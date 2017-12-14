Cyprus lags EU average for online sales

One in six businesses in the European Union sold on the web in 2016, while in Cyprus only 11 per cent of those businesses with a corporate webpage carried out online sales, according to data released by Eurostat.

According to the press release, last year 16 per cent of enterprises located in the EU and employing at least 10 persons had received orders via a website or via apps.

Web sales include both sales to individual consumers and to other enterprises. The share of EU enterprises making web sales rose from 12 per cent in 2010 to around 16 per cent in 2014, since when it has been relatively stable.

Among those EU enterprises with web sales in 2016, nearly all (97 per cent) sold to their own country, while less than half (44 per cent) sold to customers located in other EU Member States and over a quarter (28 per cent) to non-EU customers.

Cross-border web sales (“cross-border e-commerce”) within the EU were most common for enterprises in Cyprus and Austria. The largest proportions of EU enterprises with web sales in 2016 that sold to customers located in other EU Member States were recorded in Cyprus (71 per cent) and Austria (69 per cent), followed by Luxembourg (61 per cent), Lithuania (57 per cent), Italy, Greece and Malta (all 55 per cent).