Britain and EU reach deal to move Brexit talks forward (Update 2)

December 8th, 2017 Brexit, Britain, FRONT PAGE, World 67 comments

Britain and EU reach deal to move Brexit talks forward (Update 2)

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker

Britain and the European Union struck a divorce deal on Friday that paves the way for talks on trade, easing pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May and boosting hopes of an orderly Brexit.

The European Commission said “sufficient progress” had been made after London, Dublin and Belfast worked through the night to break an impasse over the status of the Irish border that had scuppered an attempt to clinch a deal on Monday.

PM May, speaking in Brussels, said the deal opened the way for talks that would bring certainty to Britain‘s future after quitting the EU.

European Council President Donald Tusk cautioned, though, that while breaking up was hard, building a new relationship would be even harder.

“So much time has been devoted to the easier part of the task,” Tusk said. “And now, to negotiate a transition arrangement and the framework for our future relationship, we have de facto less than a year.”

One senior banker said the deal signalled Britain was heading towards a much closer post-Brexit relationship with the EU than many had feared, indicating that trade will keep flowing between the world’s biggest trading bloc and its sixth-largest national economy.

The Commission gave its verdict in a statement after May took an early-morning flight to Brussels to announce the deal alongside Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at a news conference just after 0730 local time.

Sterling climbed to a six-month high against the euro on Friday, with one euro worth 86.9 pence, and bond yields across the eurozone rising in early Friday trade. Against the US dollar the pound hovered near a four-day high against a backdrop of broader dollar strength.

Moving to talks about trade and a Brexit transition was crucial for the future of May’s premiership which was thrown into doubt when she lost her party its majority in a snap election in June.

Pro-Brexit Conservative lawmakers rallied around her after the deal, a possible signal that the party – which has been split over EU membership for generations – was not preparing to ditch her immediately.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who spearheaded the Brexit campaign, congratulated May, adding that Britain would now take back control of its laws, money and borders.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove, another prominent Brexit campaigner, called it a “significant personal political achievement”, and Suella Fernandes, head of an influential group of Conservatives praised the “pragmatic and flexible” approach.

“BREAKTHROUGH”

The Commission’s recommendation that sufficient progress has been made will now go to an EU summit of leaders on Dec 14-15.

“Prime Minister May has assured me that it has the backing of the UK government. On that basis, I believe we have now made the breakthrough we need. Today’s result is of course a compromise,” Juncker told the hastily-arranged news conference.

May said she expected a formal agreement to be approved at the summit.

“I also look forward to next week’s European Council meeting, where I hope and expect we will be able to get the endorsement of the 27 (member countries) to what is a hard-won agreement in all our interests,” May said.

The commission will now begin work on phase two talks, which cover a transitional exit period, trade and long-term relations with the bloc.

Draft guidelines showed the transition period would last around two years. During that time, Britain will remain part of the customs union and single market but will no longer take part in EU institutions or have a vote. It will still be subject to EU law.

May’s key parliamentary ally in Northern Ireland gave a cautious endorsement of the new terms, four days after 11th-hour objections from Belfast scuppered May’s attempt to sign off on an accord over the Irish border.

In the text, Britain agreed that should London and Brussels fail to agree a final Brexit deal, the United Kingdom will maintain “full alignment” with those rules of the internal market and customs union that help protect north-south cooperation in Ireland.

It said in the absence of a trade deal, no new barriers would develop between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom unless the devolved government in Northern Ireland agree that distinct arrangements are appropriate.

“In all circumstances, the United Kingdom will continue to ensure the same unfettered access for Northern Ireland’s businesses to the whole of the United Kingdom internal market,” it said. .

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the border agreement meant there was no way Brexit could lead to a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland – which will be the only land frontier between Britain and the EU after Brexit.

“Very good outcome for everyone on the island of Ireland – no Hard Border guaranteed!,” Coveney said on Twitter.

Not everyone agreed. “A deal in Brussels is good news for Mrs May as we can now move on to the next stage of humiliation,” leading Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said on Twitter.

Print Friendly
  • Vaso

    I’m wondering whether after all this is over and a deal is brokered, that Poland, Hungary & Czech Republic will do their own exit, using this is a blueprint, taking into account the EU is taking them to court!

    • Monica

      The EU is after getting money from anywhere (Fines applied under any pretext) … The UK (which is leaving) or the poorer member countries who remain in the EU.

      • NuffSaid

        Ridiculous!

    • Muffin the Mule

      If their politics and media freedoms are following the current path, the EU should boot them out.

  • Brian Whiffen

    no matter what she agrees with Junkers and co, she still has to get it through parliament, with her margin that wont be easy.

  • Nigel Howarth

    15-page joint report on the divorce deal available from the TF50 website.

    • Pc

      Interesting reading 🙂

    • Monica

      What is your opinion of the report, Nigel, when you have digested it ?
      And
      What do you envisage to be the outcome ?

      • Nigel Howarth

        The final sentence of paragraph 49 will give those wanting a hard Brexit some issues:

        The United Kingdom remains committed to protecting North-South cooperation and to its guarantee of avoiding a hard border. Any future arrangements must be compatible with these overarching requirements. The United Kingdom’s intention is to achieve these objectives through the overall EU-UK relationship. Should this not be possible, the United Kingdom will propose specific solutions to address the unique circumstances of the island of Ireland. In the absence of agreed solutions, the United Kingdom will maintain full alignment with those rules of the Internal Market and the Customs Union which, now or in the future, support North-South cooperation, the all-island economy and the protection of the 1998 Agreement.

        • Monica

          Don’t you think that trade can be administered electronically and accommodation/working rights can be solved by all having some form of ID ?
          I remember holidaying in Europe, when one produced one’s passport on arrival at the hotel. (No problem … and the authorities knew of arrival/departure and length/reason for visit).

  • Banjo

    What impact will yesterday’s revelations , that the United States of Europe comes into effect in the spring of 2025 , have on these negotiations.

    • NuffSaid

      Move on will you, why does it bother you so much?

      • Monica

        Because the EU want to sew the UK into future arrangements … Duh !

        • NuffSaid

          Duh! How is that to work if the uk has left the eu?

          • Monica

            Precisely … If the UK has left the EU, then ‘2025’ does not matter to the UK.

            • NuffSaid

              So what’s yours ans Banjo’s issue?

              • Monica

                I don’t speak for Banjo.
                But there is no ‘issue’, as the UK will have been left the EU approx. 6 years before that date/

              • Banjo

                I notice you won’t answer the question, none of our EU luvies will. Why is that ?

                • NuffSaid

                  I have no problem with a federal eu state, why should I? Why do you?

                  • Banjo

                    My problem is how it will come about. You must realise there will be millions of people that won’t accept having their nations and governments dissolved and swallowed up by an EU empire.

                    And human evolution has proved , beyond any shadow of doubt , that empires are not a good idea.

                    • NuffSaid

                      you are concerned about nations dissapearing and governments being swallowed up? How thoughtful of you. I suggest you spend less time thinking about what the EU may become and more on time concerning yourself with the fact that the uk has chosen to leave the eu just as the eu has signed the worlds largest free trade deal with Japan, soon to be extended to Mexico. The uk will have to renegotiate all of these deals again. That is if it leaves the single market which would be a very foolish mistake.

      • Banjo

        So do you finally accept that the EU intend to form the United States of Europe and do you support this intention.

  • Luke Coolhand

    I have been ultra critical of TM, but to have managed to get so far with the toxic mix of both the Irish and European questions in her path is an extraordinary achievement. There is still a long way to go but I think she has confounded her critics (me included). Well done the lass.

    • Kevin Ingham

      Still a ways to go, but May was given an impossible task trying to get a deal that suits all parties and regions in the UK whilst keeping the UK intact. If she has done that then that is indeed an result

      The basic requirements of Britain leaving the EU are an end to freedom of movement, the ability to strike our own trade deals and freedom from implementing new EU laws and integration requirements- any deal that does not encompass that isn’t going to get through Parliament.

      If those areas are satisfied there is no way the deal is a “cave in” given that no deal would have created political chaos in the UK. Those are the basic realities of the Brexit vote

      The financial aspect is secondary- the £50 billion is about 3 years of the current annual subscription and in the general scheme of things is buttons if it preserves the good aspects of the EU whilst shedding many of the ones the UK finds unacceptable. We would probably have got a better deal if Remoaners had actually backed the democratic decision to leave, but that’s now another story

      The EU has now shown it’s hand regarding how it sees Europe and it is not a vision the vast majority of Brits or even their fellow Europeans find particularly appealing- the EU and the other sovereign states of Europe are going to have their hands full coping with the political fall out of those ambitions. Let’s just hope we are sufficiently detached from that upcoming mess when we do finally leave

      • gentlegiant161

        It’s all ifs and buts in your long comment and very little substance.
        Sensible people will wait until they see some flesh on the bones of the outline.
        You do carp about the rule EU but it was the stupidity and in fighting in her own party along with her intransigence In informing them what she was going to do that irked her own members.
        Its not pleasant to see that those she bribed bit the hand and in the end decided policy not the briber

  • Evergreen

    Are Banjo and Monica travelling with her?

    • Banjo

      We are yes. And were both personally vital in agreeing this deal.

      • Monica

        Yes …. And “nothing is agreed … until all is agreed”. 😉
        The UK could still walk out !
        But the UK has forced the EU to continue to negotiate. 🙂

        • NuffSaid

          It reads as if the whole of the uk is remaining in either the customs union or single market. Can you explain the benefits in your own words of the uk just ‘walking away’?

          • Monica

            Don’t bank on what you read, at present … Negotiations have now been forced to continue, to include trade etc..
            Mrs. May stated that there will be no CU, SM or ECJ … She can’t back down on that.
            The final decision will be for the UK … Accept a deal or ‘walk away’ 🙂

            • NuffSaid

              She has backed down on all Monica. The UK has not won anything here and has made concession after concession.
              Can you explain what walk away entails and what the expected outcome will be?
              Relying on WTO rules will decimate the uk farming industry overnight.

              • Monica

                Why would it affect the UK Farming detrimentally ?
                We would support UK farming directly (instead of having a little of our fees refunded).
                So the UK can independently ….
                1. Feed the UK population
                2. Stop the set-aside regulations (which pay rich landowners not to farm so the French, in particular, can be subsidised with their exports)
                3. Import from the rest of the world (items not produced in a UK climate) without tariffs being imposed by the EU.

                • Pc

                  Because UK farming gets subsidies from the EU and because open markets make it easy to quickly export perishable products to other countries.

                  The UK cannot feed its own population. There is not enough farm land. You’re dependent, and will continue to be so, on the Dutch, the Danes and the Poles for your food.

                  You really think that importing bleached chicken from the US is better than importing chicken from Denmark? Where the Danish chicken is produced in accordance with UK approved legislation?

                  • Monica

                    If you are worried about ‘perishable goods’ … Why does the UK import ‘perishables’ from South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Kenya etc. ?
                    Over 90% of land in the UK is not built upon … and plenty can be utilised and provide employment for UK workers.
                    If your worried about chlorine/fluorine in USA poultry … Why do you not worry about it in the UK tap-water ? … And UK farmers can increase the production of ‘home-grown’ poultry (How long does it take for an egg to become an ‘oven-ready roast’ ?) …. Easy business to set up quickly.

                    • NuffSaid

                      You are astonishingly ignorant. It is a shame you were given the vote.

                    • Monica

                      Poor retort ! …
                      Can you countermand the facts placed before you ?

                    • NuffSaid

                      When you place them before me I will.

                    • Banjo

                      Don’t worry , after 2025 voting will be a thing of the past , the ‘ ignorant ‘ along with everyone else , won’t be required to do it.

                    • NuffSaid

                      Have you had a lobotomy like that other fool who parrots daily express and Daily Mail headlines constantly?

                    • Banjo

                      You do love a daily mail reference , don’t you.

                  • gentlegiant161

                    She’s not listening and more than that completely out of touch
                    Wrapped in her own union flag

            • Pc

              What May stated previously has obviously been superseded by this document now.

              • Monica

                It’s only forced the EU to negotiate on trade etc..
                Everything is ‘a proposal’ not a ‘done thing’.
                Just wait for the final ‘agreement’ …or not … as the case might be.

        • Pc

          …by making a full retreat and caving in to all EU demands.

          • Monica

            No … By just walking away, and going to WTO, if we cannot agree. That would be to the detriment of the EU … Their choice.

            • Pc

              Who says the WTO will be waiting for you with open arms? The Argentinians and the US have already made it clear there will be obstacles to any WTO membership.

              • Monica

                We already deal with the rest of the world through WTO.

                • Pc

                  Nope. You deal with the rest of the world through the EU’s membership of the WTO. When you leave the EU, you need to reapply to the WTO as a separate member. Read the fine print.

                  • Monica

                    That was only ceded during ‘membership’.

                    • Banjo

                      These people don’t seem to understand that the UK was a founder member of the WTO is 1947 ( one of just 23 countries) long before the EU came along.

                      The UKs membership is in no way reliant on membership of the EU.

                      In reality the WTO is the far superior rival to the EU , one being a global institution for the removal of trade barriers and the other , a tin pot dictatorship wishing to build trade barriers with anyone that isn’t subservient to them.

                    • NuffSaid

                      You truly are as idiotic as that Monica.

              • gentlegiant161

                Oh Lord she is deluded truly deluded.
                Tag on Australia and India who have also got their own demands before deals…that financial services ( a third of the present GDP isnt it) is not allowed in the WTO and that farmers are bricking it as Their produce is among the Highest tariff in WTO and their biggest customer at present Is the EU…
                That most car manufacturers are foreign owned, three by German companies and many are located because UK is in the EU and her great plan of a new Empire is heading the same way as “The Great Repeal Bill which sank without trace on its maiden voyage..,,
                I guess eve the brick wall she’s banging her head against is fed up.

                • Monica

                  Australia and India are expanding markets, looking for trade.
                  The EU is protectionist, insular and relying on it’s poorer members to work and pay for it’s survival.

              • Banjo

                The UK has been a member of the WTO since 1948 , a founder member no less. There are 164 WTO members , if you care to look at the list you will find the UK on it.

                You could argue that the UK is actually a member twice , one in its own right and then again as a EU member. Anyway , the point is , there will be no ‘ application ‘ process after Brexit as only one membership is needed. Membership as an EU member will not be necessary.

                And you can’t really join an organisation to which you are already a member.

            • Pc

              Ok, so let’s go over this.

              1) EU wants EU citizens living in the UK to fall under ECJ (case) law. Check!
              2) EU wants the UK to continue paying into the EU budget until the current budget cycle ends. Check!
              3) EU wants a seemless border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, by having the UK implement equivalence. Check!

              Yep, I think that is considered a climb down.

              • Monica

                Final decision of the UK …
                ‘Agree’ OR ‘Walk away’ ?
                Check-mate !

                • Pc

                  Uhm…no? It’s basically an agreement to negotiate phase 2 within these parameters. So, any deal *will* include payment, ECJ and open borders. This document sets the direction for the detailed negotiations.

                  If the UK wants to walk away over any of these 3, now would have been the time to do it. Obviously the UK government has now decided it will continue negotiations within these parameters.

                  • Monica

                    The time to ‘walk away’ is any time between now and 29th March, 2019.
                    We can wait, if necessary.

              • Banjo

                Points two and three didn’t , or shouldn’t , need negotiating. They were both obvious circumstances from the beginning. Their implementation could have been assumed.

          • Monica

            That is a two way option … ‘full retreat’ (walk away) or ‘cave in’ (to the EU). … They are opposite directions !

      • Evergreen

        I can see J’s concerns😆

        • Banjo

          GE must be extremely busy today , without his guidance I’m left giddy with excitement that I could be making sensible comment.

          • Evergreen

            Where is he? I too am missing his presence .I like the initial part of debates between both of you.

          • Gipsy Eyes

            The other day I referred you to a thread where two commentators helen4Yemen and some one called Temasomethinng or other were loading the thread with information that would be construed as hate filled propaganda directed at a particular religion that CM should have done more to moderate. A number of comments were deleted but more were left. I have decided given that content I do not want, at this stage to contribute anymore to this site.
            I’m happy we are moving onto the trade negotiation stage and that we are going to be more “in” than “out” of the EU. I have also enjoyed watching a number of hard Brexiteers on TV squirming and claiming this is what they always wanted when the reality is they have suffered a humiliating defeat. It seems this is a view I share with Nigel Farage
            The thought of continuing to comment on here till March 2019 over the minutiae of the trade deals that may or may not be negotiated is something I’m not interested in since the bulk of what I’ve argued for may have happened already.
            Seems the Japanese and EU have managed to beat the British to negotiating the biggest free trade deal in the world. So good luck on beating that record UK!

            • Banjo

              Ok.
              I did see a little of that thread and was shocked. After reading the first couple of comments I left the tread and didn’t look again , It was quite unpleasant, far in excess of what we Usually read on here.

              • Gipsy Eyes

                Certainly puts our “excesses” in a more positive light! All the same this Brexit stuff really has got very boring now that one side has caved in! Bet you never thought it would be the hard Brexiteers!

                • Banjo

                  I’m not displeased that ‘ hard Brexiteers ‘ have caved in , if indeed they have.

                  Theirs was always a rather unrealistic view point. The UK and the EU were never going to face each other across the channel and ignore each other.

                  As I’ve frequently said , business people wouldn’t allow it ……. the type of people that fund political parties that is.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close