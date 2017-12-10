Palestinians to snub Pence during visit over Jerusalem move

December 10th, 2017 FRONT PAGE, Middle East, World 20 comments

Palestinians to snub Pence during visit over Jerusalem move

Arab League foreign ministers hold an emergency meeting on Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Cairo yesterday

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will not meet U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during Pence’s visit to the region this month in a snub over the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the Palestinian foreign minister said on Saturday.

Violence erupted for a third day in Gaza in response to President Donald Trump’s announcement on Wednesday, which overturned decades of U.S. policy towards the Middle East.

Israeli air strikes killed two Palestinian gunmen on Saturday after militants fired rockets from the enclave into Israel on Friday, which had been declared a “day of rage” by Palestinian factions.

Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem has infuriated the Arab world and upset Western allies, who say it is a blow to peace efforts and risks sparking more violence in the region.

Late on Saturday, Arab foreign ministers urged the United States to abandon its decision and said the move would spur violence throughout the region. The Arab League, in a statement issued after an emergency session in Cairo, called Trump’s announcement a “dangerous violation of international law” which had no legal impact and was void.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to critics in a statement before meetings in Paris on Sunday with French President Emmanuel Macron to be followed by a meeting with European foreign ministers in Brussels.

“I hear (from Europe) voices of condemnation over President Trump’s historic announcement but I have not heard any condemnation for the rocket firing against Israel that has come (after the announcement) and the awful incitement against us,” Netanyahu said.

Israel maintains that all of Jerusalem is its capital. Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future independent state.

Most countries consider East Jerusalem, which Israel annexed after capturing it in a 1967 war, to be occupied territory, and say the status of the city should be left to be decided at future Israeli-Palestinian talks.

The Trump administration says it is still committed to Palestinian-Israeli talks, that Israel’s capital would be in Jerusalem under any serious peace plan, and that it has not taken a position on the city’s borders. It says the moribund negotiations can be revived only by ditching outdated policies.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said the Palestinians will be looking for a new peace talks broker instead of the United States and would seek a United Nations Security Council resolution over Trump’s decision.

“We will seek a new mediator from our Arab brothers and the international community,” Maliki told reporters in Cairo before the Arab League meeting on Trump’s Jerusalem decision.

A Turkish presidential source said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron will work together to try to persuade the United States to reconsider the move.

A possible meeting with Pence has also been turned down by Egypt’s Coptic Church, MENA state news agency reported.

White House and U.S. State Department officials did not respond to requests for comment. Palestinian officials said Pence had been due to meet Abbas on Dec. 19.

Trump’s adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is leading efforts to restart negotiations, though his bid has shown little public progress so far.

ROCKETS, AIR STRIKES

Palestinian militants launched at least three rockets towards Israeli towns from Gaza after dark on Friday and Israel said it responded with air strikes that targeted a weapons depot, a military compound and two weapons manufacturing facilities.

Hamas, which controls Gaza, confirmed the two men killed in the pre-dawn strikes belonged to the group, which has urged Palestinians to keep up the confrontation with Israeli forces.

However, Palestinian protests on Saturday were less intense than on the previous two days. About 60 Palestinian youths threw stones at Israeli soldiers across the Gaza-Israel border and the health ministry said at least 10 were wounded by Israeli fire.

In the occupied West Bank, Palestinians set fire to tires and threw stones and firebombs at Israeli troops, who responded with tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets and, in a few instances, live fire. The Israeli military said one protester was arrested.

In East Jerusalem about 60 people demonstrated near the walled Old City, where paramilitary border police and officers on horseback tried to disperse the crowd with tear gas. Thirteen demonstrators were arrested and four officers were lightly injured by stones, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

On Friday, thousands of Palestinians took to the streets in protest and two Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli troops on the Gaza border. Scores more were wounded there and in the West Bank. Across the Arab and Muslim worlds, thousands more protesters had gathered to express solidarity.

The Turkish presidential source said Erdogan and Macron agreed during a phone call that Trump’s move was worrying for the region and that Turkey and France would make a joint effort to try to reverse the U.S. decision.

Erdogan also spoke to the presidents of Kazakhstan, Lebanon and Azerbaijan on Saturday, the source said. On Wednesday, he called an urgent meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Turkey next week.

A senior United Arab Emirates (UAE) official said on Saturday that Trump’s move was a “gift to radicalism”.

“Radicals and extremists will use that to fan the language of hate,” Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said at the Manama Dialogue security conference in Bahrain.

Print Friendly
  • Helen4Yemen

    “We came and turned the native Arabs into tragic
    refugees. And still we dare to slander and malign them,
    to besmirch their name. Instead of being deeply
    ashamed of what we did and trying to undo some of the
    evil we committed … we justify our terrible acts and
    even attempt to glorify them.” ~ Nathan Chofshi

  • NadavKatz

    One wonder, will they also snub the money channeled to them by the US and without which they would not be able to sustain their autonomous region….??

    • athessalonian

      While the US is not the only contributor of aid to the Palestinians, it is one of the most major contributors with funds channelled through the USAID program. Whether or not the Palestinians will refuse US financial aid in order to uphold principles is rather doubtful if not extremely unlikely.

      • NadavKatz

        Indeed, there is little chance they would snub the funds coming to them, nor will the snub the economic opportunities opening for them by the State of Israel. What is sad is that instead of being thankful, they spit at the hands that feed them.

        • Helen4Yemen

          It is a simple question:

          All the genetic firms have assigned

          “Middle East” DNA group for people of the Middle East
          and “European Jewish” (code for Khazar) for European Jewry and traces their ancestry to Poland, Lithuania, Hungary, Germany.

          Why are EUROPEANS on Arab land?

          It is a simple question that requires a simple answer.

      • Really?

        JFYI US AID may begin to be cut soon as the Taylor Force Act of Congress approaches.

    • NuffSaid

      Israel has been quick enough to take USA money over the years, it has actually been the only thing that has stopped the Israeli economy completely collapsing.

  • Paranam Kid

    Snubbing Pence’s visit, which was just a charade, is the right way forward. There is absolutely nothing to discuss with the Americans anymore, they have nothing to offer but more chaos & suffering for the Palestinians. The AngloZionist Empire has never been an honest broker & has taken the Palestinians for a ride all along.

    • Really?

      Palestinians like you have never been honest participants in the peace process. You want the destruction of Israel and not a genuine peace.

  • ROC

    This goes deeper, if you look at trumps popularity within the circles of power from congress to the senate everyone wants him out, who runs america? the Jews, from Finance to the media do them a massive favor by giving recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and you just secured your new friends and power.

    I scratch your back you scratch mine. , If trump thinks we believe this move was for peace, then he must think we all Muppets, the idiot did it for his own reasons.

    • NadavKatz

      The decision of the US Congress to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city was bipartisan. Both Democrats and Republicans supported that decision overwhelmingly.

      Furthermore, since, all US Presidents, Democrats and Republicans alike, committed to move the US embassy to Jerusalem while stating in public that Jerusalem is the eternal capital city of the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

      Trump simply was brave enough not to cave in the face of threats by the Muslim-Arabs. I tip my hat to him for having done what is right.

      • Helen4Yemen

        95% of world Jewry is Ashkenazi who have 0% genetic

        ancestry in the region but 99.9% in Europe. Does it get more

        EUROPEAN than 99%? What are EUROPEANS doing on Arab

        land? It is a simple question that requires a simple answer.

        • Really?

          racist lies….

  • Kevin Ingham

    It is all a little confusing- Obama already recognised the indisputable right for Israel to have Jerusalem as it’s capital, Trump simply endorses that stance and he’s accused of fanning the flames of conflict ?

    • ROC

      Wrong here is a quote.

      During their respective campaigns, both Clinton and Bush said they favored moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, then changed their mind once in office.

    • Paranam Kid

      What indisputable right? Who conferred that onto the ziofascist country?

      • Really?

        The god of the Koran. Or are you an apostate?

    • NadavKatz

      Indeed, and not only that Mr. Trump is simply acting based on US law passed by Congress and supported by both parties, Democratic and Republican party alike; it is interesting to see how the Muslim-Arabs react to the Trump Declaration. Instead of expressing themselves to the US, they physically attack the Jews, including firing rockets to Jewish civilian population centers, designed to mass murder men, women, children and the elderly Jews in response to that which the US Congress and the US government stated.

      • Helen4Yemen

        95% of world Jewry is European Ashkenazi at 99% European ancestry but 0% Middle East ancestry. The Ashkenazi have almost identical DNA! The fraud of “coming back” is over! The Ashkenazi simply needs to look in the mirror and accept and embrace his European heritage.

        1) Larry David…………. 97.8% Ashkenazi … 99% European . 0%
        2) Bernie Sanders…… 97.7% Ashkenazi … 99% European . 0%
        3) Alan Dershowitz…… 98.5% Ashkenazi … 99% European . 0%
        4) Tony Kushner……… 97.5% Ashkenazi … 99% European . 0%
        5) Neil Gaiman……….. 99.6% Ashkenazi … 99% European . 0%

    • Helen4Yemen

      What is the right of snow-white Europeans at confirmed DNA

      of 99% to any Arab land? The Eskimos – like the Ashkenazi –

      have 0% Middle East ancestry. Why don’t the Eskimos claim

      Palestine? The Ashkenazi is 100% alien to Palestine and his

      ancestry roots trace only to Poland. Lithuania, Hungary,

      Ukraine. What are these pure Europeans doing on Arab

      land?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close