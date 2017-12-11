Abbas in Cairo, Istanbul to rally region over Jerusalem

December 11th, 2017 Middle East 9 comments

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday intensified efforts to rally Middle Eastern countries against US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, setting up talks with Arab leaders beginning in Cairo.

Abbas will meet President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt, which has been a key broker in past peace talks with Israel and between fighting Palestinian factions, before heading for Istanbul to give a speech, his office said.

Arab states condemned US President Donald Trump’s Jerusalem decision last week, and vowed to press international bodies to take action against it, without announcing any concrete measures.

“Daring Palestinian and Arab decisions are required in the coming stage, which is very important,” Abbas‘s spokesman Nabil Abu Rdainah told Palestinian official news agency WAFA.

World powers have warned the US move will impede peace efforts in the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict as anger spreads across the region.

Abbas will not meet Mike Pence during the US Vice President’s visit to the region later this month, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said on Saturday.

Egypt’s top Muslim and Christian religious leaders also said they would not meet Pence.

Abbas is expected to make a statement after his meeting with Sisi, the Palestinian embassy in Cairo said, without giving details.

Egypt, along with Jordan a key US ally in the region which has helped broker past peace deals and has good relations with Israel, has said the Jerusalem move undermines efforts to end the conflict.

It has also brokered reconciliation deals between Abbas‘s Fatah party and Gaza-based Islamist group Hamas, which called for a new uprising against Israel last week.

The planned handover of control of Gaza to the Fatah-dominated Palestinian Authority under the latest deal hit another delay on Sunday over “obstacles”, a Hamas spokesman said, without elaborating.

Israel launched fresh air strikes in Gaza on Saturday in response to rocket fire from the enclave, where it fought a war in 2014 which killed more than 2,000 people, most of them civilians.

  • NadavKatz

    Jerusalem is, has been and will continue to be the capital city of Israel.

    Jerusalem, throughout its history of more than 3,000 years, has not been the capital city of any other people, none what-so-ever.

    Demanding to negate the fact that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital is akin of demanding to negate that Jews have either a connection to the Land of Israel or the right to exercise the universally accepted right of national self-determination and independence there.

  • Really?

    “Israel launched fresh air strikes in Gaza on Saturday in response to rocket fire from the enclave, where it fought a war in 2014 ….”

    Then as now, the responsibility for such needless wars lies with Hamas, the instigator.

  • Paranam Kid

    This guy is a vile traitor of the Palestinians, has been in the pocket of the ziofascist entity & the AngloZionist Empire from the day the PA was created. He should be jailed & the keys thrown away. It is too late to start worrying about his people now. If he had an iota of decency & real concern for his people he would step aside & let the next generation handle this issue. He is old, senile & has no fresh ideas.

    • Plasma Dawn

      He is a traitor of the Palestinians in your eyes because he is trying a political solution instead of sending suicide squads, launching rockets, and organizing violent uprisings that achieve nothing except more death, destruction, suffering, and setbacks for his own people.

      • Paranam Kid

        Abbas’s way has not produced any results for the Palestinians, but has produced tremendous results for the ziofasicst neo-Nazis.

        Suicide squads, launching rockets, and organising violent uprisings is exactly what would be needed because your stinking racist swamp of “statelet”, that open air sewage dump only understands violence.

        • Plasma Dawn

          I have a lot to say about Abbas. However, due to your unacceptably low standards of language and inability to engage in a civil, profanity-free discourse I will leave this thread.

          • Paranam Kid

            Good riddance.

        • Really?

          If the only results you understand are those involving death and destruction, then don’t be surprised if that’s all you get, Palestinian. Karma is a boomerang.

      • NadavKatz

        The only reason he doesn’t send squads of suicide bombers to mass murder Jews is because it is not worthy for him to do so, or so he calculates. But, he does commemorate those who have mass murdered Jews and he does pay stipends to mass murderers of Jews and their families: the more Jews murdered the higher the stipend for life is.

