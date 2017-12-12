Customs seize 6kg of illicit tobacco at airport

Six kilos of tobacco, in 120 50g packets, for which duty had not been paid were found in the luggage of a British passport holder departing from Larnaca airport to London on Tuesday.

According to an announcement by the customs department, they were not labelled as harmful in Greek and Turkish, an indication that the taxes, amounting to €1,250, had not been paid.

The passenger was initially arrested but released after he paid an out-of-court settlement of €1,740.

In addition, 21kg of hookah tobacco were seized at a coffee shop in Limassol on the same day, which again had not had the duty paid. It was calculated that the unpaid taxes for the confiscated tobacco amounted to €4,384.

The owner of the premises was arrested while the tobacco was seized.

After paying the sum of €6,000 he was released.