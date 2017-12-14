Further arrest after football violence

December 14th, 2017

Riot police at the Apoel-AEL match on Monday

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday night in connection with Monday night’s football clashes in Limassol.

He was detained after testimony pointed to his involvement in the riots.

He is expected to be taken to court later on Thursday.

Violence broke out at Limassol’s Tsirion stadium on Monday night where Ael and Apoel eventually played out a goalless draw. Rocks, bottles, flares and other objects were thrown by rival fans. Equipment was damaged, at least two people were injured and the match was interrupted several times.

One 17-year-old was arrested leaving the stadium for carrying a knife. He has been charged and released from police custody and banned from matches until his court appearance.

  • Guest

    That only two people were arrested, and one relaeased on bail is disgusting.
    It shows the lack of seriousness of the authorities in tackling this festering problem.

  • jobanana

    Pretty pathetic that only two people were arrested! Should have been 200!

  • Guest

    Am I the only one who has been alienated from football for this reason? The “beautiful game” is no longer beautiful and lost that innocence and simplicity a very long time ago.

