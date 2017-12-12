Lillikas internet joke slammed as poor taste

Politicians on Tuesday censured as being in bad taste a photograph doing the rounds on the internet announcing the upcoming ‘funeral’ of presidential candidate Yiorgos Lillikas.

The actual black-and-white picture of a young Lillikas is captioned: “Our beloved father and brother, Georgios Lillikas, from Panagia, Paphos.

“On Sunday February 2, at 2pm, we are politically laying to rest the deceased at the Centre for Middle East Research Centre in Aglandja.”

The ‘funeral notice’ – announcing the death of Lillikas’ political career – lists the bereaved as including Andreas Themistocleous, Androulla Gurov (former chief editor of the communist party mouthpiece Haravghi) and former First Lady Androulla Vasiliou.

The Middle East Research Centre cited was established by former president George Vasiliou. The citation most likely alludes to the fact that Lillikas’ political career was launched under Vasiliou’s presidency (1988-1993).

The notice then reads: “We ask all those honouring his memory to attend. Instead of wreaths, please make donations to the association of Foreign Banks Depositors.”

According to daily Politis, Lillikas’ campaign team took none too kindly to the trolling, and have filed a complaint with the police’s cyber crime unit.

“We denounce in the strongest possible terms such disgusting actions. We must all safeguard democracy and our culture. Our sympathies to @yiorgoslillikas, despite our legitimate political differences,” tweeted deputy government spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos.

Also peeved with the made-up post was former Disy MP Andreas Themistocleous.

Themistocleous wrote on his Facebook page: “I would like to believe that the photograph and post is the result of momentary impulsiveness, ill-judged enthusiasm, and not political fanaticism and hatred.

“There should be a limit on everything. And indeed there are limits on everything!”

He then writes two postscripts, where he clarifies that “the Themistocleous cited among the bereaved is not me, but Mr Lillikas’ chief staffer. I have never been part of the Citizens Alliance, nor will I vote for Mr Lillikas even though he is a worthy politician.”