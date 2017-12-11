May hails new optimism in Brexit talks after deal

December 11th, 2017 Brexit 8 comments

May hails new optimism in Brexit talks after deal

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is welcomed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the EC headquarters in Brussels

Prime Minister Theresa May will hail “a new sense of optimism” in Brexit talks on Monday, telling parliament Britain and the European Union should sign off on a deal at a summit this week “to move forwards together” to discuss future trade ties.

May, weakened after losing her Conservatives’ parliamentary majority at a June election, rescued an agreement last week to move the negotiations to unravel more than 40 years of union on to their second phase after easing the concerns of her Northern Irish allies over a border with EU member Ireland.

But the discussion of Britain‘s trade relationship with the EU after Brexit contains many pitfalls and could widen differences among her top team of ministers, or cabinet, over how Britainshould look after it leaves the bloc.

In a statement to parliament, May will take to task those who doubted that she could move the talks beyond the initial stage of agreeing terms on how much Britain should pay, citizens’ rights and the border between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.

“I have always been clear that this was never going to be an easy process. It has required give and take for the UK and the EU to move forwards together. And that is what we have done,” she will say, according to extracts provided by her office.

“Of course, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.

“But there is, I believe, a new sense of optimism now in the talks and I fully hope and expect that we will confirm the arrangements I have set out today in the European Council later this week,” she will say after holding a meeting of her cabinet.

May will head to Brussels on Thursday for a summit meeting at which she expects the leaders of the other 27 EU states to approve an assessment by negotiators that the sides have made “sufficient progress” to move on to phase two.

TROUBLES AHEAD

The deal to launch further talks looked in jeopardy a week ago when May was forced to abandon a choreographed meeting in Brussels intended to seal the deal after her allies in Northern Ireland expressed fears she was proposing a special status for the region — out of sync with the rest of the United Kingdom.

After days of diplomacy, there was a compromise — if no overall Brexit deal is secured, Britainwill keep “full alignment” with those rules of the EU’s single market that help cooperation between Ireland’s north and south.

But those words have reverberated in both London and Belfast, with Brexit minister David Davis saying they were more “a statement of intent” than a legally binding move.

On Monday, Davis told LBC his words had been taken out of context and denied he was backing away from the commitment, but added there were several ways of securing a frictionless border.

The Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party, which props up May’s Conservative minority government in parliament, has said it is still concerned about how alignment could work withoutBritain staying in the EU’s single market and customs union.

For some campaigners for Britain to leave the EU, the possibility of having to follow the bloc’s rules meant that they could have Brexit in name only.

But May will say the commitments made in the first round of talks — which includes a payment of 35-39 billion pounds over many years to meet EU obligations — were necessary to sever ties with the bloc.

“In doing so we can move on to building the bold new economic and security relationships that can underpin the new deep and special partnership we all want to see,” she will say.

“A partnership between the European Union and a sovereign United Kingdom that has taken control of its borders, money and laws once again.”

Print Friendly
  • Banjo

    If you’ll excuse the arrogance, I’ll reveal the outcome of Brexit.

    We will see a more sensible relationship between the UK and the EU.

    Free movement is just as silly as no movement, so we’ll have easy movement instead ( as that nice chap from the Labour Party explained). Trade will continue, with no tariffs, because tariffs are silly things. There will be border in Ireland because , I suspect you’ll notice a theme now , a border would be silly.

    Everyone will keep their rights , the EU court will have no effective control over the UK and most people won’t notice much of a difference.

    But most importantly, the UK will not be swallowed by the United States of Europe in 2025.

  • Douglas

    The process is agreeing to pay off the self elected Eurocrats and then trade with out EU friends as we did previously , that’s before EU decided to become fully politicized, others will follow in due course.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    The “old” optimism was all about how we were going to stuff the EU and they would come running begging for a deal. The “new” optimism will be all about going back to the question of just how much power does May have to stand up to the irreconcilables in her Cabinet, back benches and the opinion shaping anti EU media that is still harking back to the “old” optimism!

    • Banjo

      I’m fairly sure , that you are the only person I’ve read on these pages , using the phrase “stuff the EU ” or ” begging for a deal “.
      You’re also the only person to say ” they need us more than we need them “.

      Of course every time you mention any of them , it’s to put those words in someone else’s mouth.

  • Banjo

    Optimism isn’t needed, just realism.

    On the 3 sticking points , neither wanted a border in Ireland – there won’t be a border
    Both wanted to protect citizens rights – citizens rights will be protected and Both agreed that the UK should pay what is due.

    The only surprise is , that it wasn’t agreed in a single afternoon.

    Now , BOTH want to trade to continue, so guess where the next stage will end. No prizes though.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      You Monica and several other Brexit stalwarts on here have been thriving on “optimism” and rejecting “realism” for the past 18 months. I’m certain I won’t be the only one who will have noticed your about turn.

      • NuffSaid

        You are definitely not the only one to have noticed the about turn.

      • Banjo

        I’ve been telling you since referendum day that a deal is forgone conclusion.
        Youbare the perennial doubter.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close