Poll highlights haemorrhaging youth vote

Around 62 per cent of people aged between 18 and 35 do not want to vote in the upcoming presidential elections because they don’t trust political parties and ‘lying politicians’, according to the findings of a survey made public on Monday.

The survey, conducted by the institute of statisticians between November 28 and 30, found that 62.4 per cent of young people do not want to vote in next year’s presidential elections.

According to the 696 people canvassed, the reason for their reluctance was “youths don’t trust the parties, politicians don’t tell the truth, and no one is interested in them finding a job.”

The highest rate of abstention was recorded in urban areas, 64.9 per cent, the poll said.

The survey found that 68 per cent of those who were not going to vote were holders of undergraduate and graduate diplomas.

Asked what the parties should do to convince them to vote, 12 per cent of responders said they must communicate with the youths and 18 per cent said there must be a young candidate for president.

Dealing with youth problems was the priority for 23 per cent of the sample, implementing meritocracy in the civil service, 24 per cent and providing a platform to young people,14 per cent. Reunification was a priority for 9 per cent.

The poll also found that responders were divided as to the prospects of employment.

Asked if youth employment prospects had improved in the past year, 45 per cent said they had, 50 per cent said they got worse, and 5 per cent said they remained the same.

Responders also said they did not expect anything to change in their lives after the presidential elections.

The overwhelming majority, 81 per cent, said conditions will remain the same, 10 per cent said they will worsen, and 9 per cent said they expected things to get better.

Abstention rates were highest in Limassol at 69 per cent, Larnaca, 63 per cent, Paphos, 61 per cent, Nicosia, 60 per cent, and Famagusta, 59 per cent.