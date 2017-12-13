Construction worker injured in fall

A 40-year-old worker was rushed to the Paphos general hospital on Wednesday morning with head and spine injuries sustained after falling from scaffolding while doing construction work on a building in Chlorakas.

The man is currently in the hospital’s ICU. His condition is reportedly not critical.

According to police, the man fell off around two-metre-high scaffolding at around 11.30am while doing construction work on a public nursing home in Chlorakas.

Officials of the labour inspection office went to the scene to examine the conditions under which the accident occurred.