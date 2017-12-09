Presidential candidate Lillikas presents road safety plan

December 9th, 2017

Giorgos Lillikas

Presidential candidate Giorgos Lillikas on Friday presented 20 proposals for a safer road network, a reduction in fatal accidents and an increase in the quality of life of people.
He noted that, according to the most recent data, Cyprus is ranked 10th in the fatal road traffic accidents among EU countries with a very high accident rate due to the human factor.
“There is no integrated strategy for learning, training and upgrading driving skills, especially for the young and old,” he said. “The problem is caused by the deficient road network, which unfortunately cannot easily change in its totality, as well as the culture which fails to overcome the impatience of drivers who do not cultivate respect for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, and who don’t fully comply with the traffic code of conduct.”
It is the responsibility of a well-governed state to create the necessary conditions for the road safety of its citizens, he added.
Referring to the measures he proposes, Lillikas said that one is the acquisition of road awareness through education campaigning in the media. He said there should be lessons in road behaviour in secondary schools and a minimum number of lessons for those learning to drive. He added that the learning licence should be abolished and replaced by a regular permit for over 17s.
New licences should be given with a probation period of one year, there should be five different levels of licences and soldiers who are learning to drive heavy vehicles need to be instructed by professional driving instructors.
Regarding driving schools, there should by stricter controls and monitoring, including an assessment of drivers, examiners and the driving test itself.
Licences ought to include the name of the school and the examiner and should be reviewed every 10 years, while drivers over 70 years old need to be reexamined.
The candidate also suggested professional drivers from the EU should pass the same tests the local learners have to pass, and that third country nationals should go through the same procedure.
Full use should be made of road cameras and traffic lights.
Lilikas recommended that drivers causing accidents go through a number of training courses and their licences be changed temporarily, adding that there should be learning tracks in all regions where young people can be trained by professionals.
Incentives could be the reduction of licence fees depending on the rating of the licence and the reduction of car registration fees. More incentives could be worked out in cooperation with insurance companies, Lilikas said.

  • almostbroke

    He can propose whatever he wishes it will just be ignored like all the present laws

  • cyprus observer

    Like everything in Cyrus….you can have as many laws as you like, but it’s the enforcement of them which is always deficient.
    Why is it in Cyprus most drivers creep past the line painted on the road at traffic lights……I can never understand this behaviour.

  • I’m loving the bus more and more. No fuel, no services, no MOT, no tax, no tyres, no nasty shocks, no parking fees or fines, i can have a drink or two 😉 . Finally any collision or accident i win automatically by size alone regardless of fault I’m free. Think bus !

    • rich

      Don’t drink on the bus though as you might spill it.

  • Mist

    What Cyprus is ranked 10th! The people must drive faster and get first place. You know you can eat a sandwich, smoke and answer the phone at 150kph. It is your right.

  • Nick Iacovou

    In Cyprus, the car has the right of way, pedestrians 2nd. Iindicators are optinal exrtra and not standard equipment and merely Christmas oraments. Traffic lighs, green means go, orange means acclerate, red means gear down & thrash the acclerator. No clue how to enter & exit a roundabout. Park right at a shop’s doorfront and disabled parking is a miracle zone, because people who can’t walk can all of sudden walk. And stop streets are my favourite, not only don’t they stop, they are in a hurry and literally squeeze in front of you and you have to slam on brakes and they drive at a snail’s pace, and this Mr. presidential candidate Giorgos Lillikasis, is just the tip of the iceberg, not only do you have to rewrite the code of the highway, you’ll have to change the driving mentality too, to make a long story short, mission impossible!

  • Roof Tile

    “It is the responsibility of a well-governed state…” well that lets Cyprus out then!

  • Evergreen

    It s a good plan actually. But it will fail if law -enforcement officers are not changed.

  • disqus_mo8c3tVuI1

    Why talk about road safety in a presidential campaign? The laws are there in place and it is the police’s responsibility to apply the law of the land and prosecute all those that break the law and stop idiots driving on the roads. Drivers in Cyprus are arrogant and certainly stupid speeding and parking on side walks and anywhere they see fit as long as it suit their purpose; No respect for others. So the problem is cultural.

