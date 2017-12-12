One arrest, plenty of damage in aftermath of hooligan clashes

Police said they arrested a 17-year-old male for possession of a knife following Monday night’s clashes at a first division football match in Limassol that caused the fixture’s interruption for close to two hours.

The day after at the Tsirion stadium, where local team AEL and Nicosia side Apoel eventually played out a goalless draw, resembled a battleground with rocks, pieces of glass and concrete, glass alcohol bottles, flares, firecrackers, and other objects strewn on the track where rival fans clashed.

Toilets were destroyed and plastic seats set on fire on both stands, wire mesh glass windows smashed, blood droplets revealing that the perpetrators were injured in their effort to break it.

Stadium authorities said fans broke pieces off the concrete terraces and hurled them onto the ground.

Tsirion officials said the cost of the damage to the ground had not yet been estimated.

It all started in the 39th minute when Apoel fans who occupied the west stand hurled a firecracker which injured a 14-year-old ball boy who fell to the ground.

He was rushed to hospital where preliminary examinations did not find anything. The boy was referred to an ear, nose, and throat specialist for further tests.

The game was interrupted for around 20 minutes, with referee Demetris Mashias and the players heading to the dressing rooms.

When it restarted, AEL fans started throwing flares and other objects and then clashed with APOEL supporters on the track behind the south goal.

Riot police intervened to disperse the fighting fans, as match officials and players headed for the dressing rooms for the second time.

Mashias decided after around an hour to go on with the fixture whose remaining 45 minutes were played before empty stands after the majority of fans departed thinking it would be abandoned.

During the departure, police arrested a 17-year-old for possession of a knife and rioting. He was expected to be brought before a court later Tuesday.

A 54-year-old who jumped off a wall in a bid to escape the trouble broke his left ankle.

Police said three patrol cars and four other vehicles were damaged during the trouble and a shop window was smashed.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Apoel condemned the violence, urging the football association, clubs, and the state to put the necessary measures in place to save the sport.

“In other countries, they have found the solutions to get rid of violence. Why can’t we do the same on an island of one million inhabitants?”

The club said it will discuss the incident during a board meeting on Wednesday in an effort to identify what actions it could take to tackle the problem.

“What remains is one more black page. Surely we cannot erase it but at least let it be the last one,” the club said.