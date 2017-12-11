Ten million airport passengers in 2017 (Updated)

December 11th, 2017 Cyprus 6 comments

The milestone passenger was German Gedmintas a permanent resident of Cyprus

 

The 10 millionth passenger to use a Cyprus airport this year left Larnaca airport on Monday morning with a special celebration to mark the milestone.

According to Hermes Airport, the number of passengers travelling through Paphos and Larnaca airports in 2017 reached 10 million.

The milestone passenger was Latvian citizen German Gedmintas a permanent resident in Cyprus who was leaving Larnaca on a flight to Brussels.

Within the first six months of the year, Larnaca airport had the third greatest passenger increase across Europe in the category for passenger traffic spanning from five to 10 million per year, data from ACI (airports council international) Europe, reveals.

The 22 per cent increase corresponded to 571,926 more passengers.

Transport Minister Marios Demetriades said there was no room for complacency.

“It is a very important day,” he said. “For Cypriot air transport it is after all a remarkable number, 10 million passengers.”

Demetriades added that passenger traffic had recorded a 45 per cent rise in recent years. When the current administration took over in 2013, the number was seven million.

The minister congratulated airport operator Hermes for the good work and the infrastructure it provides passengers.

“As a government we support all these efforts, either through the open skies policy we have adopted in recent years or the incentives we provide with Hermes, or as the Cyprus tourism organisation.”

Chairman of Hermes Panayiotis Hadjipantelis said it took a lot of work to increase and maintain passenger numbers.

“The immediate tackling of the structural problems and dysfunctions in the tourism sector must be an irrevocable goal, as was the repositioning of our tourist identity,” he said. “The challenge is there, considering that the prospects exist.”

Based on Hermes’ forecasts, the year will close with around 10.2 million passengers moving through both airports, up by 14 per cent on 2016.

  • Wanderer

    Look what can happen in just a few years once you get rid of a government monopoly (Cyprus Airways) and therefore let the market be a lot more free. Now sell the airports to two different companies (instead of letting one and the same company manage both of them for a couple of decades) and invite more companies to build and run more airports.

    • Dr Spok

      Nothing to do with western and Russian tourists not booking holidays in Muslim countries?

  • Alex

    Let’s go for 20 million…….

  • Veritas

    Maybe impressive, but the Larnaca Airport can’t handel the present volume of passengers without a very uncomfortable experience for passengers.
    The parking area as well as the departure drop area and the arrival pick up area are all under-dimensioned and poorly organised. One can only guess what will happen with a further increase in the number of passengers next year.

    • Banjo

      Never mind the airport, the island itself will need to build an extension if we are to have more tourists.

      • Veritas

        Fully agree. We reach the maximum of what our resources could sustain a long time ago.

