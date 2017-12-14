Bank of Cyprus and ex-CEO guilty of hiding capital shortfall

former BoC CEO Andreas Eliades

 

The Nicosia criminal court on Thursday found the Bank of Cyprus and its former CEO Andreas Eliades guilty of misleading statements for failing to disclose the lender’s true capital shortfall in June 2012.

According to state broadcaster CyBC, the court absolved all defendants, including the lender, of the charge of market manipulation.

Defendants in the same case were also former deputy CEO Yiannis Kypris, former board chairman Theodoros Aristodemou, his successor Andreas Artemis, and head of Greek operations Yiannis Pehlivanides.

The hearing concerning Eliades and the bank was adjourned for December 20.

Eliades was forbidden from leaving the country until then.

 

MORE LATER

 

 

 

 

  • Didier Ouzaid

    and then what? This whole bank probe/2013 crisis investigation is one big joke. Mostly forgotten punch lines, too. They buried it well.

  • Bob Ellis

    Could some more Aristo magic be on the cards…….

