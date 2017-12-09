Presidential candidate Lillikas presents road safety plan

Presidential candidate Giorgos Lillikas on Friday presented 20 proposals for a safer road network, a reduction in fatal accidents and an increase in the quality of life of people.

He noted that, according to the most recent data, Cyprus is ranked 10th in the fatal road traffic accidents among EU countries with a very high accident rate due to the human factor.

“There is no integrated strategy for learning, training and upgrading driving skills, especially for the young and old,” he said. “The problem is caused by the deficient road network, which unfortunately cannot easily change in its totality, as well as the culture which fails to overcome the impatience of drivers who do not cultivate respect for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, and who don’t fully comply with the traffic code of conduct.”

It is the responsibility of a well-governed state to create the necessary conditions for the road safety of its citizens, he added.

Referring to the measures he proposes, Lillikas said that one is the acquisition of road awareness through education campaigning in the media. He said there should be lessons in road behaviour in secondary schools and a minimum number of lessons for those learning to drive. He added that the learning licence should be abolished and replaced by a regular permit for over 17s.

New licences should be given with a probation period of one year, there should be five different levels of licences and soldiers who are learning to drive heavy vehicles need to be instructed by professional driving instructors.

Regarding driving schools, there should by stricter controls and monitoring, including an assessment of drivers, examiners and the driving test itself.

Licences ought to include the name of the school and the examiner and should be reviewed every 10 years, while drivers over 70 years old need to be reexamined.

The candidate also suggested professional drivers from the EU should pass the same tests the local learners have to pass, and that third country nationals should go through the same procedure.

Full use should be made of road cameras and traffic lights.

Lilikas recommended that drivers causing accidents go through a number of training courses and their licences be changed temporarily, adding that there should be learning tracks in all regions where young people can be trained by professionals.

Incentives could be the reduction of licence fees depending on the rating of the licence and the reduction of car registration fees. More incentives could be worked out in cooperation with insurance companies, Lilikas said.