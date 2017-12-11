Three day discussion of budget begins

The three-day discussion of the state budget for 2018 starts in the plenary session on Monday morning.

It is expected that the vote on the budget 2018 will take place on Wednesday at about 6pm after discussions have been completed.

The debate begins at 10am with a summary of the House finance committee’s report.

The heads of the parties speak next, in order of their electoral power.

Head of Elam Christos Christou will be first, followed by the Greens’ Giorgos Perdikes, Michalis Giorgallas from Solidarity, Giorgos Lillikas, head of the Citizens Alliance, Edek president Marinos Sizopoulos, Diko’s Nicolas Papadopoulos, Secretary General of Akel Andros Kyprianou and Disy leader Averof Neophytou.

The heads of Disy, Akel and Diko are going to speak for 45 minutes each and the others for 30 minutes.

The budget discussion will continue on Tuesday with the session starting at 9am, stopping at 1pm, restart at 3pm and ending at 8pm.

On Wednesday, the plenary session will begin at 3pm.