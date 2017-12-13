Motorcyclist killed

December 13th, 2017 Cyprus 1 comments

Motorcyclist killed

The scene of Wednesday's fatal accident (Christos Theodorides)

A motorcyclist died on Wednesday afternoon after a collision with a car in Nicosia.

According to police, the accident took place at Tseri Avenue at around 2pm.

 

More later

Print Friendly
  • Vladimir

    Very informative article comprising 2 meaningful lines! A Piece of Art from Cypriot journalism…

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close