Man jailed for assault

A 27-year-old man was jailed for 10 years on Friday for assault with actual bodily harm and robbery, an incident that took place in Paphos in December, 2015.

After escaping from Nicosia’s Central Prison on December 26, 2015, the defendant and another man visited a restaurant at the village of Tsada where, armed with a knife, they robbed the owner of €50 in cash, a golden neck chain with a cross, an antique ring, and a mobile phone, all worth €1,995.

During the incident, the pair beat the 65-year-old owner of the establishment, breaking his dentures. They then bound his arms and legs with adhesive tape and left him there. The court heard that throughout the entire incident the defendant had been kicking the man brutally.

The court judged that the complainant had told the whole truth while the 27-year-old’s claims were rejected.