‘Turkey should recognise and cooperate with all EU states’

Turkey’s accession course remains deadlocked, while the country has to recognise and cooperate with all EU Member States, Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides said during a working lunch of the 28 EU Foreign and European Affairs Ministers, with representatives of candidate countries for EU membership, on the margins of the General Affairs Council (GAC), on Tuesday in Brussels.

He stressed that Turkey, like any other candidate country, should apply its contractual obligations as provided for in the Negotiating Framework, including the full and effective implementation of the Copenhagen criteria, the establishment of good neighbourly relations, the recognition of all Member States and full, effective and non-discriminatory cooperation with all Member States.

The minister also participated in the General Affairs meeting on Brexit. He stressed a lot of work remains until all orderly withdrawal issues are completed, including the issue of British military bases in Cyprus. He pointed out the need to safeguard the rights and interests of EU citizens living or working in the sovereign bases, underlining that these rights should not be affected by the UK’s departure from the EU.

In his speech on the issue of immigration, the foreign minister informed his counterparts of Cyprus’ intention to grant a financial contribution to support the European Refugee Fund for Africa, which aims to address the root causes of migratory and refugee African continent.