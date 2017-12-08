Man dies in Peyia ravine plunge

A 40-year-old Bulgarian man was found dead after his car fell in a ravine along the Peyia to Kathikas road in the Paphos district on Friday afternoon, a police report said.

According to the report, the Peyia police station was informed at around 5:30pm that a car had been seen in a ravine.

A rescue team rushed to the scene and found the car in a rocky area, but no people were inside.

The body of the Bulgarian driver, later identified as Anatoly Bratuscov, was found 50 metres away from the car.

He was taken to the Paphos general hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said they are investigating “all possibilities”.

Investigation will resume on Saturday morning.

Shortly before he was found, his employer at a local restaurant had reported him missing as he had not shown up at work since Wednesday and did not answer the phone after repeated calls.