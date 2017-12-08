Tajani says Turkish occupation of north must end (Update 1)

December 8th, 2017 Cyprus 19 comments

The European Parliament supports the termination of the Turkish military occupation of northern Cyprus, it’s president Antonio Tajani said on Friday.

Tajani, who is on an official visit to Cyprus, was received in the morning at the presidential palace by President Nicos Anastasiades. The meeting focused on Brexit, the Future of the EU, the EU -Turkey relations, economy, as well as the Cyprus problem.

Speaking through an interpreter, Tajani made reference to the Cyprus problem, saying that the EP supported the negotiations based on the UN parameters.

Tajani noted that the EP supports the termination of the military occupation by Turkey in the north, saying that this was stated on an EP document on June 6, 2017.

“I stressed that we are committed to support all necessary procedures to achieve a solution,” he said.

He said there were positive developments on Brexit and added that Cyprus had a positive role to play for peace in the Mediterranean.

He also said that he thanked Anastasiades and his government for their efforts during the economic crisis for reducing unemployment and boosting economic growth.

“We see very positive results in Cyprus,” he said.

In his statements, Anastasiades referred to Brexit, saying Cyprus welcomed the agreement between the EU and the UK on the three areas of priority during the first phase of the negotiations.

He also briefed Tajani on the Cyprus issue, reiterating his position that a new Cyprus Conference must be well prepared.

In addition, he briefed him on Cyprus’ initiatives for cooperation with countries in the region for stability and peace in the Eastern Mediterranean.

He also referred to Cyprus’ position as regards EU–Turkey relations.

  • Bob

    Turkish Cypriots will always be a minority in Cyprus. As long as they wish for the unobtainable they will also remain unidentifiable. Forever.
    🐐

  • Sam

    Tajani needs his head examined.
    His either ill advised or is Anti Turkish.
    Its music to the ears of GC to get the Turkish Forces out.

    Dream on Mr Tajani and please go and educate yourself about real info about cyprus as we shall not be moved

    • HighTide

      All visiting politicians are honey merchants until they are back home again.

  • Vova Khavkin

    Tajani? Who’s he (or she)? Never heard of him.

    • HighTide

      Forza Italia.

  • Bob

    So the meeting was waste of time. Also let’s change the treaty of lussane also. While we are at these requests why not change the orthodox religion to Muslim ok Erdogoat?

    • HighTide

      What’s ‘lussane’?

      • Evergreen

        Uncle Bob’s fantasy 😆

  • Bob

    We need to fix discrimination of Turks in Thrace lol.

  • HighTide

    “….Tajani said that Cyprus had a key role in the stability and security of the Eastern Mediterranean.”
    He must have meant the Turkish army in the TRNC.

    • ROC..

      So the Turkish army is only 30min away from Cyprus, and it was prepared to only leave 600 troops on the island, you show me where we there is a real security threat from the ROC to the TC’s .

      You see its all BS and properganda on nationlist like you to put the fear in God in the indegenous Tcs to retain the Anatolian and Turkish power in the North, and BTW the TRNC is all BS

      • Fred Yusuf

        Shall we list the attacks that there has been on TCs in the south and perhaps you can list how many of these have been prosecuted for for the attacks?

        • ROC..

          I think the fundenmetal differance between us if that the ROC has moved on from the farmer ways of settling things, as were you are still stuck in the past, either by fear or by choice which is all properganda by the Anatolians and Turkey to use a grip on retaining power on the North.

          This Myth which you seem to belive either by choice or fear is rubbish, I think you know full well thier is no threat from the ROC. so please your excuses to keep troops in the ROC are wearing thin and have no justifacation

          • Fred Yusuf

            I would suggest your fundamentals need re-examining. I am not talking about the past I am talking about since the crossings have opened to this day.

            When you have got them re-examined we can have a more uptodate conversation.

            • ROC..

              so shall we mention the deaths of the two known Gcs after 74 or is that not on your remit? and I had asked you to name the attacks on the Tc’s in the south and if they were dealt with by the police?

              Do not answer what you want to answer , please reply to my questions

              • Fred Yusuf

                I see you are aware of the two GCs who were killed in the buffer zone where they should not have been but seemt o forget the two TCs shot the following week minding their own business not causing any hassle to anybody, one which was murdered and the other critically injured. But really, did you not notice I said since the crossings opened. So who is living in the past old boy? As to naming the attacks, if you don’t know them, I am not wasting time listing them, there is enough of them. The point is not how many there are but how many have been investigated and prosecuted? I can list you that one – zeeeeeeeerrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrooooooooo

                Now put that in your pipe and smmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmoke it.

        • HighTide

          Cyprus has in hundreds of years of its history never had such a peaceful period as witnessed in the past 43 years, thanks to Turkish army’s peacekeeping.

          • ROC..

            That is utter rubbish, you have no evidence to suggest that if the army was not their there would be trouble, you’re once again churning out BS and properganda from a nationlistic veiw, You become too transparent as a Bhter

            • Sam

              No no
              You know if the Turkish Forces not being im cyprus your Rascist Elam and Eoka would finish us off and no one would help us as we would be the minority out numbered
              As proven and seen before.

              Under no circumstances should the Turkish forces should leave cyprus as TC does not want to be put in a position to be at the Mercy of you people.

              If you think your clever but it wont happen so keep dreaming

