December 11th, 2017

Turkey, Russia  to finalise S-400 defence deal next week

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Ankara on Monday

 

 

Turkish and Russian officials will meet to finalise Turkey’s S-400 surface-to-air missile systems deal in the coming week, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Turkey has been negotiating with Russia to buy the system for more than a year. Washington and some of its Nato allies see the decision as a snub because the weapons cannot be integrated into the alliance’s defences.

Turkey expects to receive its first such system in 2019, defence Minister Nurettin Canikli said in November adding that the deal includes two S-400 systems while one was optional.

“Our officials will come together in the coming week to finalise the S-400 issue,” Erdogan said during a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Turkey has been working to develop its own defence systems and equipment and has lined up several projects for the coming years including combat helicopters, tanks, drones and more.

Erdogan also said Ankara and Moscow were on the same page regarding the US move on Jerusalem and added that two leaders would keep in contact on the issue.

 

  • John Henry

    I’m sure Nic will be calling his close friend Vlad to voice his anger!

    • ROC

      They are insignificant as thier anti aircraft missiles.

  • The True Cypriot

    Oh dear – what is the world coming to?

