December 13th, 2017 Cyprus 1 comments

Construction worker injured in fall

A 40-year-old worker was rushed to the Paphos general hospital on Wednesday morning with head and spine injuries sustained after falling from scaffolding while doing construction work on a building in Chlorakas.

The man is currently in the hospital’s ICU. His condition is reportedly not critical.

According to police, the man fell off around two-metre-high scaffolding at around 11.30am while doing construction work on a public nursing home in Chlorakas.

Officials of the labour inspection office went to the scene to examine the conditions under which the accident occurred.

 

 

 

 

 

  • Bilbo Bawbag

    Do ‘officials of the labour inspection office’ actually exist?
    If they do, what do they do all day?
    They don’t visit building sites … that’s for sure

