Further arrest after football violence

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday night in connection with Monday night’s football clashes in Limassol.

He was detained after testimony pointed to his involvement in the riots.

He is expected to be taken to court later on Thursday.

Violence broke out at Limassol’s Tsirion stadium on Monday night where Ael and Apoel eventually played out a goalless draw. Rocks, bottles, flares and other objects were thrown by rival fans. Equipment was damaged, at least two people were injured and the match was interrupted several times.

One 17-year-old was arrested leaving the stadium for carrying a knife. He has been charged and released from police custody and banned from matches until his court appearance.