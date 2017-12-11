Poll highlights haemorrhaging youth vote

December 11th, 2017 Cyprus, Elections2018, featured 4 comments

Poll highlights haemorrhaging youth vote

62.4 per cent of young people do not want to vote in next year’s presidential elections.

Around 62 per cent of people aged between 18 and 35 do not want to vote in the upcoming presidential elections because they don’t trust political parties and ‘lying politicians’, according to the findings of a survey made public on Monday.

The survey, conducted by the institute of statisticians between November 28 and 30, found that 62.4 per cent of young people do not want to vote in next year’s presidential elections.

According to the 696 people canvassed, the reason for their reluctance was “youths don’t trust the parties, politicians don’t tell the truth, and no one is interested in them finding a job.”

The highest rate of abstention was recorded in urban areas, 64.9 per cent, the poll said.

The survey found that 68 per cent of those who were not going to vote were holders of undergraduate and graduate diplomas.

Asked what the parties should do to convince them to vote, 12 per cent of responders said they must communicate with the youths and 18 per cent said there must be a young candidate for president.

Dealing with youth problems was the priority for 23 per cent of the sample, implementing meritocracy in the civil service, 24 per cent and providing a platform to young people,14 per cent. Reunification was a priority for 9 per cent.

The poll also found that responders were divided as to the prospects of employment.

Asked if youth employment prospects had improved in the past year, 45 per cent said they had, 50 per cent said they got worse, and 5 per cent said they remained the same.

Responders also said they did not expect anything to change in their lives after the presidential elections.

The overwhelming majority, 81 per cent, said conditions will remain the same, 10 per cent said they will worsen, and 9 per cent said they expected things to get better.

Abstention rates were highest in Limassol at 69 per cent, Larnaca, 63 per cent, Paphos, 61 per cent, Nicosia, 60 per cent, and Famagusta, 59 per cent.

Print Friendly
  • elbmw

    The disillusionment of youth is not a Cypriot monopoly and is very much prevalent in the majority of the world, particular the west. It is because they have no hope of a better future.

    However, this is something new in Cyprus as Cypriots are usually highly politicised from a young age.

  • mazuate

    incompetent and /or corrupt geriatric politicians do not inspire…..
    change is ungently needed but the sick party system does not allow for this to happen..
    The result is either abstention from the young or protest vote eg to elam….

  • Martin Standage

    A good reflection of how many young Cypriot adults are totally sick of the current politicians and all they represent?But change does not come without effort and just moaning will not bring about any improvements!

    • No_Name12

      In the minds of these people, neither will voting. All parties are corrupt, all candidates are from the old establishment, younger MPs are usually too invested in that establishment to represent a change, and follow the party line in their MP role, all attempts at new party formation in recent years ended up in collapse or in the representation of the same old rhetoric with the same old political actors, or in representing specific interests (bondholders for example). The only genuinely new party with an ideological position is ELAM, which, unsurprisingly, is not the most loved party on the island.

      In this situation, there isn’t much to care for. I get it, we should participate and vote, to bring out the least harmful outcome, but such a view is not convincing people anymore – the last three governments, from three different political parties, have managed to do so much damage, each in its own way. In a presidential election, where only three candidates have a chance, all representing a variation of the status quo, and their fate sealed between the first and second round through inter-party arrangements, what is fundamentally the point? What change can come from it?

      People will not vote. I will not vote. I have thought of it a lot, but honestly, to hell with all of them. I don’t trust any single candidate, I just hate a few much more than others.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close