‘Don’t give Christmas tips to dustmen’

Municipalities have urged members of the public not to offer Christmas tips to dustmen or other members of their staff this year.

Nicosia municipality on Thursday urged residents of its area to report anyone showing up at their doors asking for a Christmas tip on behalf of municipal rubbish collectors.

In an announcement, the municipality said that if members of the public are asked for a tip by workers of its cleaning services, they should not comply.

The announcement added that workers had been forbidden from going from door to door asking for Christmas tips.

“Even though this phenomenon is becoming rarer each year, it still exists,” the municipality said.

It warned that some people who do not even work as dustmen may exploit this tradition and trick people into giving them money by pretending they work for the municipality’s cleaning services.

Members of the public are urged to phone in and report such cases to the municipality at 22 797007

Limassol municipality also issued an announcement informing people that it has strictly forbidden its staff “from distributing cards and receiving money or gifts” from members of the public.

“Therefore, members of the public are urged not to offer any money to those who attempt to do so (ask for a Christmas tip) and at the same time inform the municipality so that it can take the necessary measures,” it said.

For years, municipal dustmen have been going from door to door asking for a Christmas tip, usually giving the household a card with wishes for the festive season. This previously established tradition has more or less died out.