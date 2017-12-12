Public sector salaries to rise by 2.4 per cent in 2018

The state payroll will rise by 2.4 per cent in 2018 compared to 2017, according to data on the 2018 state budget which is currently being debated in the House.

In 2018, the government will pay €2.623bn on salaries, slightly up from €2.563bn in 2017.

In 2016, the state payroll was €2.382bn.

Meanwhile, full-time positions in the public sector will grow by a grand total of three compared to 2017.

In 2018, the number of full-time positions in the public sector will come to 37822; in 2017 the number was 37,819.

The number of people employed in the central government will come to 14,940, compared to 14,956 in 2017.

Some 12,300 people are employed in the public education sector, and 5,630 in the various security services. Around 4,500 persons work in the defence sector.

Nonetheless, the state payroll in 2018 is €60 million higher than in 2017. This is due to a number of factors, including resumption of Cost of Living Allowance and automatic wage increments, as well as retirement payouts.

Contrary to accusations by the opposition, the 2018 budget allocates 6.6 per cent more funds to so-called ‘development projects’, mainly attributable to a series of planned road works and infrastructure projects.

Social welfare spending will go up by 6.7 per cent compared to 2017.

The House is due to vote on the budget on Wednesday.