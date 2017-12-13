Football chiefs turn a blind eye and hope nobody gets killed

Last month, after yet another derby game, I wrote about the ease with which dangerous and banned objects are smuggled into football grounds.

Hardly a derby game goes by without flares being lit and firecrackers hurled onto the pitch, putting human lives in danger.

All stakeholders are well aware of these problems tarnishing Cyprus football and yet do nothing about it – they just turn a blind eye and hope that nobody gets killed.

On Monday night we had a 14-year-old hit by a firecracker and in the ensuing clashes amongst rival fans we fortunately had just material damage this time.

Since Monday we have been reading and listening to high-handed statements by football clubs, the police, politicians and political parties and in most cases the gist was the same: ‘we condemn the violence,’ followed by the most used word in Greek vocabulary for such cases – but.

Everybody loves to shift the blame elsewhere. I did not hear either of the two clubs officially condemning these acts of violence unreservedly and adding: “A section of our fans are hooligans and criminals who should never be allowed inside a football ground again, we apologise to society and will do everything within our power to locate these criminals,” full stop, no ifs and no buts.

The police claimed that they did whatever was humanly possible in such circumstances and proof of their sterling work was that they managed to restrict the violence outside the stadium to a few damaged cars.

I do not know what instructions the police are given in such cases but they made themselves visible inside the stadium at least 30 minutes after the first flare was lit and well after the scuffles between the hooligans began.

One could see hooligans racing across the whole width of the pitch unobstructed and throwing flares at opposing fans, and rival hooligans fighting on the pitch as if it was a boxing ring.

So far, the police have made only one arrest and have found just one switchblade. Apparently they are checking the CCTV of the Tsirion stadium in Limassol so that they can conduct their investigation.

Which brings me to another absurd occurrence.

On Tuesday evening, CyBC1 showed us exclusive video footage from the ground’s CCTV of how the hooligans smuggled the flares and fireworks into the stadium.

The report continued and said that there are three ‘weak’ points which hooligans use to sneak in their ‘tools’. As similar pyrotechnics were used in previous games at the Tsirion, why weren’t these weak points guarded by police?

What is not yet clear is whether the relevant footage was seen and reported by the people in charge as it happened. If yes, why on earth did the stadium’s authority not do anything about it?

Unfortunately the setting off of firecrackers and flares is not confined to Cypriot stadiums. In South America and a number of European countries this phenomenon also exists and there was a huge surge in Scotland last year, where in a less than six months there were 32 such incidents.

In 2013 a 14-year-old boy was hit and killed by a flare at a Corinthians game in Brazil, thankfully the teenager at the Tsirion stadium was ‘more’ fortunate.