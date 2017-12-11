Fly tipping in Pissouri out of control

By Bejay Browne

PROTRACTED delays in the opening of a new green point at Avdimou have led to piles of garden waste and unwanted household items littering large areas of the countryside, according to local authorities, who are appealing to the minister of the environment to step in.

“This is an environmental disaster and the levels of rubbish are unacceptable,” Petros Foutas, the community board secretary of nearby Pissouri, told the Sunday Mail.

People are dumping green waste such as, tree branches and trimmings ‘all over the place’ including roads, pavements, cliffs, ravines and in river beds, all of which is dangerous and cause environmental pollution.

The nearest spot residents can legally deposit rubbish are the official tips at Paphos or Limassol, but the distance is a crucial factor, and people won’t travel that far, he said.

“This is visual pollution, it’s untidy and it undervalues our quality of life. It also impacts the flora, fauna and wildlife of the area.”

Problems arose after the closure of the authorised rubbish tip, in accordance with EU directives, around four years ago.

“We had to find an alternative site to dump rubbish and we have been waiting for a long time for the government to open the site at Avdimou. They went through the tender procedure but we are still waiting for it to operate,” he said.

Green points can take garden waste, furniture and electronics.

The community council is now pressing all of the villages in the surrounding areas to take action, as the new green point will be a regional one.

Household rubbish in Pissouri is collected and disposed of on a daily basis by two trucks which take this waste to a new site at Kantou. But the problem of where to take garden waste such as trimmings, as well as unwanted household items remains.

“This has led to people dumping stuff everywhere,” he said.

Following the closure of the old tip, Pissouri community council attempted to implement a number of short term measures to alleviate the dire situation, but were knocked back by the authorities.

The council requested that the ministry of the environment grant them a permit to use private land, set a considerable distance from any inhabited areas, to dump waste which could then be taken to Paphos or Limassol, but they were turned down.

“They said that we had to wait for the green site to open, but in the meantime, we are left in no man’s land and our rivers are being polluted by illegal dumping,” he said.

Community leader of Avdimou village, Andreas Fotiou, said that the local authority had ‘quarrelled’ with the ministry over delays in opening the new green point facility.

“They told us that they don’t have enough money to employ someone to operate the facility to be there all day to take in the rubbish,” he said.

He added that the entire system is brand new and is ‘sitting unused’ since February. The village leader also noted that the problem extends to other green points in the area.

“They just don’t put people in to operate them,” he said.

Frustrated by the delays and rubbish piling up in Avdimou the community board has created a small green spot next to the unopened site to provide ‘something’ for the residents.

“We put all of the rubbish there and along with the help of the fire trucks, we try to solve this huge problem on our own,” he said.

Pissouri resident Simon Carroll said that villagers are angered over the mounds of rubbish piling up.

“There is rubbish everywhere and it’s getting worse,” he said, adding that piles of dumped garden waste and furniture are littering the countryside.

One of the worst examples is found on the approach to Pissouri where garden waste is falling down the hillside, he said.

Recently, a local garden maintenance company in Pissouri were caught red handed when they dumped rubbish and were ordered to remove it immediately said Carroll.

“People are really annoyed and if you walk in the countryside, you will encounter rubbish everywhere.”

Foutas said that local authorities intend to band together and press the government to open the green point.

Agriculture and environment minister Nicos Kouyialis was unavailable for comment.