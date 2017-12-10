Without political equality talks will be doomed

December 10th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 13 comments

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the Maximos Mansion in Athens on Thursday

As long as Greek Cypriots don’t consider Turkish Cypriots politically equals and not a minority, settlement negotiations will be doomed, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview published on Sunday by a Greek newspaper.

Speaking to the Sunday edition of Greek newspaper ‘To Vima’, Erdogan, who was in Athens earlier in the week on an official visit, said that Greek Cypriots consider Cyprus a Greek island.

This, he said, was the reason of the collapse of the 1960 Republic “in just three years”.

“I would like to be clear that, this dream of the Greek Cypriots will never become a reality,” Erdogan said.

He also said that Greek Cypriots have an issue with accepting Turkish Cypriots as equals when it comes to power share, and that the latter “will never be degraded to the status of minority” in an island they co-own.

“As long as there is no change in the mindset based on the political equality of Turkish Cypriots, settlement negotiations are doomed to remain inconclusive,” Erdogan said.

The Greek Cypriot side had put much hope on Erdogan’s visit in Athens, the first of a Turkish head of state in 65 years, which was expected to yield positive results regarding the island’s reunification process, following the collapse of the Conference on Cyprus in Switzerland last July, which Greece and Cyprus blamed on Turkey’s intransigence.

The visit however didn’t exactly go as planned as regards results, as it turned into a blunt grudge-fest between the two Nato allies.

President Nicos Anastasiades is to be briefed in detail by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras about Erdogan’s visit, on the sidelines of the European Council, to be held next week in Brussels.

Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said on Friday that a clear picture of Erdogan’s visit would be formed then though there would be phone communication between Anastasiades and Tsipras in the meantime. Christodoulides said that public statements made during the Tsipras-Erdogan meeting in Athens on Thursday contained elements that were worth commenting on, such as Erdogan’s effort to equate the responsibilities of Turkey with those of Greece.

During their joint statements on Thursday, the leaders of Greece and Turkey held on to their respective positions on Cyprus. Erdogan said no foreign troops would be stationed on Cyprus today had the Greek Cypriots voted for the Annan Plan in 2004. Referring to the reunification talks in Switzerland earlier this year – which ended in stalemate over disagreements on security and guarantees – Erdogan said it was the Greek Cypriots who walked out.

  • Vova Khavkin

    “As long as there is no change in the mindset based on the political equality of Turkish Cypriots, settlement negotiations are doomed to remain inconclusive,” Erdogan said.
    This is a non-starter. The mindset will remain unchanged until Greek Cypriots become Europeans and embrace mainstream Christianity.

  • The True Cypriot

    Erdog is right on this.

    Even despots have a better understanding of this dispute than the Greeks who created it.

  • Sam

    Erdogans Comments and statement is spot on;
    Brave man as he said it as it is!
    looking at the comments below it appears TC are asking to much wanting equality,
    Equality may not be a option to the TC therefore no deal is better then giving anything more then 50% control to the GC of the island,

    Personally its 50% to either or nothing and we walk away with the North, with or without recognition,
    We have the Turkish Armed forces behind us so we call the shots;

  • antonis/ac

    He wants the Turkish Cypriots who currently constitute 9% of the island’s population (the remaining Turks on the north are Anatolian settlers) to be equal to the Greeks who make 80% of Cyprus. Does he and his Islamo-fascist thugs who rule in Ankara, advocate the same for the Kurds in Turkey, who constitute 18% of his country’s population? On the contrary, the Turks slaughter the Kurds; torture, displace and discriminate against them.

    • Sam

      The difference is the Turks has the guns and not the Kurds!
      The only kurds who has been slaughtered are the PKK the other kurds are part of the Turkish Military you Plum!

  • Eye on Cyprus

    For a start:
    Drop the Turkish- and Greek- prefixes: everything is simply Cypriot.
    Get rid of the Greek and Turkish flags: fly the flag of Cyprus.
    Get your own National Anthem.
    Get rid of Holidays which glorify Greece.
    Disestablish the Orthodox Church.

  • LeviMeow

    He has hit the nail on the head. Ok 1960 was a while back and perhaps Enosis ultra-nationalism was acceptable but why did the Greek Cypriots vote no for the Annan Plan in 2004 if it wasn’t to have compelete control over the island?

  • George Evangel

    18% of the population are Turkish Cypriots,controlling 80% of the Islands resources,
    Greeks are 80% and Erdogan wants to be treated as 50%
    Go figure

    • LeviMeow

      80% of the resources? If what you mean includes the gas and oil there is aboslutely no incentive for the Turkish Cypriots for a settlement.

    • The True Cypriot

      Let me help – we are CO OWNERS of 100% of Cyprus.

      Go figure.

      PS – we are not agreeing to anything less.

      • Sam

        We should take it all back;

        That will shut them up!

        • The True Cypriot

          Only duck tape will shut them up,

    • Muffin the Mule

      Political equality is not measured in percentage population terms.

