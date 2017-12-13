EU warns British airlines on post-Brexit flying

December 13th, 2017 Britain, Business 11 comments

EU warns British airlines on post-Brexit flying

In a notice to all airlines, a stark reminder of the risks facing the sector if there is no Brexit deal, the European Commission said UK air carriers would no longer enjoy traffic rights under any air transport agreement to which the EU is a party

British airlines will lose all flying rights the European Union has negotiated with third countries as well as those negotiated by individual EU states after Britain quits the bloc, the EU executive said in a note.

In a notice to all airlines, a stark reminder of the risks facing the sector if there is no Brexit deal, the European Commission said UK air carriers would no longer enjoy traffic rights under any air transport agreement to which the EU is a party, such as the US-EU Open Skies agreement.

They would also lose flying rights under agreements between individual EU member states and third countries as they would not longer be considered EU airlines.

In addition, all operating licences granted by the British civil aviation authority will no longer be valid for the EU, the notice said, which means the airlines would be cut off from the intra-EU market.

“In order to continue benefiting from the freedoms of establishment and to provide air services within the EU internal market as of the withdrawal date, air carriers are advised to consider any measure required to ensure that the conditions for holding an EU operating licence are complied with in all circumstances,” the notice said.

Airlines based in the EU have the right to fly to, from and within any country in the bloc thanks to the single aviation market was created in the 1990s, but Britain now has less than two years to renegotiate access or come up with an alternative system.

British carriers include easyJet, IAG’s British Airways, Flybe, Jet2 and Virgin Atlantic.

Budget airline easyJet has already moved to establish a new airline in Austria to protect its flying rights within the EU once Britain leaves the bloc.

Both airlines and airports have been vocal about the risks posed by the no-deal scenario and have urged London and Brussels to quickly provide certainty for the industry.

Airport operators’ association Airports Council International has pointed out that more than one in every two passengers handled by UK airports is flying to or from the rest of the EU, making the British market heavily dependent on the EU.

RESTRICTIONS

Without a deal airlines would have to rely on a decades-old traffic rights accord between the UK and EU states. These are typically more restrictive and many observers have doubts as to their validity.

Britain and the EU clinched a divorce deal last Friday, paving the way for them to start talks on future trade ties and a two-year Brexit transition period that will start when Britain leaves the EU on March 29, 2019.

However, Brussels has ruled out a separate deal just for aviation on the grounds that it would be tantamount to cherry-picking.

A Commission spokesman said the notice did not cover the situation of UK traffic rights to and from EU member states that “will be determined in due course”.

“The notice is without prejudice to possible transitional arrangements on which talks may start in January,” the notice said.

Print Friendly
  • Colin Evans

    And what would all the EU Airlines do if they were unable to fly into the UK? There would appear to be very little thinking gone on here.

    • NuffSaid

      They will simply continue to fly between other states in the EU, all 27 others as well as those third countries that the eu has negotiated air rights with. The uk yet again will be hardest hit as it will have to fall back onto bilateral arrangements.

  • Banjo

    Quite a few EU members would go bankrupt over night , without British tourists.

    • NuffSaid

      Charter flying is treated differently to scheduled flying.

      • Banjo

        This is simply another reminder that a deal is a forgone conclusion. More than that , it’s essential for both sides.

        Once all the dick measuring has finished , the deal that has been obvious all along will become clear.

        I’ve said it since referendum day.

  • Kevin Ingham

    An incredibly petty and vindictive development- the UK paid into the EU budget that paid for the bureaucrats to strike the deals on behalf of all the EU states,

    Britain takes a perfectly democratic decision to leave and these fanatics want to use our rather silly decision to put our future in their hands to threaten us with the consequences of that .

    Says all you really need to know about the EU

    • NuffSaid

      This is not the eu’s fault, it is the uk that is leaving. Change your mindset from that of the Daily Mail fan club.

  • Disruptive

    ‘Strong and stable’

  • Pc

    It would be best if British airlines simply relocate, just like the banks.

  • Gold51

    The next 20 billion blackmail tag..lol
    So predictable is Barnier and drunken Juncker.
    UK will walk away for a hard Brexit. Then ALL will loose out.
    40 billion for round one so far….lol

    • Spanner Works

      So you think the EU should just allow British carriers to continue flying as if nothing happened?

      If the UK leaves the EU, that includes all the privileges that membership provides, unless they negotiate something else.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close