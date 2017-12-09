Islamic State completely ‘evicted’ from Iraq

Islamic State completely ‘evicted’ from Iraq

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Saturday that Iraqi forces had driven the last remnants of Islamic State from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

The announcement comes two days after the Russian military announced the defeat of the militants in neighbouring Syria, where Moscow is backing Syrian government forces.

The Iraqi forces recaptured the last areas still under IS control along the border with Syria, state television quoted Abadi as telling an Arab media conference in Baghdad.

Several squadrons of Iraqi helicopters flew over Baghdad carrying Iraqi flags at noon, in an apparent rehearsal for a victory parade that Iraq is planning to hold in the coming days.

“Commander-in-Chief @HaiderAlAbadi announces that Iraq’s armed forces have secured the western desert & the entire Iraq Syria border, says this marks the end of the war against Daesh terrorists who have been completely defeated and evicted from Iraq,” the federal government’s official account tweeted.

In a separate tweet later, Abadi said: “Our heroic armed forces have now secured the entire length of the Iraq-Syria border. We defeated Daesh through our unity and sacrifice for the nation. Long live Iraq and its people.”

Daesh is an Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

The U.S.-led coalition that has been supporting the Iraqi forces against Islamic State welcomed the news in a tweet.

“The Coalition congratulate the people of Iraq on their significant victory against #Daesh. We stand by them as they set the conditions for a secure and prosperous #futureiraq,” said the tweet.

Mosul, the group’s de facto capital in Iraq, fell in July after a gruelling nine-month campaign backed by a U.S.-led coalition that saw much of the northern Iraqi city destroyed.

Islamic State’s Syrian capital Raqqa also fell to a U.S.-backed Kurdish-led coalition in September.

GUERRILLA WARFARE

The forces fighting Islamic State in Iraq and Syria now expect a new phase of guerrilla warfare, a tactic the militants have already shown themselves capable of.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced, a U.N. statement said on Saturday.

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who in 2014 declared in Mosul the founding of a new Islamic caliphate in Iraq and Syria, released an audio recording on Sept. 28 that indicated he was alive, after several reports he had been killed. He urged his followers to keep up the fight despite setbacks.

Baghdadi is believed to be hiding in the stretch of desert in the border area.

His followers imposed a reign of terror on the populations they controlled, alienating even many of those Sunni Muslims who had supported the group as allies against the heavy-handed rule of the Shi’ite majority-led government of the time.

The militants took thousands of women from the Yazidi minority, which lives in a mountain west of Mosul, as sex slaves and killed the men.

Driven from its two de facto capitals, Islamic State was progressively squeezed this year into an ever-shrinking pocket of desert, straddling the frontier between the two countries, by enemies that include regional states and global powers.

In Iraq, the group confronted mainly U.S.-backed Iraqi government forces and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, and Iranian-trained Shi’ite paramilitaries known as Popular Mobilisation.

In his speech to the Arab media conference, Abadi said “the victories were achieved thanks to our unity”, a reference to the contribution of different communities, including Sunni tribal fighters.

However, Iraq faces a fresh internal conflict after it retaliated economically and militarily against the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for holding a referendum on Kurdish independence despite Baghdad’s opposition.

  • Helen4Yemen

    Ken O’Keefe: ISIS = Israeli Intelligence Security Service

    Partial transcript of the video – Ken O’keef speaking

    If you really want to know what is happening with the Middle Eastern policy you must read Oded Yinon’s Strategy for Israel in the 1980’s”. In that document, which is pretty much being played out to a T right now and has been for many years. There were serious objectives for Israel and Israel’s main objectives were to expand and grow in line with the Greater-Israel project and in order for it to do that there would need to be an excuse to justify the expansion of Israel and in order to do that we would have to sow the seeds of sectarian hatred and violence in the region. The number one target of this plan was Iraq. We have achieved that, that is not a failure, that is actually a success. Iraq is a failed state, it is an absolute basket case, sectarian hatred is absolutely insane. It is all part of the plan to break up Iraq into three different states. When we look at Syria, we also find that the goal is once again the same thing: sow the seeds of sectarian hatred and basically turn that nation into a basket case. This is happening according to plan as well. ISIS could stand for the Israeli Secret Intelligence Service. Many people are seeing big benefits to the “State of Israel”, the so-called “Jewish State of Israel” by the break up and the balkanization of the surrounding states,Why has ISIS or Al-Nusra -Front or Al-Quaeda not once have they eve attacked Israel? In fact, ISIS militants are getting medical attention in the Golan Heights and in Israel itself. What does that tell you?”

    https://www.youtube.COM/watch?v=ReOSGFyGWJI

  • Helen4Yemen

    Imam gave a speech in 2015

    When ISIS attacks non-Muslims, they immediately blame Islam for it. I have no doubt that ISIS is motivated by an agenda run by the enemies of Islam – by the enemies of Islam. And I want to bring this to your attention: ISIS has targeted people:

    • in Lebanon,
    • in Syria,
    • in Iraq,
    • in Kuwait,
    • in Saudi Arabia,
    • in Pakistan,
    • in Afghanistan,
    • in Yemen,
    • in Algeria.

    The only place – the only place that has been completely safe and has never been threatened by ISIS nor has it been targeted is Israel. What does that tell you? It speaks out, it speaks volumes, that ISIS somehow is connected to Israel. And ISIS is playing the role of the arm of the Zionist in the Muslim world to kill more Muslims and non-Muslims so it can defame the name of Islam. So people can blame Islam for its atrocities so people will be alienated from this religion, a peaceful religion, our religion. Otherwise, who is benefiting from these atrocities? Are Muslims benefiting? When they are jeopardizing the fate of 6 millions in the United States. 20 million Muslims live in Europe. Their fate, their well being, their livelihood is being jeopardized by ISIS. Has Islam benefited? No! The number 1 beneficiary of all these atrocities – I tell you – is the Zionist. It is the Zionist regime. And unfortunately this is the fact that we need … we have not been able to make people understand. This is the fact that we need to tell the world that ISIS – no matter how they look, with long beards and robes, and Islamic slogans, shouting “Allah- Wa-Akbar” after every atrocity, after every crime they commit, that does not mean they are Muslims at all. These are the enemies of Islam and the enemies of the Muslim Umma who are bent on destroying the reputation of Islam.

    https://www.youtube.COM/watch?v=aTvbEy3UnpM

