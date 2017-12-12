Public sector salaries to rise by 2.4 per cent in 2018

Public sector salaries to rise by 2.4 per cent in 2018

Around 12,300 people are employed in the public education sector,

The state payroll will rise by 2.4 per cent in 2018 compared to 2017, according to data on the 2018 state budget which is currently being debated in the House.

In 2018, the government will pay €2.623bn on salaries, slightly up from €2.563bn in 2017.

In 2016, the state payroll was €2.382bn.

Meanwhile, full-time positions in the public sector will grow by a grand total of three compared to 2017.

In 2018, the number of full-time positions in the public sector will come to 37822; in 2017 the number was 37,819.

The number of people employed in the central government will come to 14,940, compared to 14,956 in 2017.

Some 12,300 people are employed in the public education sector, and 5,630 in the various security services. Around 4,500 persons work in the defence sector.

Nonetheless, the state payroll in 2018 is €60 million higher than in 2017. This is due to a number of factors, including resumption of Cost of Living Allowance and automatic wage increments, as well as retirement payouts.

Contrary to accusations by the opposition, the 2018 budget allocates 6.6 per cent more funds to so-called ‘development projects’, mainly attributable to a series of planned road works and infrastructure projects.

Social welfare spending will go up by 6.7 per cent compared to 2017.

The House is due to vote on the budget on Wednesday.

 

  • Vaso

    What about the private sector! What about the salaries in the private sector not increasing in several years! What about private employers taking advantage of their employees! It is so disheartening when the Government (and that means all political parties) are only concerned about the public sector!

  • Neroli

    Our ‘President’ will certainly be re-elected

  • John Henry

    Another warning, I’m sure well heeded by those who were robbed in 2013. Only keep in banks eligible for looting by the government what’s needed to pay bills.

  • Evergreen

    An unnecessary expenditure.

    • Neroli

      Extremely unnecessary, but necessary for votes 😉😉

  • Bob Ellis

    With elections in the air Cyprus is cruising towards bankruptcy again. Ironic how bankruptcy is so apt, bankruptcy or BANKRUPT CY!

    • Evergreen

      Yes.

  • Douglas

    We all realize how public servants are overworked, underpaid and have a very stressful job causing them to smoke and drink frappe a lot while at work,which in turn makes them look unfriendly while serving the general public who can be a bit of a nuisance to them at times ,they deserve the pay rise which might put a smile on their faces for a short while ,happy Christmas 🙂

  • Paranam Kid

    Mr. A. is buying votes trying to bribe a section of the electorate.

    • Bob Ellis

      Mr A is only promising 2.6%, I am sure AKEL will be 5+

  • Gui Jun An

    And inflation, what is the anticipated increase?

    • Paranam Kid

      That is irrelevant. The real question should be: what is the anticipated increase in the private sector?
      The public sector, which is service & non-productive, should not outstrip the private sector.

      • Neroli

        Definitely not productive!

      • Jean Michel

        The private sector are second class citizens in Cyprus. They will continue to get pay cuts and increases in taxes to pay for the elite

