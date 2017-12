Police arrested a 29-year-old man on Sunday evening in connection with the death of Miltiadis Kleanthous, 86, who was found dead on Sunday morning with head injuries in his house in the Linopetra refugee estate in Limassol.

Kleanthous, who lived alone, was found by his daughter at around 11.30am in a pool of blood.

It is believed that he may have been robbed and murdered.

The arrested man was questioned at a Limassol police station and will be taken to court later.