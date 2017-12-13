‘We will never again tolerate fighting between thugs’

December 13th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus football 2 comments

The fallout from Monday's violence at the AEL-Apoel first division clash in Limassol continues

The Cyprus Football Players’ Association (PASP) has issued a statement expressing its disappointment at what happened on Monday night at the Tsirion stadium in Limassol, noting that the players have warned that “they will never again tolerate fighting between thugs at a football match.”

They were responding to ugly clashes at the first division match between AEL and champions Apoel, which was interrupted for around 90 minutes due to clashes between rival supporters.

“Footballers are in no way interested in supporters’ vendettas and they are not going to risk their health for fans with masks,” the statement continued.

“We once again witnessed battle-like scenes at a football match.

“Again, we have seen accusations being thrown back and forth, with nobody taking responsibility and claiming they all behaved perfectly.

“The Association calls on the state to finally recognise the size and severity of the problem.

“Please realise that unless drastic action is taken immediately, the day when Cyprus football will be mourning victims is approaching,” the statement concluded.

  • Survivor

    Disgusting behaviour but by whom? Are they football fans that are drunk/high on dope/crazy or are they ”infiltraitors” ? Whatever the case may be this needs to be adressed asap !

    • Neroli

      They are certainly not ‘fans’ but thugs who shouldn’t EVER be allowed to a match again. They should all be in jail

