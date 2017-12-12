President praises Armenian community

President Nicos Anastasiades

President Nicos Anastasiades has expressed the state’s pride for the contribution of the Armenian community in the political, social, and economic life of the island.

Anastasiades, who was addressing an event in honour of the Armenians of Cyprus, recalled that both peoples have fallen victim historically to the same aggressor, noting that they did not give up but fought and are continuing to fight for the great principle of justice in order to prevail on the international scene.

“This is why Cyprus was one of the first European countries to recognise the Armenian genocide and we have jointly condemned the perpetrators of this crime,” he said.

Referring to the Armenian community in Cyprus, he said that “as a state, we will always show off proudly the fact that your small community manages with its vigour to be present in all aspects of our country’s life – political, social and economic.”

Anastasiades also spoke of his vision for a free and reunified Cyprus, which will be inhabited in peace and prosperity by all Cypriot citizens: Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, Armenians, Maronites and Latins.

“We aim to put an end to the occupation and we insist on working towards a just, viable and functional solution, which will not allow for a dependence on any third country,” he stressed.

To that extent, he referred to the efforts over the summer in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana to reach a solution to the Cyprus problem.

“It is true that the outcome disappointed us but there was no other alternative,” he pointed out.

According to Anastasiades, Turkey’s persistence in retaining anachronistic treaty of guarantee, intervention rights and a presence of Turkish troops did not allow for anything other than a rejection of these positions.

He said that he has conveyed a message to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that he is ready to return to the negotiating table on the internal aspects of the problem.

On the international aspect, he said he has “made it clear to the UN SG, our European partners and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council that a new conference on Cyprus should be well prepared so that it does not lead to disappointment.

“What we seek is mutual respect and political will from both our Turkish Cypriot compatriots and Ankara, because human rights and security are not negotiable,” he stressed.

  • almostbroke

    Trying to hoover up the Armenian vote , ah well ! A vote is a vote !

  • Jack

    Armenians you must now vote for Mr Anastasiades ! Vote now on 081-00!!!!!!!

    • Adele is back x

      What a wally the president is Jack.

    • ROC..

      Well they are eligable to vote so why not, I trying to work out your logic in this?

      • Jack

        Logic its pretty straight forward ROC isent it ! Its all a publicity stunt from the president , nothing against the Armenian community , hes been so nice to everybody lately ! But of course thats just politics and tactics part of the game .

        • ROC..

          I not sure what world you live in, all persons that go for elections go for the voters
          its nothing new. and he no different, if he does not go for the Armenian vote someone else will, at the end of the day its democrasy they do not have to vote for him.

