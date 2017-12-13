Britain urged to prosecute social media firms over online abuse

December 13th, 2017 Britain, Europe, FRONT PAGE, World 3 comments

Britain urged to prosecute social media firms over online abuse

Platforms such as Twitter, YouTube and Facebook are criticized for failing to remove abusive material posted online even after they were notified

Social media companies should face prosecution for failing to remove racist and extremist material from their websites, according to a report by an influential committee.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s ethics watchdog recommends introducing laws to shift the liability for illegal content onto social media firms and calls for them to do more to take down intimidatory content.

Social media companies currently do not have liability for the content on their sites, even when it is illegal, the report by the Committee on Standards in Public Life said.

The recommendations form part of the conclusions of an inquiry into intimidation experienced by parliamentary candidates in an election campaign this year.

“The widespread use of social media has been the most significant factor accelerating and enabling intimidatory behaviour in recent years,” the report said.

“The committee is deeply concerned about the limited engagement of the social media companies in tackling these issues.”

While the report said intimidation in public life is an old problem, the scale and intensity of intimidation is now posing a threat to Britain’s democracy.

The report found that women, ethnic minorities and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender political candidates are disproportionately likely to be the targets of intimidation.

The committee heard how racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic and anti-Semitic abuse is putting off some candidates from standing for public office.

Platforms such as Twitter, YouTube and Facebook are criticized for failing to remove abusive material posted online even after they were notified.

The committee said it was “surprised and concerned” Google, Facebook and Twitter do not collect data on the material they take down.

“The companies’ failure to collect this data seems extraordinary given that they thrive on data collection,” the report said. “It would appear to demonstrate that they do not prioritise addressing this issue of online intimidation.”

Twitter said in a statement it has announced several updates to its platform aimed at cutting down on abusive content and it is taking action on 10 times the number of abusive accounts every day compared to the same time last year.

YouTube declined to comment, while Facebook did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Many politicians have become more vocal about the abuse they face after Labour’s Jo Cox, a 41-year-old mother of two young children, was shot and repeatedly stabbed a week before Britain’s Brexit referendum last year.

Print Friendly

  • This is the beginning of the end for the tech giants. Twitter and Facebook and Amazon have not made any profit yet – they have spent all their money on acquisitions. There are indeed some users who incite hatred, but for Silicon Valley to impose draconian censorship on all 3 billion internet users will drive their customers into the arms of the rapidly emerging startups who guarantee data confidentiality and free speech.

    The Bible says: “If thine eye offend thee, pluck it out.” If an individual is offended by hate speech, they can click on the “delete”, “mute” or “block” buttons. In the case of minors, it is up to parents to implement filters and controls, not the state or ISPs. But then this won’t serve the powers that wish to trap humanity in servitude to the élites who are building the global surveillance state.

  • gentlegiant161

    May had been trying to push her Snoopers charter since 2013.
    Everyones internet usage and all communication services to be stored for a year and access for GCHQ.
    This is just another way of trying to implement it.

    “Theresa May put forward a similar bill during coalition in 2013 – nicknamed the Snoopers Charter – however it was blocked by the Liberal Democrats over concerns about how strict its measures were”
    The Telegraph.

  • SuzieQ

    CM would do well to follow suit. Some commentators on here are abusive mostly every time they post.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close