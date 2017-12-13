House condemns US move on Jerusalem

The House plenary approved on Wednesday, a resolution that condemns the US government`s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The resolution said that the action is contrary to the UN Security Council resolutions, poses serious risks for security in the region, and undermines efforts to resolve the Middle East issue. The House called on the US to reverse this decision.

The resolution was adopted by 35 votes in favour, 18 against and 2 abstentions. MPs of ruling Disy voted against, while independent MP Pavlos Mylonas and one of the two National Popular Front MPs, who was present at the voting, Linos Papagiannis, abstained.

In its resolution, the House reaffirms its position for a two-state solution, consistent with the position of the EU Foreign Affairs Council for an independent, viable Palestinian state in line with the June 4, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, that will co-exist peacefully next to the state of Israel.