After Brexit, UK aims for trade deal with EU that tops Canada pact

December 10th, 2017 Brexit, Britain, World 5 comments

File photo: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for a meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels

By Elizabeth Piper

 

Britain is aiming to secure a comprehensive free trade deal with the European Union and wants it to be signed shortly after it leaves the bloc in 2019, Brexit minister David Davis said on Sunday.

After securing an initial agreement on Friday to move Brexit talks to a second phase, Prime Minister Theresa May is keen to start discussing future ties with the EU, and especially the type of trading agreement to try to offer greater certainty for businesses.

But despite Davis striking a confident tone, EU officials say they will only launch negotiations on a legally binding treaty after Britain leaves and becomes a “third country”, according to draft negotiating guidelines.

“It’s not that complicated, it comes right back to the alignment point … We start in full alignment, we start in complete convergence so we can work it out from there,” Davis told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show.

“The thing is how we manage divergence so it doesn’t undercut the access to the market,” he said, describing his preferred deal as “Canada plus plus plus”.

The EU has been considering a post-Brexit free trade deal with Britain along the lines of one agreed last year with Canada.

But the UK economy is nearly twice the size of Canada’s and British officials have said that their current alignment with EU standards and much closer trading links with the continent give them scope for an even deeper relationship.

LIMITED RESPITE

May has been hailed by many in her deeply divided Conservative party for rescuing the agreement to unlock the Brexit talks by offering EU member Ireland and her allies in Northern Ireland a pledge to avoid any return of a hard border.

By playing with the wording, May agreed that if the two sides failed to agree an overall Brexit deal, the United Kingdom would keep “full alignment” with those rules of the EU’s single market that help cooperation between Ireland’s north and south.

Davis described the commitment as more of a “statement of intent” than a legally binding measure — something that might reassure hardline Brexit campaigners who fear that it could imply that Britain was leaving the EU in name only.

Despite last week’s progress, May will enjoy little respite. The second phase of talks is expected to expose the rifts in her top team of ministers over what Britain should look like once it leaves the EU.

On Saturday, environment minister Michael Gove, a Brexit campaigner, opened up the possibility of changing the terms of any agreement with the EU after Brexit if Britons felt that the deal had not reflected their demands to “take back control”.

“If the British people dislike the arrangement that we have negotiated with the EU, the agreement will allow a future government to diverge,” Gove wrote in a column in the Daily Telegraph.

  • Banjo

    If the final deal between UK and the EU isn’t the closest and most comprehensive of any in the world , it would be a great embarrassment to all concerned.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Why should it be the “closest and most comprehensive” and who is it going to embarrass if it doesn’t happen? Neither Remainers nor Leavers asked for this!

      • Banjo

        It should be the closest and most comprehensive because of the previous relationship, combine that with geography and you have your answer.

        If Canada , Japan or anyone else can arrange a better cooperation with the EU it would indeed be a massive embarrassment for BOTH UK and EU negotiators . It would constitute great failure and professional incompetence. Almost certainly resulting in the ending of their careers.

        I don’t agree that neither remainers nor leavers asked for this , I believe both demand it.

        • Gipsy Eyes

          If Geographical proximity had meant anything to the Brexiteers we would not have left in the first place. Remainers believe we had the best trade we could possibly wish to have, and Leavers the worst deal we could possibly have since it impedes trade with the rest of the world. so anything approximating to the existing deal would not be satisfactory.

  • cyprusclive

    Yes, indeed the UK, after Brexit becomes a “third country.” A third free and more democratic country. All the growth in trade is outside of the EU. The EU’s GDP has never increased since 1973. Who wants to stay in a “sinking Fund.”

    Wallow in Socialist dogma if you wish, but many EU countries are yearning and quietly working towards following the UK, how about Italy next?

