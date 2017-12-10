Police issue Xmas warning to drivers

Police on Sunday urged drivers to be responsible during the festive season, after several involved in car crashes in the last 24 hours were found to have been over the alcohol limit.

Fortunately, police said, there were no serious injuries.

“It is often said that we suffer from a lack of a proper culture in terms of road safety and that this is the main cause of traffic accidents. This view, unfortunately, is confirmed several times by the findings of the investigation of each accident,” police said in an announcement.

It added that excessive speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving, were the three main causes of fatal road accidents over the last five years.

These factors had been the cause of more than 60 per cent of all fatal road accidents between 2012 and 2016, the police said adding that “150 of the 243 victims of fatal road accidents, lost their lives due to speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or careless driving”.

“Once again, the Cyprus Police, appeals to all drivers, to adhere faithfully to the road code. The underlying risks are many and drivers put both themselves and other road users at risk,” it said.

“It would be a shame to mourn more victims,” this festive season the police said.

