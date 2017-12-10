Anti-Trump protests wane in Jerusalem, West Bank; flare in Beirut – Update

File photo - A Palestinian boy with the word "Jerusalem" written on his forehead.

Palestinian protests waned in the occupied West Bank and in the Gaza Strip on Sunday while violence flared near the U.S. embassy in Beirut over U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Four days of protests in the Palestinian territories over Trump’s announcement on Wednesday had largely died down, but his overturning of long-standing U.S. policy on Jerusalem — a city holy to Jews, Muslims and Christians — drew more Arab warnings of potential damage to prospects for Middle East peace.

“Our hope is that everything is calming down and that we are returning to a path of normal life without riots and without violence,” Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Army Radio.

But Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan, the de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates, said the situation threatens to stoke violence.

“The U.S. move could throw a lifebuoy to terrorist and armed groups, which have begun to lose ground in the region,” he said.

In Beirut, meanwhile, Lebanese security forces fired tear gas and water canons at protesters, some of them waving Palestinian flags, near the U.S. embassy.

Demonstrators set fires in the street, torched U.S. and Israeli flags and threw projectiles towards security forces that had barricaded the main road to the complex.

Along Israel’s tense frontier with the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military on Sunday destroyed what it described as a “significant” cross-border attack tunnel dug by the enclave’s dominant Islamist group, Hamas.

There was no immediate comment on the demolition, which came as Palestinian factions tried to meet Sunday’s deadline for an Egyptian-mediated handover of the Gaza Strip by Hamas to Western-backed President Mahmoud Abbas after a decade’s schism.

Pre-dawn Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Saturday killed two Palestinian gunmen after militants fired rockets from the area into Israel on Friday.

PROTESTS IN INDONESIA

In the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Sunday, thousands protested outside the U.S. embassy, many waving banners saying “Palestine is in our hearts”.

Leaders in Indonesia, home to the world’s largest Muslim population, have joined a global chorus of condemnation of Trump’s announcement, including from Western allies.

Arab foreign ministers who met in Cairo on Saturday urged the United States to abandon its decision and said the move would spur violence throughout the region.

Israel says that all of Jerusalem is its capital, while Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future independent state.

Most countries consider East Jerusalem, which Israel annexed after capturing it in a 1967 war, to be occupied territory and say the status of the city should be decided at future Israeli-Palestinian talks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to critics in a statement before talks in Paris on Sunday with French President Emmanuel Macron, to be followed by a meeting with European foreign ministers in Brussels.

“I hear (from Europe) voices of condemnation over President Trump’s historic announcement, but I have not heard any condemnation for the rocket firing against Israel that has come (after the announcement) and the awful incitement against us,” Netanyahu said.

The Trump administration has said it is still committed to reviving Palestinian-Israeli talks that collapsed in 2014.

It said Israel’s capital would be in Jerusalem under any serious peace plan, adding that it has not taken a position with regard to the city’s borders.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki has said the Palestinians will be looking for a new peace talks broker instead of the United States and would seek a United Nations Security Council resolution over Trump’s decision.

  • Helen4Yemen

    Does the Ashkenazi stop being European because he calls himself a “Jew”?

    https://i.imgur.COM/7wa1CH6.png

  • Helen4Yemen

  • Helen4Yemen

  • Helen4Yemen

    Ralph Schoenman: Four overriding myths have shaped the consciousness of most people in our society about Zionism.

    The first is that of A land without a people for a people without a land. This myth was sedulously cultivated by early Zionists to promote the fiction that Palestine was a remote, desolate place ready for the taking. This claim was quickly followed by denial of Palestinian identity, nationhood or legitimate entitlement to the land in which the Palestinian people have lived throughout their recorded history.

    The second is the myth of Israeli democracy. Innumerable newspaper stories or television references to the Israeli state are followed by the assertion that it is the only real democracy in the Middle East. In fact, Israel is as democratic as the apartheid state of South Africa. Civil liberty, due process and the most basic human rights are by law denied those who do not meet racial, religious criteria.

    The third myth is that of security as the motor force of Israeli foreign policy. Zionists maintain that their state must be the fourth largest military power in the world because Israel has been forced to defend itself against imminent menace from primitive, hate-consumed Arab masses only recently dropped from the trees.

    The fourth myth is that of Zionism as the moral legatee of the victims of the Holocaust. This is at once the most pervasive and insidious of the myths about Zionism. Ideologues for the Zionist movement have wrapped themselves in the collective shroud of the six million Jews who fell victim to Nazi mass murder. The bitter and cruel irony of this false claim is that the Zionist movement itself actively colluded with Nazism from its inception. To most people it appears anomalous that the Zionist movement, which forever invokes the horror of the Holocaust, should have collaborated actively with the most vicious enemy ever faced by the Jews. The record, however, reveals not merely common interests but a deep ideological affinity rooted in the extreme chauvinism which they share.

  • Helen4Yemen

    Arthur Koestler:

    “The large majority of surviving Jews in the world is of Eastern

    European-and thus perhaps mainly of Khazar origin. If so this would

    mean that their ancestors came not from the Jordan but from the

    Volga, not from Canaan but from the Caucasus, once believed to be the

    cradle of the Aryan race; and that genetically they are more closely

    related to the Hun, Uigur, and Magyar tribes than to the seed of

    Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. Should this turn out to be the case then

    the term anti-Semitism would become void of meaning, based on a

    misapprehension shared by both the killers and their victims.”

  • Helen4Yemen

    Hassan Nasrallah

    “The generation that lived through the creation of this entity is still alive. This

    generation watches documentaries and reads documents that show that the

    land conquered was called Palestine, not Israel.” We face an entity that

    conquered the land of another people, drove them out of their land, and

    committed horrendous massacres. As we see, this is an illegal state; it is a

    cancerous entity and the root of all the crises and wars and cannot be a factor

    in bringing about a true and just peace in this region. Therefore, we cannot

    acknowledge the existence of a state called Israel, not even far in the future,

    as some people have tried to suggest. Time does not cancel the legitimacy of

    the Palestinian claim.”

    (Hasan Nasrallah, interview, Egyptian television, June 2, 2000).

  • NadavKatz

    Mr. Trump did what was the right thing to do: to acknowledge the fact that Jerusalem is, has been and will continue to be the capital city of the Jewish people and this people’s sovereign nation-state, the State of Israel.

    We ought to be thankful for the fact that some politicians act based on what is historically, morally and legally is the right thing, rather than that which is “politically right” in very certain circles…..

    • Plasma Dawn

      Do you at least comprehend that the Palestinians have an aspiration just as intense as yours to have Jerusalem (or part thereof) as their future capital city?

      • NadavKatz

        Their aspiration are expressed in the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)’s Charter, the thrust of which is the demise of the State of Israel and the “cleansing” of the national home of the Jewish people of its Jews through all means possible. I don’t share these aspirations. Do you?

        • Helen4Yemen

        • Plasma Dawn

          Can you ever answer to the point? Do you at least comprehend that the Palestinians have an aspiration just as intense as yours to have Jerusalem (or part thereof) as their future capital city? Yes or no?

          • NadavKatz

            I ended my post with a question: Do you? Please, respond. Thank you.

    • Helen4Yemen

      How are the “Jewish people” different from the Muslim or Christian people? The Jews, Muslims and Christians are made up of a people scattered around the world who are African, Asian, Arab, European.

      Tell me what the European Ashkenazi has in common with the people of the Middle East?

      1) language? No!
      2) alphabet? No!
      3) music? No!
      4) dance? No!
      5) appearance? No!
      6) DNA? No!
      7) clothing? No!
      8) food? No!
      9) art? No!
      10) history? No!

      Nothingn! He is a European colonial settler like the French in Algeria and the British in Kenya.

  • Paranam Kid

    Just for starters. The main course will be served a bit later.

    • Plasma Dawn

      …and that is because you have exclusive inside information about what is to come to pass? Your MSM (Mysterious and Secret Misinformation) sources must have predicted the future in your alternate reality world.

      Lest you and the other CM readers forget, it was only back in July when you posted a sick and depraved wish that “with a bit of luck [tensions in Jerusalem] spin out of control, with Israel having to kill more of the Untermenschen “vermin” [Palestinians]” for the sole purpose of it “getting into hot water with the EU”. For a staunch defender of the innocent, faultless, and pure as the driven snow Palestinians, nothing is too perverted and immoral for you—not even wishing(!) their deaths—if it only manages to achieve the lofty and commendable aim of getting Israel into international trouble.

      Shame on you!

