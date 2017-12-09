Car destroyed, two others damaged in Paphos explosion

A car was destroyed and two others were extensively damaged on Saturday morning by a high-powered explosion in the parking lot of an apartment building in Paphos.

According to police, the explosion occurred at around 7am on Yiaros street on a car owned by one of the building’s residents who lives permanently in Paphos.

The explosion destroyed the car and extensively damaged two others parked close by. The blast also caused damage to the entrance of the building.

Paphos CID cordoned off the site and continue their investigations.