December 11th, 2017

Iran ‘to treat jailed aid worker as Iranian citizen’

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her daughter Gabriella pose for a photo in London

Iran will treat a British-Iranian aid worker as an Iranian citizen and she will serve her sentence as determined by the judiciary, Iran‘s foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson discussed Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s case with Iranian officials after flying to Tehran over the weekend to try to seek her release.

“One of the issues that Johnson brought up in Tehran was the issue of Ms Zaghari,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi was quoted by state media as saying.

“With regard to her dual nationality, from our point of view of course she is Iranian and she has been sentenced by the judiciary and she will serve the period of her sentence.”

Britain says Zaghari-Ratcliffe was visiting family on holiday in April 2016 when she was jailed byIran for attempting to overthrow the government.

She is not the only dual national being held in Iran, but her case has taken on political significance in Britain after Johnson said last month that she had been teaching journalists inIran, which her employer denies. Johnson later apologised.

Opponents have called for him to resign if his comments lead to her serving longer in prison.

Qassemi said the Iranian foreign ministry would follow up on Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s case but said that it was ultimately a matter for the judiciary.

A project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted by an Iranian court of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment. She denies the charges.

The Thomson Reuters Foundation is a charity organization that is independent of Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News. It says Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been on holiday and had not been teaching journalism in Iran.

  • The Shah of Iran paid Britain £400 million for tanks and military equipment. In 1979 the Shah was overthrown in the Islamic Revolution. Britain never delivered the equipment nor gave Iran a refund. Iran is demanding their money back. Britain denies that the arrest of Ratcliffe has anything to do with the debt.
    The Americans also accepted $400 million from the Shah and also failed to deliver. Iran took four American hostages. They were released when the $400 million was paid by Pres. Obama in January 2016.

  • Roberto

    What a terrible country!.

