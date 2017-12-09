Car destroyed, two others damaged in Paphos explosion

December 9th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 12 comments

A car was destroyed and two others were extensively damaged on Saturday morning by a high-powered explosion in the parking lot of an apartment building in Paphos.

According to police, the explosion occurred at around 7am on Yiaros street on a car owned by one of the building’s residents who lives permanently in Paphos.

The explosion destroyed the car and extensively damaged two others parked close by. The blast also caused damage to the entrance of the building.

Paphos CID cordoned off the site and continue their investigations.

  • almostbroke

    Is this a dispute amongst ‘business men ‘ ?

  • Eye on Cyprus

    Not very ‘European’. More like ‘Middle Eastern’ behaviour.

    • Arnt Otto Østlie

      Why that comment??

      • Eye on Cyprus

        Why not?? It is accurate!

        • Arnt Otto Østlie

          Whether hooliganism or terror attack, they do unfortunately occur in what you appear to regard as more civilised countries as well.

          • Roof Tile

            I think Eye is right, it’s more akin to Beirut and Baghdad than Bratislava or Birmingham.

            • Neroli

              Very true!

            • Terryw45

              I heard Cy is chasing 3rd position !

          • Neroli

            Like where?? It’s a daily occurrence here on the island of love!

        • Arnt Otto Østlie

          With due respect, I think that you and your followers below have a supremacist’s attitude. In case you haven’t noticed Britain doesn’t rule the waves or much else anymore, and bad behaviour in Cyprus tends to come from people from “your” part of Europe.

          • Eye on Cyprus

            With equal respect, I think that you and your apologists talk little but liberal rubbish in an effort to establish your moral virtue and superiority. Here in the US, we DO “rule the waves” and we recognise that bombing and burning the property of others is a ‘Middle Eastern’ behaviour: NOT imported from the UK. I’m guessing that you are Norwegian and wonder how many cars are bombed or burnt by your 5 million people; when compared to the destructive conduct of some 800,000 Cypriots. (Surely at least six times as many.) To find similar morals, you need to look at Lebanon, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Iraq, etc. So, is it my “supremacist’s attitude”; or is it your masochistic self-abasement attitude which is in play here? If you are Norwegian, you should be grateful that Britain and the US rescued you from the Third Reich; instead of creating fables that “bad behaviour in Cyprus tends to come from people from “your” (?) part of Europe”.

            • Arnt Otto Østlie

              I looked up “bombing in the US” and I grant you that they are mainly islamic terror (but not the spectacular Oklahoma blast). If you consider shooting you find most white US citizens, however. The most spectacular terror in Norway (you are right) was the bombing and subsequent mass shooting five years ago, by a confused national) with 76 casualties.
              Rather than continuing a contest about who are worst, I ask you to consider soberly that “Europe” and the US are in no position to claim higher moral; on the contrary the inflammatory policies, notably by President Trump, are the direct cause for despair in several Middle-East countries.
              WW II is a bit of a sidestep, but Norway gratefully accepts the rescue, and has been a NATO-member ever since.

