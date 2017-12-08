Man jailed for assault

December 8th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 2 comments

Man jailed for assault

The man had escaped from prison

A 27-year-old man was jailed for 10 years on Friday for assault with actual bodily harm and robbery, an incident that took place in Paphos in December, 2015.
After escaping from Nicosia’s Central Prison on December 26, 2015, the defendant and another man visited a restaurant at the village of Tsada where, armed with a knife, they robbed the owner of €50 in cash, a golden neck chain with a cross, an antique ring, and a mobile phone, all worth €1,995.
During the incident, the pair beat the 65-year-old owner of the establishment, breaking his dentures. They then bound his arms and legs with adhesive tape and left him there. The court heard that throughout the entire incident the defendant had been kicking the man brutally.
The court judged that the complainant had told the whole truth while the 27-year-old’s claims were rejected.

Print Friendly
  • almostbroke

    And the name of this thug is ? Or are C M keeping it a secret as usual !

    • SuzieQ

      Two years to bring to justice? I hope he doesn’t escape on Boxing Day this year!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close