Building evacuated after motorbike catches fire

A two-storey Limassol apartment building was evacuated early Thursday morning due to fumes and heavy smoke from a fire that erupted on a motorcycle that was parked outside the building.

The fire erupted at around 1am when a motorcycle that belongs to a 41-year-old man, and which was parked outside the front entrance of the building on Paphos street caught fire.

Two engines were called to put out the fire.

The vehicle, worth around €1,000, was destroyed, while the building’s staircase was damaged.

Due to the fumes and heavy smoke, the building was evacuated as a precaution.

The fire and smoke also damaged a store room of a neighbouring kiosk.

Police and the fire service are investigating the cause of the blaze.