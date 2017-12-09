Our View: Greek-Turkish relations not great but talking is a good start

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attend a press conference following their meeting at the Maximos Mansion in Athens on Thursday

IT WAS very peculiar to see Presidents Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Tayyip Erdogan discussing Greece and Turkey’s differences in front of the television cameras. They were sat next to each other on a sofa with their respective associates on their sides, and instead of exchanging diplomatic pleasantries, from the word go, the Treaty of Lausanne was brought up.

Erdogan had spoken of the need to modify the treaty in an interview he gave ahead of his Greece visit and Pavlopoulos felt obliged to give his views on the matter, which led to a public exchange in front the cameras. Many reports described this as a “historical row” while others called it “open diplomacy.” One thing was clear, this was unprecedented during a state visit. This was a topic that should have been discussed behind closed doors, between Erdogan and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, but Pavlopoulos felt obliged to bring it up, even though he admitted it was not his job to do so.

After the live diplomacy for television audiences, Tsipras and Erdogan met for two hours on their own, joined by their interpreters, and engaged in proper discussions. They agreed on the resumption of the talks between the two sides on a range of long-standing issues including the dispute over the continental shelf and the promotion of a series of infrastructure projects, according to the Greek government. In the joint news conference of the two leaders took were more antagonistic both on the issue of the Aegean and the Cyprus problem.

While most commentators saw nothing positive to report, claiming the visit was much ado about nothing and that Erdogan’s primary objective was to bring Turkey out of its isolation, it is rash to dismiss the first visit of a Turkish president to Greece in 65 years so easily. The fact that the two countries will resume discussions on settling long-standing differences is a positive step. It might lead nowhere, like similar initiatives of the past, but discussion of differences is much better than confrontation and the building up of tension. It is a start.

The Cyprus problem does not seem to have been given much time even though it was mentioned during the joint news conference after journalists’ questions. They both agreed that a fair and viable settlement was the objective, and blamed each other for the failure to achieve it, which was no surprise. The Cyprus government, said Tsipras would give a full briefing to Anastasiades when the two meet in Brussels next week but we doubt he will have much to report as Erdogan’s visit was about Greece-Turkey relations.

 

  • Gold51

    Despot leaders like Erdogan have come and gone. Every single one of them have left a trail of evil disaster behind them ti be remembered by. This one is no exception…. he’s only just getting started.
    Best they keep away for another 65 years from the civilised world..
    Dictators are NO loss to the world.
    The people that voted for his style of leadership can keep him, they deserve him. !

    • Sam

      What Ever!

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    “the visit was much ado about nothing”
    Thank you CM!
    Unlike some quarters on the island who are heralding Erdogan’s visit to Greece as the best thing that’s happened during the lifespan of the CyProb.
    How so so foolish.Greece and Turkey have bigger fish to fry than spending time on Cyprus.

  • Sam

    Well done Greece for keeping out the demonstrations of the Racist minority;
    (Greece done much better then the US by disallowing Anti-Turkish Demonstrators)

    A Positive and Pleasant meeting between the neighbours is hopefully the start of many good relations to come;
    If these 2 can commence sorting out the differences in the Aegean then perhaps the Topic of Cyprus can pop up at a later stage as nick is incapable of making a deal on his own.

    Hopefully Alex can sort out Nick in future and mitigate a deal and avoid sabotaging a deal like Nick has continued doing for years,

  • ROC

    A total waste of time, Erdogan had one agenda the Treaty nothing about a solution about Cyprus, he not worried about having the Tcs Isolated for another 43 years, if he had his way tomorrow he make the north a province of Turkey. a truly self-destructive leader that will bring Turkey down.

    • Sam

      Seems like your more worried about it then most TC!

      Thank you so much for your thoughts as your so considerate for your TC Countryman,

      • turkishcypriot

        He is not worried about the TCs. What GCs want is to have Cyprus wholly to themselves and by advocating a unified Cyprus they think they can achieve that goal. GCs will never agree to a solution where GCs and TCs power share on equal footing. I think all this talk about Cyprus problem should stop. Cyprus is divided and there is no turning back.

  • Evergreen

    The second last paragraph is very impressive because of its pragmatic appraisal of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Greece.

    • Sistine301

      On the contrary. The visit was not used as an opportunity for discussion over long-standing differences, but to try to open a new can of worms.

