had the Greek Cypriots voted for the Annan Plan in 2004. Greece and Turkey, he said, are the “mother countries” and guarantors of Cyprus, and both nations desire a just and viable solution.

Referring to the reunification talks in Switzerland earlier this year – which ended in stalemate over disagreements on security and guarantees – Erdogan said it was the Greek Cypriots who walked out.
“It is in this context that the Greek Prime Minister replied with a reference to the Turkish invasion in Cyprus,” Christodoulides said.

Christodoulides said another point “which we often see in negotiations, we saw it in Crans-Montana during the negotiations, we saw it after the failure at Crans-Montana, is Turkey’s effort to put the blame elsewhere, to bring up the Annan Plan of 2004, and the positive vote of the Turkish Cypriots.”

The third point, he said, was Erdogan’s reference to Turkey’s wish for a viable solution of the Cyprus issue. “We have not heard what we heard after Crans-Montana regarding a plan B and plan C. Beyond that, the gravity that we must all possess in our approach to the Cyprus issue leads us to wait until we are briefed extensively and then make more specific statements,” he added.

Political party responses to the Erdogan visit were muted. Akel said “as expected”, there were no significant developments on Cyprus but Tsipras had raised the issues within the correct parameters, those of invasion and occupation. Turkey also needed to put its claimed desire for a solution into practice, the party said.

Solidarity leader Eleni Theocharous called Erdogan’s visit “a shame for the Greek nation”.

“He attempted to close the Cyprus issue by stressing that Greek Cypriots would not get anything more than the Annan plan,” she said. “He comes across as a neo-sultan”.

 

 

 

 

  • antonis/ac

    ” It is a fact that Mr. Akinci had specific demands from the Greek Cypriot side in the negotiations. The rotating Presidency and effective participation of the Turkish Cypriots were very important for him. And we have seen that President Anastasiades made moves to meet these requirements. But, we still ended up [without a solution] because TURKEY put forth other things.” (Niazi Kizilurek.)

  • Fevzi Ogelman

    Even if Turkey agrees to withdraw her troops as soon as possible after an agreement and TCs return enough territory to satisfy the GCs, the latter will still not accept to implement a bbf solution. They are used to run the show (ROC) exclusively by themselves for far too long to accept a TC to be president of the new federation and share power with the TCs in organs of the government. That is the reality. That’s why we won’t have a solution different to what we have now……that is…..TWO STATES.

    • HighTide

      It’s been proven a hundred times that Turkish Cypriots are not considered political equals to their southern neighbors. There is no indication that this will ever change, hence partition.

      • Les

        You are correct. The leaders of both sides have not done anything to soften the political atmosphere. They only spew vile at each other over and over and over again and people on the island are tired of it. I was in north Cyprus when crans mountain talks failed – none of the TCs even cared to follow this event … they simply didn’t care … the results were predictable.

    • The True Cypriot

      100% agree

  • Martin Standage

    Erdogan was right about the Annan Plan and that the Turkish Army would have left Cyprus by now if it had been accepted, not that I agree with him about most other things!It is also debatable what might have happened if Tsipras and the Turkish Prime Minister had attended the Crans -Montana conference and discussed the guarantees etc?Apparently Anastassiades pleaded with him not to go there?The Attorney General also left he conference a couple of days before the end, which suggests the decision not to go ahead had already been taken before……mind you he has enough other ‘skeletons in the closet’ to worry about now, especially after the Loizidou scandal broke last week!

  • Evergreen

    Both these leaders are immature diplomats.Two bankrupted economies.

    • ROC..

      I would worry about the plight of Indengenous Tcs who’s history and culture is under threat from the people who was suposed to be thier savoir, you Turks have this contant view that we worry about what you think about us, We dont, sweep your own crap up first, you have more important issues to worry about, like how to grovel back to the EU and the USA.

      • Frustrated

        “Sweep your own crap up first” and drop your immaturity by insisting on referring to everyone as Turks if they disagree with you.

        In short, grow up.

        • ROC

          in we the southdont have crap, hence I ask you to sweep yours

          • Evergreen

            He lives in South and yes, he is trying to clean it up but people like you are pretty stubborn😂😅

            • ROC

              Then lets debate about it, ask your question

              • Evergreen

                This is not the theme of this article. You already have expanded the purview unnecessarilly . Talk to him about this article instead of making coward personal attacks and just see how ignorant you are.

      • The True Cypriot

        Save us your racist empathy.

        • ROC

          man up and show were am racist if not zip it

          • The True Cypriot

            You hate all Turks – that makes you a racist.

            Unless you want to withdraw all your racist filled prior posts?

            No….I thought not.

            • ROC

              You need to learn some facts ,so lets see if I can educate you so you understand.
              You said “You hate all Turks” WRONG, I hate those that invaded my country, those that committed murder and I hate the settlers that come into my country and stole the land and homes of others, I hate Turkeys regime. THAT IS NOT BEING A RACIST:

              See you have taken the cowards way out to try and win an argument by playing the race card, seen that being used in other countries and that is what your doing

              • The True Cypriot

                Do you hate the people who mistreated us TCs BEFORE 1974.

                Like EOKA, the Church and all GC political leaders?

                Because if you do not, then your argument cannot hold.

                It was GREEK racism that led to 1974.

                Until you acknowledge and apologise for that, you have no position in this debate.

                The race card in Cyprus was played by your side from 1931 to 1974.

                • ROC

                  I hate the Greek Cypriots that treated the Tcs bad, which included murder, I not right wing,and I cannot stand rightwing extremists, would I urinate on Nico samsons grave, yes I would.

                  • The True Cypriot

                    NOT just Samson

                    Look at every GC leader and all the people in your side that engaged in ethnic cleansing on TCs up to 1974.

                    Unless GCs officially recognise their past, there can never be peace.

                    Erdogan gives you all an excuse to lay into Turkey – great if that eases your conscience, but he was not around when EOKA was doing its deeds.

                    • ROC

                      No those days you know are over, the people of today are not those that goes for all Cypriots, you invasion is classed illegal and everyone knows it, why is not one Muslim Country recognizes the North? you need to understand that its not all one way traffic, You forgot who got beaten to death after 74?

                    • The True Cypriot

                      This is about politics and race – not religion.

                      We voted for the Annan Plan ,which 75% if GCs rejected and that is because you all think Cyprus is Greek – that we have no rights at all.

                      That was the root of EOKA/Enosis and the only thing that has changed is that GCs are now trying to delete us through the EU.

                      We do not see 1974 as an illegal invasion – Had Turkey not intervened, we would have been wiped out, and you GCs stood by and watched as EOKA did what it did.

                      Those days are not over – you may have forgotten but we have not.

                    • ROC

                      Ok this is oneway traffic, I bated you twice now about the atrocities that the Turkish army did and the Tc,s and your avoiding it despite me being transparent, when you learn to accept blame too come back to me.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      I always confront idiots like you.

                      Firstly pre 1974

                      – Racism
                      – bombings
                      – murder
                      – ethnic cleansing
                      – TCs penned into enclaves and slums
                      – hundreds of deaths [More TCs than GCs]
                      – EOKA
                      – Enosis
                      – Akritas
                      – GC civil war [what you call EOKA B]

                      Most of the above was initiated by Greeks from 1960, when they were running the island – EOKA, Enosis and all that.

                      During 1974

                      – Greek Coup
                      – GC Civil War
                      – large civilian deaths and missing persons [ more GC victims]
                      – Turkish intervention
                      – refugees [more GC victims]

                      Post 1974

                      – 2 GCs Killed
                      – None of the above
                      – peace

                      Sadly, you Greeks believe and spin the yarn that it all started in 1974 – it did NOT.

                      I am very sad about anyone, on any side, who lost family, friends or property in 1974, but this problem was a largely Greek creation.

                      Since 1974, all you can throw up is 2 GCs who were killed when they crossed the Green line – very sad though that was [and I condemn their killing by the Turkish troops], it hardly matches what went on prior to 1974, and what our people suffered at GC/Greek hands.

                      Turkey’s intervention ended decades of violence in Cyprus and had Turkey not intervened, Cyprus would now be Greek.

                      Next?

                  • Gismo

                    Well, that’s a relief!

                    • ROC

                      why is it a refief? you think everyone supported the coup, dont be so stupid, that was a minority, thats like you saying you do not support the grey wolves and I say ” what a relief”

              • Gismo

                Well, what about what you did to the Turks in Cyprus for 20 years? Do you have no memory or no conscience? Incredible.

                • ROC

                  what you talking about, try re typing your reply

  • turkishcypriot

    They can have as many telephone conversations as they wish. But one thing they shouldn’t forget is that the status quo in Cyprus is not going to change. A unified Cyprus is just a dream in GCs minds which will never happen. Stop living the past. The TCs will not allow to be governed by the GCs. The only thing due to happen is the recognition of TRNC. This is imminent now.

    • ROC..

      You are a dreamer of a grand scale and I need to remind you who is in the mire, first of all ROC has duty to try and make peace, it make no differance if you as Turks accept or not, the longer you leave it the nearer the assimulation of the indegenois Tcs gets , as for your so called TRNC you have no chance of that, if anything your further behind than anytime since 74, the UN,EU,USA will not recognise the north as this would hand a Erdogan a massive properganda victory and this mate is not going to happen, Erdogan is a liabilty to the west and they will never hand him such a victory.

      Now when you go asleep you can dream as much as you want how you want this played out, but when you wake you wake to realitly.

      • Evergreen

        Both these leaders are immature but beter than you .

        • ROC..

          I have replied to you on this,I suggest try and engage in more than 7 words

          • Frustrated

            Do most of us a favour and don’t “engage” with anyone on this forum with even one word.

            • I noticed how the Turkish people let stray dogs into their indoor shopping precincts to sleep at night during this cold spell. I also noticed how recycling plastic bottles via machines issues dog food for strays. Also historically they built intricate palaces for pigeons. To be honest they don’t strike me as barbaric as they are portrayed.

              • Frustrated

                The Turks are no more or less “barbaric” than any other nation in either peacetime or war. The reality is that a certain number of people of any nation will commit unspeakable acts with a weapon in their hands..

                • Evergreen

                  True.

          • Evergreen

            Brevity is more substantial than your meaningless monologues.

          • cyprus observer

            At least they have the correct spelling.

      • turkishcypriot

        ROC is an illegitimate republic and you are too small to have any influence at a world stage. EU is on brick of collapse. UK is living. The economic power of the EU Germany doesn’t even have a proper government. The eastern members of the EU don’t take any orders from Brussels any longer. Spain in crises having problems with the EU. Practically every member state have issues with the block. It doesn’t matter how brave face Brussels is putting the inevitable will happen. I don’t know who you are going to hang on to once EU collapses. UN has always being a political organization and never has been serving the propose is built on. Not to mention USA. Having a cowboy as a president. Don’t look far then the middle east. The problems Trump is causing. The world is greater that UN, EU, USA. You can bark as much as you want, but nobody is listening. Recognition of TRNC is coming. Stop being in denial. Face the reality.

        • ROC

          This is what every country in the world and establishment like the UN, EU, think, with the exception of Turkey, What you believe or think I do not care. its BS and you know it.

          . “Cyprus,[f] officially the Republic of Cyprus,[g] is an island country in the Eastern Mediterranean”

          • The True Cypriot

            Do you support:

            – the Israeli occupation of the West bank?
            – the Russian Annexation of Crimea?
            – Serbia’s actions in the former Yugoslavia?

            Let us see where your moral compass is…

      • The True Cypriot

        “reality on the ground” to quote Trump,

        • ROC

          Yes and the reality is the North will never become a separate country within Cyprus and it will always be the ROC that is the reality

          • The True Cypriot

            Really?

            Dream on you delusional fool.

      • The True Cypriot

        UN – not enforcing resolutions on China, Russia and Israel
        EU – They messed up by taking in a divided Cyprus, thus cementing the division
        USA – Under Trump????

        We don’t care – reality is that we exist and there is nothing you can do about it.

        The moral code of the countries you quote is wrapped in blood and hypocrisy.

    • The True Cypriot

      A “united” Cyprus in Greek/GC eyes means a Greek Cyprus.

      We have been there before, when the racists in EOKA and the Enosis lovers ran the island and we saw what happened.

  • Douglas

    Nice to be a fly on the wall 🙂

    • The True Cypriot

      The fly fell into a coma after about 10 minutes.

