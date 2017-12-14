Court finds former Bank of Cyprus chief guilty of market manipulation

The Nicosia criminal court on Thursday found Bank of Cyprus (BoC) and its former CEO Andreas Eliades guilty of the charge of market manipulation through misleading statements to investors about the lender’s capital shortfall in June 2012.

The other defendants – former deputy CEO Yiannis Kypris, former board chairman Theodoros Aristodemou, his successor Andreas Artemis, and head of Greek operations Yiannis Pehlivanides – were cleared of all charges.

Eliades, and the bank as a legal entity, were found guilty of providing misleading information to investors during BoC’s annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders on June 19, 2012.

The misleading statements related to the bank’s capital shortfall at the time.

At the same time, the court acquitted Eliades of another charge – that of withholding material information regarding the lender’s capital shortfall in his capacity as CEO.

On December 20 the court will hear mitigation arguments from lawyers representing Eliades and the bank.

Eliades was forbidden from leaving the country until then.

The other defendants were cleared of the charge of market manipulation: that between June 14 and 26, 2012, while members of the board of directors, they failed to take the appropriate actions so that the bank would have announced a ‘significant event’, that is, that its capital requirements had risen considerably.

At the AGM in question, the bank’s top executives claimed the bank was close to full recapitalisation and said the capital shortfall was at €200 million.

In a letter to then-central bank chief Panicos Demetriades dated June 20, 2012 – one day after the AGM – the bank raised its capital needs to approximately €400m.

Bank of Cyprus and Aristodemou were also cleared on the charge of manipulating the market between June 19 and 26 in Nicosia. The specific accusation was that they disseminated information at the AGM which gave misleading indications about the bank’s capital shortfall.

Aristodemou was likewise found not guilty on the charge that, in his capacity as chairman of the board, he withheld material information from shareholders at the same AGM.

A second trial against Bank of Cyprus and its top executives is ongoing. That case concerns the lender’s acquisition of Greek government bonds and its failure to inform shareholders of the dangers of the investment.

In this second case, the supreme court recently ruled that market manipulation cannot stand as a charge against four defendants.

The state legal services have since appealed the supreme court decision.

The defendants are also facing the charge of perjury.