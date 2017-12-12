Bucket list biker dies in Paphos

Billy Hardy, a larger than life Paphos resident who died on Thursday after a short stay at Archangel Michael hospice in Mesa Chorio will be given a bikers send-off on Wednesday.

Bikers from around Cyprus will give Billy a motorcycle escort from his house to the Angel Guardians funeral home in Paphos where a ‘farewell’ service will be held at 1pm. Billy’s son in law, Tim Meehan said he will then be repatriated to the UK for cremation.

In July, the group of bikers surprised the terminally ill cancer patient and helped to fulfil his top wish on his bucket list – a ride on a Harley Davidson motorbike.

They gathered in Peyia in Paphos to join Billy on the ride of his life, giving him a much-needed boost, as three weeks earlier, doctors gave him, 77, just four months to live following a scan which found he was suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer.

Devastated by the diagnosis, the retired army tank transporter and furniture maker from Newcastle-Upon-Tyne mentioned to his daughter Dawn and her husband a number of things on his ‘bucket list that he wanted to complete before he died.

Top of his list was to ride a Harley Davidson.

Biker Paul Carter, a member of the Blue Knights International law enforcement bikers club, called on his fellow bikers and arrange an entire event. Harley Davidson biker Phil Scates, collected unsuspecting Billy on his bike, to be met later by the rest of the group.