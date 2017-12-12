Two dead in Gaza blast, Israeli military denies attack

December 12th, 2017 Middle East 1 comments

Two dead in Gaza blast, Israeli military denies attack

Members of Palestinian Hamas security forces survey the scene of an explosion in the northern Gaza Strip

Two Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants riding on a motorcycle in Gaza were killed in an explosion on Tuesday which the group implied was caused by an accidental detonation during preparations for an attack.

Israel‘s military denied accounts by local residents that the militants were killed in an air strike.

Violence along the Israel-Gaza border has flared since US President Donald Trump’s recognition last week of Jerusalem as Israel‘s capital and the Israeli military’s demolition on Sunday of a cross-border tunnel it said was dug by Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the small coastal enclave.

On Monday, Israel‘s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted a rocket fired by militants in Gaza. Shortly afterward, Israel responded with tank fire and air strikes targeting positions of Hamas.

In a statement after Tuesday’s explosion, Islamic Jihad said: “We mourn the men – ‘martyrs of preparation'”. The group usually employs the term to refer to casualties caused by the accidental detonation of weapons or explosives used in attacks against Israel.

Print Friendly
  • NadavKatz

    A US President acts upon a requirement of the US Congress. But, the Muslim-Arabs, being frustrated with hearing the reality being pronounced, go out to mass murder Jews…

    And, when playing with fire, they ought to know, the fire may consume them, as this has been the case.

    it is high time the Muslim-Arabs accepted the right of Jews to be, to live, and to do so freely and in peace in that which has been their national home for more than 3,000 years with Zion/Jerusalem at its heart.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close