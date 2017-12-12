‘Turkey should recognise and cooperate with all EU states’

December 12th, 2017 Cyprus 2 comments

Turkey’s accession course remains deadlocked, while the country has to recognise and cooperate with all EU Member States, Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides said during a working lunch of the 28 EU Foreign and European Affairs Ministers, with representatives of candidate countries for EU membership, on the margins of the General Affairs Council (GAC), on Tuesday in Brussels.

He stressed that Turkey, like any other candidate country, should apply its contractual obligations as provided for in the Negotiating Framework, including the full and effective implementation of the Copenhagen criteria, the establishment of good neighbourly relations, the recognition of all Member States and full, effective and non-discriminatory cooperation with all Member States.

The minister also participated in the General Affairs meeting on Brexit. He stressed a lot of work remains until all orderly withdrawal issues are completed, including the issue of British military bases in Cyprus. He pointed out the need to safeguard the rights and interests of EU citizens living or working in the sovereign bases, underlining that these rights should not be affected by the UK’s departure from the EU.

In his speech on the issue of immigration, the foreign minister informed his counterparts of Cyprus’ intention to grant a financial contribution to support the European Refugee Fund for Africa, which aims to address the root causes of migratory and refugee African continent.

  • Gold51

    Talks regarding Turkish EU accession is not possible, or a solution for Cyprus can be achieved while despot Erdogan remains in power.
    Turkey doesn’t recognise EU Cyprus or permits Cyprus flag ships to dock at Turkish ports or planes to enter its airspace.!
    To be an EU member, Brussels requires challenging changes and sacrifice, including surrender of Soverignty.
    Erdogan could never appreciate or assign to anything resembling a close political Union or enter the Euro zone.
    Erdogan is in the business of corruption, land grab (expansion), free money ,oil and being in a position of dictatorial power, while being on the same page as Putin ?? Definatly not EU matetial.

  • Gokce Kavak

    Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 and Turkey 🇹🇷 relations will be like Turkey 🇹🇷 and the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 relations as hugely as possible and the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 is always a great and very important country for Turkey 🇹🇷 and there are an estimated 42,000 Turkish Cypriot and an estimated 4,000 Turks are living in the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 and Turkey 🇹🇷 should re-start to recognise the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 to sign a huge and deep historic sign-up to speed up the accession negotiations of Turkey 🇹🇷 and the European Union 🇪🇺. I strongly bet that the relations between Turkey 🇹🇷 and the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 would be re-engaged altogether as long as possible.

