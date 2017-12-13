Turkey says world must recognise East Jerusalem as Palestinian capital

December 13th, 2017 Middle East, Turkey, World 5 comments

Palestinian protestors hold Palestinian flags during a demonstration in a street in east Jerusalem last week

Turkey appealed on Wednesday for the world to recognise East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state, as it opened an Islamic summit called in response to a U.S. decision to recognise the city as Israel’s capital.

“Firstly the Palestinian state must be recognised by all other countries. We must all strive together for this,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said as foreign ministers convened ahead of the full summit meeting.

“We must encourage other countries to recognise the Palestinian state on the basis of its 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,” Cavusoglu said.

Jerusalem, revered by Jews, Christians and Muslims alike, is home to Islam’s third holiest site and has been at the heart of Israeli-Palestinian conflict for decades.

Israel captured Arab East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war and later annexed it, an action not recognized internationally.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement last week recognising the city as Israel’s capital led to protests in many Muslim countries. Turkey said it would plunge the world “into a fire with no end”.

Turkey has invited leaders of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, a group of more than 50 Muslim nations, to Wednesday’s meeting in Istanbul to formulate a joint response to Trump’s decision.

  • MisterSamsung Galaxy

    Who is the world to ignore Tayip’s/Turkey’s instruction ?
    There cannot be global peace and prosperity without Turkey’s consent.

  • Really?

    As opposed to Trump’s declaration, which had no formal diplomatic implications other than the movement of an embassy and did not prejudge the outcome of any peace deal, Erdogan’s suggestion would do exactly that – formalize recognition of a pseudo-fact which would make negotiation impossible.

  • ROC..

    Try recognising the ROC first before before you preach to others what to recognise, Hypercrites

    • Realpolitik

      Try recognising the many UN resolutions against Israel regarding occupation and colonisation of Palestinian territory before you preach UN resolutions regarding Turkey occupation and Cyprus to others – Hypocrites

      • ROC..

        Read what I wrote you idiot, am having a go at Turkey, Not Palestinian I 100% behind the Palestinians, But Turks cannot have cake and eat it too

