Tajani says Turkish occupation of north must end (Update 1)

The European Parliament supports the termination of the Turkish military occupation of northern Cyprus, it’s president Antonio Tajani said on Friday.

Tajani, who is on an official visit to Cyprus, was received in the morning at the presidential palace by President Nicos Anastasiades. The meeting focused on Brexit, the Future of the EU, the EU -Turkey relations, economy, as well as the Cyprus problem.

Speaking through an interpreter, Tajani made reference to the Cyprus problem, saying that the EP supported the negotiations based on the UN parameters.

Tajani noted that the EP supports the termination of the military occupation by Turkey in the north, saying that this was stated on an EP document on June 6, 2017.

“I stressed that we are committed to support all necessary procedures to achieve a solution,” he said.

He said there were positive developments on Brexit and added that Cyprus had a positive role to play for peace in the Mediterranean.

He also said that he thanked Anastasiades and his government for their efforts during the economic crisis for reducing unemployment and boosting economic growth.

“We see very positive results in Cyprus,” he said.

In his statements, Anastasiades referred to Brexit, saying Cyprus welcomed the agreement between the EU and the UK on the three areas of priority during the first phase of the negotiations.

He also briefed Tajani on the Cyprus issue, reiterating his position that a new Cyprus Conference must be well prepared.

In addition, he briefed him on Cyprus’ initiatives for cooperation with countries in the region for stability and peace in the Eastern Mediterranean.

He also referred to Cyprus’ position as regards EU–Turkey relations.