Man caught drink driving with underage daughter in car

A 51-year-old man was caught driving drunk on Tuesday afternoon on the Limassol to Nicosia motorway with his eight-year-old daughter in the car, police said.

A preliminary breathalyzer test conducted after he was stopped at 3pm because he was driving dangerously showed a reading of 170μg with the legal limit being 22μg.

The driver and his daughter were taken to police headquarters where the girl was handed over to her grandmother. The welfare office was also informed.

A follow-up test at the police station indicated 129μg of blood alcohol content.

The man was charged and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

At around 5.25am on Wednesday, police caught another man, 45, driving drunk on the motorway.

He had been stopped by police officers on the Limassol to Nicosia motorway near Kofinou for alcohol testing.

A preliminary breathalyzer test showed 137μg and a second one conducted later on came up with 119μg.

Police said earlier this month they carried out a campaign against drink driving catching 113 motorists over the limit.

During the campaign, between December 4 and 10, a total of 1,173 alcohol checks were carried out. Of the ones tested, 113 drivers were under the influence of alcohol and were booked, police said.

Driving under the influence of alcohol is one of the main causes of fatal road crashes.

About 25 per cent of all road fatalities in Cyprus and in the EU are due to driving under the influence of alcohol.